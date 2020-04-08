 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PennLive)   Pennsylvania legislature preparing to reopen businesses because this Covid-19 thing seems to have run its course   (pennlive.com) divider line
112
    More: Murica, United States House Committee on Appropriations, United States House of Representatives, United States, Infrastructure, United States Congress, Bill Clinton, United States Senate, Pennsylvania House of Representatives  
•       •       •

2207 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Apr 2020 at 1:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



112 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt legislation is needed to negotiate critical business needs.  Everything seems OK here.  Under my bed.

/it's nice and quiet under here
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The key is to do this in a way that keeps our citizens safe while keeping them off the breadlines and not being homeless which the current governor's guidelines do."

Breadlines?  We have breadlines?  Nobody told me their was a breadline.

These words are being spoken by a man that's living off the government.  Now he doesn't want anyone else getting a cut of "his" pie.

Typical.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to remind them that back in 1918 St. Louis took early action and did well... until they eased restrictions early and then got punished for it
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just a reminder to PA voters - thanks to ACT 77 that just passed at the end of last year you can register to vote by mail-in ballot without having a reason and it'll be counted normally, not provisional.  The deadline is coming up soon so do it now.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two weeks from now: Pennsylvania legislature takes emergency action to shut down everything!
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: just a reminder to PA voters - thanks to ACT 77 that just passed at the end of last year you can register to vote by mail-in ballot without having a reason and it'll be counted normally, not provisional.  The deadline is coming up soon so do it now.


Hey now... I've heard that's corrupt!  Some orange guy said so as he was mailing in his ballot...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do it. No, really. If you're this stupid, and you have this much support from your similarly stupid constituents, then by all means go ahead and do so. Get everything going again - hell, encourage everyone to have "PA's Back to Business" parties.

We need an object example for the smart states.
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Two weeks from now: Pennsylvania legislature takes emergency action to shut down everything!


Because Trumpers are morons who insist on their right to assemble and spread disease!!!
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC. I can't even.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when do we change their party label to M instead of R? M is for Murderer.

Donald J. Trump (M) looks nice to me.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Governments opening themselves and businesses up to lawsuits for pushing this?
 
M-G [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It may be sensible to review and adjust what can be open, but this sounds like they're ready to go full freedumb:

"Do I think that additional business could in fact be open? It would depend on who chooses to do so because it would be their individual choice if their workers can safely return to work," Cutler said.

I'm sure their bill includes strong protections for those workers who don't agree with the business owner's assessment...
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: JFC. I can't even.


You and the rest of the brilliant posters in this thread should take 3 farking minutes and read precisely what they are about to pass.  Current law does not align with Federal definitions and this has produced some very bad effects.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those bulls aren't going to milk themselves...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Znuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
History is a large, early warning detection system. Here we go again.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's 1918 all over again in PA.

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/histor​y​/philadelphia-threw-wwi-parade-gave-th​ousands-onlookers-flu-180970372/
 
gregz18
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another this that this virus is showing us (if we didn't know it already) is how IMPATIENT people are.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Currently they are projecting total PA deaths under 2,000 for the duration of the disease.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Do it. No, really. If you're this stupid, and you have this much support from your similarly stupid constituents, then by all means go ahead and do so. Get everything going again - hell, encourage everyone to have "PA's Back to Business" parties.

We need an object example for the smart states.


Who said they had any support? Once they're elected, they don't ask their voters for permission to act.
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, yeah, sure looks like you've got it covered and are good to go...
These farkwit states are only going to make it longer and worse with their short term thinking, but hey... since when is this new?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

middlewaytao: Governments opening themselves and businesses up to lawsuits for pushing this?


sovereign immunity.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: just a reminder to PA voters - thanks to ACT 77 that just passed at the end of last year you can register to vote by mail-in ballot without having a reason and it'll be counted normally, not provisional.  The deadline is coming up soon so do it now.


What ever happened to weav?
 
dletter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives is working on a measure that would allow businesses to reopen, trumping Gov. Tom Wolf's order to close businesses that aren't life sustaining to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Maybe the PA House works differently than most states, but, wouldn't the Governor have to sign that bill to be active?  And it would have to pass the PA Senate?  And if it got veto'ed the override would be in the Senate?

