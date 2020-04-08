 Skip to content
UK launches new super stealthy 320ft nuclear submarine which can detect enemies as far away as NYC. Subby had no idea the Brits still have something against us Yanks
28
    More: Interesting, Astute class submarine, inaugural voyage, Submarine, short journey, Astute-class attack subs, Royal Navy, Majesty's Naval Base Clyde, HMS Audacious  
•       •       •

28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you already know your enemies are in NYC, why do you need a submarine?  Dummies.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And yet, them named them the "Ass-Toot" class.

Nice job, Horatio.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Anything farther than the Falklands to Argentina is overkill at this point.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
NYC isn't that far from me, so I'm not impressed.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And the sad former power needs a new nuclear sub beeeecauuuuse...?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Subby had no idea the Brits still have something against us Yanks

They didn't until Trump came along.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How many pings does it need?
 
geduld
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bslim: And the sad former power needs a new nuclear sub beeeecauuuuse...?


Because of this farking lion, that's why!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hope the crew was all tested for the virus before launch.
 
Marine1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bslim: And the sad former power needs a new nuclear sub beeeecauuuuse...?


Nuclear deterrent. Not enough to wipe all intelligent life off the planet like the US and Russia have, but enough to make an invasion a non-starter.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dittybopper: And yet, them named them the "Ass-Toot" class.


That's its deadliest weapon!
Admiral Benson fart Scene
Youtube D29OtboQV_c
 
i ignore u
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
[sure_jan.gif]
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Marine1: Bslim: And the sad former power needs a new nuclear sub beeeecauuuuse...?

Nuclear deterrent. Not enough to wipe all intelligent life off the planet like the US and Russia have, but enough to make an invasion a non-starter.


It's an attack sub. Which means it attacks other subs or surface ships, not land targets.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You say they've got their knickers in a twist, do you subby?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Submarines of the Astute class have already been used to attack the United States. Quoting the Ministry of Defence: "In the first part of 2012, they proved their ability to prepare and launch Tomahawk missiles, successfully firing 2 missiles from the Gulf of Mexico and accurately hitting the targets on the test range in Northern Florida."
 
poot42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dittybopper: And yet, them named them the "Ass-Toot" class.

Nice job, Horatio.


Ass tea oot

You're welcome.

/sayItQuickly
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"HMS Audacious is reportedly as silent as a baby dolphin"

I dont imagine a baby dolphin being silent at all.  That doesn't sound right.
 
poot42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

geduld: Bslim: And the sad former power needs a new nuclear sub beeeecauuuuse...?

Because of this farking lion, that's why!

[Fark user image 436x330]


Because it's about goddamn time.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bslim: And the sad former power needs a new nuclear sub beeeecauuuuse...?


Because diesel-electric is crap compared to nuclear? She's a hunter killer not an ssbn.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bslim: And the sad former power needs a new nuclear sub beeeecauuuuse...?


The older Trafalgar class subs are getting long in the tooth and need to be replaced.  The newest Trafalgar class is HMS Triumph, at 29 years old, and the oldest is HMS Trenchant at 34 years old.

I mean, hey, you can stretch their service lives out, at the increased risk of a nuclear accident.   But is that what you really want?

Plus, I don't see what you're complaining about.  The Royal Navy's number of active duty subs has gone down faster than your mum.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

geduld: Bslim: And the sad former power needs a new nuclear sub beeeecauuuuse...?

Because of this farking lion, that's why!

[Fark user image image 436x330]


R.I.P. Cecil
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

poot42: dittybopper: And yet, them named them the "Ass-Toot" class.

Nice job, Horatio.

Ass tea oot

You're welcome.

/sayItQuickly


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Did you say "Assed-Yutes"?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: geduld: Bslim: And the sad former power needs a new nuclear sub beeeecauuuuse...?

Because of this farking lion, that's why!

[Fark user image image 436x330]

R.I.P. Cecil


3kbo302xo3lg2i1rj8450xje-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size


R.I.P. BOVRIL.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

smed7: "HMS Audacious is reportedly as silent as a baby dolphin"

I dont imagine a baby dolphin being silent at all.  That doesn't sound right.


Maybe it was stillborn.   They'd be pretty silent.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Marine1: Bslim: And the sad former power needs a new nuclear sub beeeecauuuuse...?

Nuclear deterrent. Not enough to wipe all intelligent life off the planet like the US and Russia have, but enough to make an invasion a non-starter.

It's an attack sub. Which means it attacks other subs or surface ships, not land targets.


Well, it can attack land targets just not with nuclear ballistic missiles
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

poot42: dittybopper: And yet, them named them the "Ass-Toot" class.

Nice job, Horatio.

Ass tea oot

You're welcome.

/sayItQuickly


Now do aluminium!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: How many pings does it need?


there can only be one...ping
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dittybopper: smed7: "HMS Audacious is reportedly as silent as a baby dolphin"

I dont imagine a baby dolphin being silent at all.  That doesn't sound right.

Maybe it was stillborn.   They'd be pretty silent.


wow man...left-turn!   That went dark quick...
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.