(Bothell-Kenmore Reporter)   Washington State students will not return to school this school year, in administrative decision that runs schools out of snow days until some time in 2078   (bothell-reporter.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Students: Yaaaaaayyyyyyy!!!!

Parents: Kill me now.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oregon just did the same.
 
bubbles_nw2003
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the parent of a WA student...

/kill me now
//need to stock up on beer
///super lucky and happy to be working from home
 
bborchar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Students: Yaaaaaayyyyyyy!!!!

Parents: Kill me now.


Eh, not really. My kids are begging to go back to school already. The issue is that during normal breaks, they'd have stuff to do, people to see and places to go. When you're stuck at home all day and you're missing your friends, it's different.
 
Corgi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California did it two weeks ago.
 
blackartemis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Already talk about the possibility of not coming back in the fall here in Maryland.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Watching the local Facebook groups blow up about this in WA has been amusing if nothing else. As a 37 year old with 0 fark trophies I have to wonder if all these parents want their kids to get sick. Or get them sick. I don't get it.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oregon pulled the plug today as well. It was bittersweet for our kids; they were excited about the prospect of staying at home until they realized they wouldn't see most of their friends for at least five more months. Luckily neither are in a major transition year.

/In a thousand different ways, 2020 is going to be known as the year of the mulligan.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corgi: California did it two weeks ago.


This.  Great jorb Washington
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Students: Yaaaaaayyyyyyy!!!!

Parents: Kill me now.


I'm in this situation and... The hard part is I don't want them to fall behind, but between work and not having three dedicated systems for them to do school from, it's rough.

/Ordering a few Chromebooks to cover the gap
 
GodComplex
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We're fortunate in that the wife can work from home and the school was able to issue chromebooks, but god damn if this isn't trying on the nerves. Kids being locked indoors this long is harsh.
 
bubbles_nw2003
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Students: Yaaaaaayyyyyyy!!!!

Parents: Kill me now.

I'm in this situation and... The hard part is I don't want them to fall behind, but between work and not having three dedicated systems for them to do school from, it's rough.

/Ordering a few Chromebooks to cover the gap


Our school district (Highline in Burien) gave all the kids chromebooks who needed one, which is awesome.  I don't know how to work and homeschool at the same time, but this week is spring break and next week her Dad gets to figure out "school".
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't have kids, but a friend of mine posted this on Facebook...I have a hunch that many of you will agree:

"I'm discovering through this quarantine that my daughter is both my favorite person in the world, as well as the person I would least choose to be on a desert island with.  This COVID shiat makes for complicated emotions."
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Students: Yaaaaaayyyyyyy!!!!

Parents: Kill me now.

I'm in this situation and... The hard part is I don't want them to fall behind, but between work and not having three dedicated systems for them to do school from, it's rough.

/Ordering a few Chromebooks to cover the gap


The big problem here is the complete free-for-all on the communications front. We get over a dozen emails a day from various teachers, specialists, administrators, the district, etc. that we have to parse through to figure out what matters and what doesn't. Every teacher has their own preference... some want to do everything via email, some want to send an email to let you know about their blog, some send an email to tell you what they posted on the standard assignment platform.

Good farking Christ, people. I don't expect each school to be in complete coordination with the others in the district (although... how hard would that really be?), but can all the 6th grade teachers at the same school get together to come up with *one* place to post assignments? And for the others... if you're not posting assignments, STFU and save your "here are some things to keep you busy", "my heart goes out" and "wellness whatnot" messages for the farking newsletter... we have shiat to do.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wenatchee School District distributed over 2000 Chromebooks today. More going out tomorrow. Schools still serving lunches too.

Awesome job
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Karen, did you crosspost this from Nextdoor? We get it. You think that they don't plan their snow days well.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Wenatchee School District distributed over 2000 Chromebooks today. More going out tomorrow. Schools still serving lunches too.

Awesome job


That is awesome
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm always glad I don't have kids. Now I'm moreso. What a nightmare.
 
Shelbyraed
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Indiana announced the same, last week.
 
man eating chicken
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Spokane Public Schools is still providing meals for students and passed out Chromebooks for students who needed them. District even helped families find free internet options, if needed. My fourth grader is bored and sad she can't hang out with friends. My son is lucky enough to be a high school Senior. He'll get a diploma, but we have no idea how this is going to play out with recognition and ceremony. He's taking this a little harder :-(
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
life as we knew it, has been irrevocably changed
 
powtard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hoping and praying ours will be able to START school in the fall.  In the mean time we are still paying for a daycare spot he's not using in hopes that he'll return to it before mid summer.

/the price is worth the hope
//hopefully
/// slashes
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Michigan announced this last week after already being out of school for two weeks or so. The kids don't miss it at all. They can do a school days worth of work in a few hours. School provided them iPads and homework assignments. We bought additional home schooling stuff. They seem to be progressing faster now which is exciting. The hardest thing is not having an income, and the realization that they won't be able to go back to summer daycare. Even if work picked back up someone has to be home with the kids.
 
bubbles_nw2003
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Corgi: California did it two weeks ago.

This.  Great jorb Washington


Seattle area schools have been out since March 12/13th.. it was just confirmed that we are not going back April 24th as planned.

Maybe next year?
 
jumac
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maine has done this as well(well at lest the gov has said it be a good idea) so most schools are doing it.  I just wish the state DOE would come up with a state wide set of rules.

My stepsons school while giving work to the kids its not required to pass.  They are taking whatever the kids had as a grade when school shut down and if you do the work great you get points added to that grade if you don't do anything then nothing happens and that is the grade you get for the year.

My daughters school at the other end of the state is saying if the kids don't do the online work it will count as a incomplete and don't get credit for the class.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bubbles_nw2003: johnny_vegas: Corgi: California did it two weeks ago.

This.  Great jorb Washington

Seattle area schools have been out since March 12/13th.. it was just confirmed that we are not going back April 24th as planned.

Maybe next year?


For s little while until covid comes back in the fall
 
stappawho
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bubbles_nw2003: Bootleg: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Students: Yaaaaaayyyyyyy!!!!

Parents: Kill me now.

I'm in this situation and... The hard part is I don't want them to fall behind, but between work and not having three dedicated systems for them to do school from, it's rough.

/Ordering a few Chromebooks to cover the gap

Our school district (Highline in Burien) gave all the kids chromebooks who needed one, which is awesome.  I don't know how to work and homeschool at the same time, but this week is spring break and next week her Dad gets to figure out "school".


Ah, my old stomping grounds.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is a decision i expected the hardest hit states to be making soon and other not long after.   The kids i feel the most sorry for are the seniors who miss out on those once in a lifetime events such as prom and graduation that come this time of year and now are out of the question due to the virus.
 
