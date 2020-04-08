 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Not all poRn stars wear capes: here's porn star Asa Akira donating all her PornHub income to hospitals fighting the coronavirus (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    Hero, Pornography, Actor, Pornographic actor, popular porn star, Lucy Liu, internet leave toilet paper, series of pictures, American Asa Akira  
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for her.  Though I don't run across her work much anymore.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Good for her.  Though I don't run come across her work much anymore.



It was RIGHT THERE!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah. i did actually have to google here, Peter.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for her although I don't see her in the pornography I ejaculate too these days.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Good for her.  Though I don't run come across her work much anymore.



/FTFY
 
Current Resident [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PornHub income? People still pay for porn?
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to step up, Sativa Rose! My oily, hairy palms are willing to lend a hand.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: Good for her although I don't see her in the pornography I ejaculate too these days.


Sticky O
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Alphax: Good for her.  Though I don't run come across her work much anymore.


It was RIGHT THERE!


Cum across?
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the article states that it will be a part of her pornhub income. So, I assume it'll be like 87 cents.

Still more than I can afford to give, but I also haven't found anyone willing to watch me do the helicopter while shaving my moobs.

There has to be someone in to this, willing to pay!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought porn stars only made $25 per scene now.  I mean, that chick that did "The Worlds Longest Train" really got... oh, wait for it... screwed.
 
maxx2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [Fark user image 425x238]
Yeah. i did actually have to google here, Peter.


Who's that Asian woman on the sofa?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Good for her.  Though I don't run across her work much anymore.


She's 90% of the asians on Redtube
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby must be some sort of PoRno Creep.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: Good for her although I don't see her in the pornography I ejaculate too these days.


Same. Only Anal Rampage, Big Sausage Pizza, Milfhunter, Tub Girl, 1 Man 1 Jar, Mr. Hands, and Anal Wrecking Crew can save us now.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She's funny too
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Alphax: Good for her.  Though I don't run across her work much anymore.

She's 90% of the asians on Redtube


She certainly helped get Nuru Massage started, but nearly all the Asians I see lately are amateurs.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Snapper Carr: Alphax: Good for her.  Though I don't run come across her work much anymore.


It was RIGHT THERE!

Cum across?


I will today for charity.

And also again for Charity.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: she's actually a member of MENSA. Quite intelligent little lady, and super smart.
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if you ask the so-called "look at what good Christians we are dressed in our Sunday best" religious right, she is the one going to Hell.
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image image 566x177]

She's funny too


HA!
"rumors".  She IS funny.

/medical staff that handles that will need more PPE than covid care staff
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kling_klang_bed: Fun fact: she's actually a member of MENSA. Quite intelligent little lady, and super smart.


Her book's enjoyable as well.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

kling_klang_bed: Fun fact: she's actually a member of MENSA. Quite intelligent little lady, and super smart.


I think that is Asia Carrera
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: kling_klang_bed: Fun fact: she's actually a member of MENSA. Quite intelligent little lady, and super smart.

I think that is Asia Carrera


Yeah, I think she's the one who will build her own PC while nude.
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: kling_klang_bed: Fun fact: she's actually a member of MENSA. Quite intelligent little lady, and super smart.

I think that is Asia Carrera


No, I think it's Asia Imports
 
poot42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kling_klang_bed: Fun fact: she's actually a member of MENSA. Quite intelligent little lady, and super smart.


Look, I qualified for MENSA.  And yet, here I am on Fark.
What does that tell you?
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I appreciate her enthusiasm.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Alphax: MycroftHolmes: kling_klang_bed: Fun fact: she's actually a member of MENSA. Quite intelligent little lady, and super smart.

I think that is Asia Carrera

Yeah, I think she's the one who will build her own PC while nude.


Good way to lose small parts
 
dletter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The best porn stars are only wearing a cape...
 
powhound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Alphax: MycroftHolmes: kling_klang_bed: Fun fact: she's actually a member of MENSA. Quite intelligent little lady, and super smart.

I think that is Asia Carrera

Yeah, I think she's the one who will build her own PC while nude.

Good way to lose small parts


Like the power supply.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

poot42: kling_klang_bed: Fun fact: she's actually a member of MENSA. Quite intelligent little lady, and super smart.

