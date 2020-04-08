 Skip to content
Horse breeder tries to dunk on LA Times by pointing out how the newspaper tracked horse deaths at Santa Anita park but apparently hadn't tracked California deaths due to coronavirus, fails spectacularly
‘’ 3 hours ago  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've noticed a majority of a certain political persuasion are quite sure of the facts despite not knowing any of them.
 
Percise1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not even worth responding to.
 
jso2897
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How smart do you expect a person who earns his living by having animals f**k and selling their offspring to be?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Right wingers. You can just say right wingers.

It's a general human tendency, but the American political right wing both nurtures that arrogance and requires it for their political survival. So while some of any political leaning do it, the American right wingers have made it in to a farking lifestyle.
 
monophonic81 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It would have been Pulitzer material if the tweet said "Not to beat a dead horse, but a reminder to all readers of the LA Times that we update this coronavirus graphic daily"
 
Millennium
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

About this smart, which is also probably roughly this guy's reaction to getting burned this bad:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poot42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Numbers.
Sometimes they are hard.

/potato
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

A purity test, even.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe I missed something but I don't see anything anywhere having to do with horses.
 
geduld
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
All the stallions get is this giant fleshlight. The natural way is less productive.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armored Vomit Doll [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

It's in the tweet that this Ray guy replied to.

/Twitter is ass
 
ReasonedDiscourse [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Presumably his original tweet was in reply to an LA Times report on the deaths at a particular race track.  In any case, Paulick is a well-known reporter/opinionator in the horse racing business.
 
jdjoker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

You'd have to know who Ray Paulick is. Apparently he writes about horses and horse racing.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Yes it is

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

It's a general human tendency, but the American political right wing both nurtures that arrogance and ignorance requires it for their political survival. So while some of any political leaning do it, the American right wingers have made it in to a farking lifestyle.

FTFM

Willfully blind on top of the arrogance. One could say they're arrogant about their ignorance.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Evidently not having a Twatter account makes that unpossible for me.
 
Armored Vomit Doll [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Very possible.

/Twitter is ass
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

There's nothing on Twitter that makes it worth the time and attention necessary to click on a link, let alone create an account.
 
youncasqua
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Where I live, people inexplicably pronounce the "t" in "Wal-Mart" as a "k." About 50% of the time, they f*ck up the "l" in "Wal" too, so it comes out as incoherent grunting, somewhat approximating a "w" sound.

But it doesn't end there. They also invariably add an "s" after the "k" sound. And I'm quite certain I hear a random an ungrammatical apostrophe, though it's unclear whether it comes before or after the "s." It may in fact be both.

So I'm in Waw-Mark's' this morning shopping for groceries, and I take a detour into men's wear to see about finding some handkerchiefs to use as coronavirus masks. I can't find any, so I ask an employee for help.

She stares daggers at me.

An uncomfortable moment passes. I'm about to apologize out of sheer confusion, when she huffily says "follow me" and starts storming over to the underwear aisle.

She points to a package of white handkerchiefs on the shelf near some underwear and says "that's all we have left." I thank her and pick up the package, thinking she must be having a terrible day. Maybe someone close to her was hospitalized with COVID-19.

On the way back to the grocery section, I pass by her workstation at the dressing rooms. As I do, she's talking to a coworker. She says in a loud voice I have to think she intended me to hear:

"I'm not going to let Satan tell me what to wear on my face."

That's what happened to me today at Waw-Mark's'.

I wonder if this horse breeder guy knows her.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't see anything particularly political about his post.  I mean, yeah, I imagine most horse breeders are Republicans, but it sounds more like he is upset about the reporting of all the horse deaths because it's affecting his bottom line... as for not knowing that they were reporting covid deaths I suspect he reads his news digitally and since he is a horse breeder he probably clicks on horse articles a lot which pushes the algorithm to suggest mostly horse articles to him.  He needs to figure out how to search for something before he tweets it doesn't exist, but I've seen people on both sides of the aisle have problems with that.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Can you tell me what other professions in which you also question people's intelligence?
 
Armored Vomit Doll [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Can you try that question again in English?
 
