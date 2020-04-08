 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   I'm not saying they're aliens, but they definitely aren't streetlights   (boingboing.net)
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stuff like this absolutely baffles me. There. I said it.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
the moon is artificial, and a base for gray aliens. we are their experiment. they spliced our dna 350 thousand years ago and tampered with our evolution. now you know.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fake. Like the article points out.

Or maybe the remnants of an asteroid or something?

/my money's on fake
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's super weird. I hope it's aliens.
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fake streetlights.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Coronavirus is a prelude to invasion.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Whales
 
DMDmarty
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Repeat
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
mrwknd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Spoiler:

Reflections.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wonktnod [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fake. The distortion effect ending too soon was a dead giveaway.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sobrukai?
 
The Brown Word [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Whales


Checks out.

morbotron.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That does look a little strange, but I'm going with fake.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They were debunking this on 4chan last week.  4chan, for farks sake didn't believe it!

/sci/, specifically
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Wonktnod: Fake. The distortion effect ending too soon was a dead giveaway.


"What are these things?"


CGI
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Possibly fake, but it's fairly well done if it is (in the fake they show, you can see outlines of the objects and can tell it's faked)

Also, they are tic-tac shaped, which is what that Aircraft Carrier off the coast of California had an encounter with a couple years back, isn't it?

Hopefully they're coming to end our suffering
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
3-D image gathering satellites?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Looking for one of these
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

They pop up at watershed moments in human history.

Buckle up.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Since this is 2020 I expect these to be real.

Since everybody is at home, maybe its time to admit that aliens exist uh? People are stupid in group but alone at home, they arent.
 
LewDux
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GungFu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Looks real. Real shiatty quality. You can see UFOs all over the skies if you look hard enough and believe in the possibility of dumb shiat.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They seem to be lit from the wrong side: the bottom of the frame rather than the right.
 
The Brown Word [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GungFu: Looks real. Real shiatty quality. You can see UFOs all over the skies if you look hard enough and believe in the possibility of dumb shiat.


Hey now, it doesn't have to be a matter of stupidity. If your eyesight is bad enough, all flying objects are unidentifiable.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: 3-D image gathering satellites?


Yeah those satellites are like 2x3x5 meters wide. And theres like 1 or 2 of them, they wouldnt be in a formation nor going that fast nor be that big.

A real question : how many actual scientists are monitoring the space around the earth and moon for UFOs? I bet not one.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Shopped. I can tell.

Seriously. Things are going to start happening here. The people are being prepared for something big.
You may not survive it, but at least you got to see it in your lifetime.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Escaping billionaires space fleet. Will rendezvous at the moon, then off to Vas Triangular Six.
 
genner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Alien street lights that are so advanced we don't even recognize what they are.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: the moon is artificial, and a base for gray aliens. we are their experiment. they spliced our dna 350 thousand years ago and tampered with our evolution. now you know.


Pretty much.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If that crater they traversed was Mare Crisium, they were travelling well over 300 miles per second. I suspect that's just a touch beyond exit velocity, so maintaining altitude would be somewhat difficult.
 