Which means this is just stupid posturing by the House members?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew profits could kill the virus?
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm instinctively distrustful of any legislation proposed by Republicans, but can any Pennsylvanians tell me whether the current restrictions are different or more restrictive than other states that have issued stay at home orders?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark it, let's do it. It's only human lives. It's clear those aren't important.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mitt Romneys Tax Return: I'm instinctively distrustful of any legislation proposed by Republicans, but can any Pennsylvanians tell me whether the current restrictions are different or more restrictive than other states that have issued stay at home orders?


omfg JUST CLICK THE LINK
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me . Who is guided by Wall Street against our best interests and who cares that we we want to live?

Democrats or Republicans?
I'm not seeing a difference except one is the minority. If that party becomes the majority will they suddenly proclaim new tax cuts and more free trade to lower your wages or kill more unions? Will the Democrats not be Third Way Democrats like Casey and Wolfe?
Casey says businesses need tax cuts and Wolfe still taxes the poor through sin taxes while giving fracking profits away for free. If you want to act like you are different, then be different.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mitt Romneys Tax Return: I'm instinctively distrustful of any legislation proposed by Republicans, but can any Pennsylvanians tell me whether the current restrictions are different or more restrictive than other states that have issued stay at home orders?


About the same. There is some weirdness in what falls into which categories, and all the neighboring states would appreciate it considerably if Wolf would re-open the liquor stores.

What's not talked about is the revenue bloodbath this year is going to be for the states. They aren't allowed to run deficits.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penn Government Officials: "Oh, I know... let's do something idiotic so Trump will give us lots of money!"
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dletter: The Pennsylvania House of Representatives is working on a measure that would allow businesses to reopen, trumping Gov. Tom Wolf's order to close businesses that aren't life sustaining to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Maybe the PA House works differently than most states, but, wouldn't the Governor have to sign that bill to be active?  And it would have to pass the PA Senate?  And if it got veto'ed the override would be in the Senate?

Which means this is just stupid posturing by the House members?


I'm not sure how it went down in PA, but in Kansas it was a governor's order that shut down the state.  I am guessing that would take a law being passed by a veto-proof margin to overturn?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dletter: The Pennsylvania House of Representatives is working on a measure that would allow businesses to reopen, trumping Gov. Tom Wolf's order to close businesses that aren't life sustaining to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Maybe the PA House works differently than most states, but, wouldn't the Governor have to sign that bill to be active?  And it would have to pass the PA Senate?  And if it got veto'ed the override would be in the Senate?

Which means this is just stupid posturing by the House members?


It's all part of a coordinated political push. Get the CDC to change recommendations, discredit WHO, Trump will make a triumphant speech tonight calling for reopening. Red state governors will announce the end of social isolation.

Let's hope blue state governors don't fall for it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh for f*ck's sake. We have only just started to flatten the curve. If we get lax now then the curve is going to start spiking upwards again. But, if Pennsylvania really wants to do this then maybe they should become a test subject for the rest of the country. They should shut down their borders completely. Shut down all roads leading into the State, shut down all airports. No one gets in. No one gets out. And then let them open up everything within the State and then we can track the virus and see what happens to them.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, it's a good thing that viruses respect state lines, otherwise we'd all be really boned.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PA is doing remarkably well considering we are bordered by the two worst states in all this. I am not one for walls and all that, but I really feel the borders between the states needs to close, except for trucks hauling supplies.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: Tell me . Who is guided by Wall Street against our best interests and who cares that we we want to live?

Democrats or Republicans?
I'm not seeing a difference except one is the minority. If that party becomes the majority will they suddenly proclaim new tax cuts and more free trade to lower your wages or kill more unions? Will the Democrats not be Third Way Democrats like Casey and Wolfe?
Casey says businesses need tax cuts and Wolfe still taxes the poor through sin taxes while giving fracking profits away for free. If you want to act like you are different, then be different.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mitt Romneys Tax Return: I'm instinctively distrustful of any legislation proposed by Republicans, but can any Pennsylvanians tell me whether the current restrictions are different or more restrictive than other states that have issued stay at home orders?


