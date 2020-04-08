 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(OK Whatever)   This woman wants you to send her a nude. To paint, that is, and then drop in the mail to a stranger   (okwhatever.org) divider line
7
    More: Giggity, Nudity, Pencil, Art, Post, Writing, recent Instagram post, 33-year-old East Coaster, quarantine nudes  
•       •       •

650 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2020 at 10:02 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the paintings safe to post in here? I have one in particular I like.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Link is NSFW probably. I showed my toaster and it popped a bagel.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't know who she is, but I'm pretty sure she's already got one of mine.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've never been on this end of nude pictures...kinda nervous.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm fine with trading STDs with a close friend.  I'm not trading mishmash with a stranger.  Sex first, then mishmash.
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good for her. 

No, seriously, I think it is good that this woman found a way to spend her time instead of just lying around drunk and gorged on junk food, not that there is anything wrong with lying around drunk and gorged on junk food.
 
carkiller [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If I could be absolutely certain that the picture would be 100% divorced from my online/real world identity, I'd be all about participating. I think it's a really cool idea, and it's awesome that she's following through on it.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.