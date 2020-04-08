 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   A couple of bimbos have tested positive for Covid-19   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DOOP!!
/Union fan
//God i miss soccer
///even my craptastic Union
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bimbos aren't accustomed to doing positively on tests.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My mom can't understand why they'd name their bakery that. I can't explain to her that it's Mexican and it doesn't mean the same thing there.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But are the sluts ok?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
gifimage.netView Full Size
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: My mom can't understand why they'd name their bakery that. I can't explain to her that it's Mexican and it doesn't mean the same thing there.


That does not seem very difficult to explain
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bimbo, Bimbo, where ya gonna go-e-o
Bimbo, Bimbo, whatcha gonna do-e-o
Bimbo, Bimbo, does your mommy know
That you're goin' down the road to see a little girleo.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Does this mean they were Twinkies?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Bimbos aren't accustomed to doing positively on tests.


VD tests notwithstanding
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe they should have kept their lips off of that thing...

klyker.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just an fyi: Grupo Bimbo is the largest baked goods company in the world. They own Sara Lee, Entemanns and several other brands.

Also, they are very community-minded. Their local location has been very supportive of a nonprofit that I am a board member of. They donate tons of product to various organizations that help the homeless and the hungry.

So, yeah, funny name here, but a very large, very decent company, otherwise.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've lived in SoCal for over 30 years, and see Bimbo delivery vans nearly every day.

farm1.staticflickr.comView Full Size


And I still giggle every time.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Captain Steroid: [i.kym-cdn.com image 629x447]


Yeah, standing all clustered together like that...

Also: what?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bughunter: I've lived in SoCal for over 30 years, and see Bimbo delivery vans nearly every day.

[farm1.staticflickr.com image 640x426]

And I still giggle every time.


I live in Cumming, Ga.  Goin on 13 years and I still chuckle when I see a car that says Cumming Police on it.
 
