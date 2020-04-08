 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Las Cruces Sun-News)   What do you get when you cross two cars, a busy street, a roll of paper towels, and a naked woman? Wait... what?   (lcsun-news.com) divider line
14
    More: Strange, Las Cruces, New Mexico, Sky Blue, El Paso, Texas, Honda CR-V, LAS CRUCES, Interstate 25, Las Cruces woman, Steve Lillywhite  
•       •       •

950 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2020 at 3:44 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Useless.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Paper towels? That's just weird.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ten cops responding?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
ejaculate?
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You click and then leave disappointed
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Sky Blue"... well, I knew a woman named "Skye" with an "e" and I've known a couple of people nicknamed "Blue" but that's a new one.

/I once met a woman named "Lullaby Goodnight" or something like that....
 
thehellisthis [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She sounds fun.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Dan Trujillo, spokesperson for the Las Cruces Police Department, said arriving officers took the the naked woman into protective custody for a mental health evaluation."

I loved his work with Infectious Grooves, glad he's still keeping busy.
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: "Sky Blue"... well, I knew a woman named "Skye" with an "e" and I've known a couple of people nicknamed "Blue" but that's a new one.

/I once met a woman named "Lullaby Goodnight" or something like that....


My daughter's surname is now Dive. Suggestions for future grandchildren are Skye and Duncan
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A story about a stripper includes the name Sky Blue and she is not the stripper.

What is this wizardry?
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jamspoon: WastrelWay: "Sky Blue"... well, I knew a woman named "Skye" with an "e" and I've known a couple of people nicknamed "Blue" but that's a new one.

/I once met a woman named "Lullaby Goodnight" or something like that....

My daughter's surname is now Dive. Suggestions for future grandchildren are Skye and Duncan


Is Muff out of the question?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We really need the pics from the tweets she deleted.  They should exist somewhere.
 
dkulprit
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WastrelWay: "Sky Blue"... well, I knew a woman named "Skye" with an "e" and I've known a couple of people nicknamed "Blue" but that's a new one.

/I once met a woman named "Lullaby Goodnight" or something like that....


You didn't even get to the best part of that paragraph!  It's a mess.

"Sky Blue, 22, said a woman driving a brown Honda CRV ran a red light and clipped her 2012 white 2012 Ford Focus about 9:30 a.m. at the Lohman Avenue overpass to Interstate 25. "

I hope nobody runs a red light and clips my 2016 black 2016 Ford Edge.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.