Look, I qualified for MENSA.  And yet, here I am on Fark.
What does that tell you?


Dunno what to think about Mensa.

I half think it's just egotists.  Although I once went to a party where thebmjoriy of attendees had met in a gay subgroup of Mensa.

It was ok and I got a pretty nice gift bag to take home.
 
GungFu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 566x177]

She's funny too


I don't know her work but I hear her getting complimented all the time for her humour and her intelligence. The last one was from Joe Rogan a couple of podcasts ago. And I know she's a friend of David Choe's who did all these weird arty videos that involved her and his other buddies. I believe she had a podcast with him called DVDA, or something like that. She's on the Bobby Lee one every now and then.

Always makes me think she's the anti-Tila Tequila.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Current Resident: PornHub income? People still pay for porn?


Why, do you hate to contribute to the income of your fellow Americans?  You some kind of commie?
 
Percise1
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Alphax: MycroftHolmes: kling_klang_bed: Fun fact: she's actually a member of MENSA. Quite intelligent little lady, and super smart.

I think that is Asia Carrera

Yeah, I think she's the one who will build her own PC while nude.


Like that is challenging as long as you are properly shaved?

poot42: kling_klang_bed: Fun fact: she's actually a member of MENSA. Quite intelligent little lady, and super smart.

Look, I qualified for MENSA.  And yet, here I am on Fark.
What does that tell you?


Same... MENSA means fairly smart, not brilliant or genius, on the bottom level anyway.
The really smart ones don't need clubs or to brag about it.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
sex workers are shunned in polite society, and given very little protection under the law, because what they do is considered immoral.  politicians, meanwhile, are celebrated and sheltered from the negative consequences of their own decisions.  I feel like this shows us a fundamental flaw in our mindset as a nation.  we need to stop letting our leaders lie to us about what we ourselves value.  the climate of hypocrisy has to change.  I haven't been proud of my country since I was a very small child.  that's not natural.  it's something we've been cheated out of.  we should be angry- cynicism won't help.  I don't really know what has to happen.  but I know it's time.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good for her. The Hospitals could use that $600
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: But if you ask the so-called "look at what good Christians we are dressed in our Sunday best" religious right, she is the one going to Hell.


That is where nun porn brings us together. And of course, there's literally Jesus porn.
 
starsrift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

poot42: kling_klang_bed: Fun fact: she's actually a member of MENSA. Quite intelligent little lady, and super smart.

Look, I qualified for MENSA.  And yet, here I am on Fark.
What does that tell you?


...That you're not smart enough to sell your body for money in an obvious economy?
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I qualified for MAGA, can I get a sad trombone?
 
drumhellar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

brizzle365: Still more than I can afford to give, but I also haven't found anyone willing to watch me do the helicopter while shaving my moobs.


You're not trying at all.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not all poRn stars wear capes: here's porn star Asa Akira donating all her PornHub income to hospitals

Calm down there, Subby:

American Asa Akira, who has 1.9m followers, wrote in an Instagram post: "Things I wish I could Instagram - part of my PornHub income this month will be donated to NYC hospitals.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: kling_klang_bed: Fun fact: she's actually a member of MENSA. Quite intelligent little lady, and super smart.

I think that is Asia Carrera


No that was the other porn star, Akira Kirasawa.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

poot42: kling_klang_bed: Fun fact: she's actually a member of MENSA. Quite intelligent little lady, and super smart.

Look, I qualified for MENSA.  And yet, here I am on Fark.
What does that tell you?


You want to do porn?
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cakeman: I qualified for MAGA, can I get a sad trombone?


I think the smart ones are the one who figured out that telling people they are in MENSA can only hurt their prospects. Intelligence is better demonstrated than declared.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

poot42: kling_klang_bed: Fun fact: she's actually a member of MENSA. Quite intelligent little lady, and super smart.

Look, I qualified for MENSA.  And yet, here I am on Fark.
What does that tell you?


That you are a porn star?
 
Cythraul
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

brizzle365: the article states that it will be a part of her pornhub income. So, I assume it'll be like 87 cents.

Still more than I can afford to give, but I also haven't found anyone willing to watch me do the helicopter while shaving my moobs.

There has to be someone in to this, willing to pay!


There isn't.   Give up in that idea.  Please.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.