They are.  It was in the article.  Every other state defined what an essential business is.   This bill is aimed to put them in line with federal guidelines and every other state in defining what an essential business is and eliminate the cluster fark of the waivers businesses had to apply for to remain open.  I know, I know.  Facts get in the way of good ol' outrage.
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shryke: Mitt Romneys Tax Return: I'm instinctively distrustful of any legislation proposed by Republicans, but can any Pennsylvanians tell me whether the current restrictions are different or more restrictive than other states that have issued stay at home orders?

omfg JUST CLICK THE LINK


TFA doesn't tell me shiat about what the current restrictions are like. And since Trumpublicans are liars I have no reason to believe Republican legislators when they say the say that the restrictions are too severe.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the article:

The legislation, approved by the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday on a party-line vote, would apply to any type of businesses conforming with a federal list of essential critical infrastructure. Under the bill, those businesses would still have to comply with the recommended guidance for mitigating exposure to COVID-19 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sounds reasonable.
 
ProfElwood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just dress up like ninjas or astronauts and get back to work. There are compromises.
Though I'd rather go as Toxie.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, what is the proper point to start reopening things?
 
JohnHall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All states are doing a better job of flattening the curve (only a couple of states are seeing 20% growth)... But Pennsylvania is still at a 10%-15% daily growth rate, among the worst in the country by state.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gregz18: Another this that this virus is showing us (if we didn't know it already) is how IMPATIENT people are.


My girlfriend and I were discussing this yesterday..people just don't know how to farking not go full-tilt 24/7. They've been programmed since birth, why would they?  And if I didn't know what it really meant for everyone, I'd say it's a nice change from what it was. For the first in decades, I can't hear the highways...the air is clean again...the animals are coming out. There could be a message here....
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: dletter: The Pennsylvania House of Representatives is working on a measure that would allow businesses to reopen, trumping Gov. Tom Wolf's order to close businesses that aren't life sustaining to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Maybe the PA House works differently than most states, but, wouldn't the Governor have to sign that bill to be active?  And it would have to pass the PA Senate?  And if it got veto'ed the override would be in the Senate?

Which means this is just stupid posturing by the House members?

It's all part of a coordinated political push. Get the CDC to change recommendations, discredit WHO, Trump will make a triumphant speech tonight calling for reopening. Red state governors will announce the end of social isolation.

Let's hope blue state governors don't fall for it.


They won't. It's not hard to be smarter than trump. I think I have a radish that is...
 
jake3988
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, right now almost every state is at their peak (Pennsylvania is slated to hit peak in 7 days, the farthest out of any state I've seen).  it'll be near 0 by the end of the month.  I suggest waiting just a wee bit longer.

We don't need to follow Reddit and Fark's idea and live in caves until 2022, but this would be a little premature.

There's plenty of overzealous regulations (like pulling people over for 'leisurely' drives) that should never have been in place at all that can be removed... but let's wait a little on the businesses part.  In addition, it should come AFTER a complete isolation being lifted.  Reopening businesses is step 2.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for them! This is a Natural Selection process and I applaud anyone who goes out.
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Mitt Romneys Tax Return: I'm instinctively distrustful of any legislation proposed by Republicans, but can any Pennsylvanians tell me whether the current restrictions are different or more restrictive than other states that have issued stay at home orders?

About the same. There is some weirdness in what falls into which categories, and all the neighboring states would appreciate it considerably if Wolf would re-open the liquor stores.

What's not talked about is the revenue bloodbath this year is going to be for the states. They aren't allowed to run deficits.


As I suspected. But it's nice of Shrike and Jeebus to Trumpsplain it to me.
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: PA is doing remarkably well considering we are bordered by the two worst states in all this. I am not one for walls and all that, but I really feel the borders between the states needs to close, except for trucks hauling supplies.


You should read my previous post and look at the historical trend data, then get back to me on that.
 
Displayed 50 of 112 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.