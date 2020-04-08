 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Iran presses IMF for emergency Coronavirus funds, a position some find unbelievable   (aljazeera.com) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Try more prayer.
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sure. No problem. I'll ask them. Who is that you say runs all the banks?"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OH!
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Iran's so far away...
 
Desert Sledder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sfCLt​0​kTd5E
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I would think they could just ask their neighbors for some help....oh wait.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Maybe stop funding terrorists and you'll have money uh
 
LewDux
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAnjK​2​Kxyzg
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh, subby. The things you say
 
Shazam999
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Once again they're stuck between Iraq and a hard place.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Maybe stop funding terrorists and you'll have money uh


Maybe they see these individuals as "essential workers".
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Seems like that is going to be a very difficult mission for them. Bordering on improbable.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Shazam999: Once again they're stuck between Iraq and a hard place.


gifimage.netView Full Size
 
Gooch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Syriasly, it's time to talk Turkey about fiscal responsibility. The next Qatar Israeli going to be dire if their economy doesn't bounce back. Man Oman, many Saudi signs and made preparations prudently without Russian toward bailouts.
 
Dunkel_99
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How about no? Does that work for you?
Or will you shoot down another airliner?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
way south
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Maybe stop funding terrorists and you'll have money uh


Why do you think they need a loan?
If Iran actually cared about it's people it would have been all to easy to get outside support.
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You never go full IMF.
 
