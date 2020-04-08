 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   The Coronavirus outbreak may hurt Khan's political future, possibly leading to exile on Ceti Alpha V   (aljazeera.com) divider line
12
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Le Wrath di Khan | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube iauuuhpSfRQ
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting indigenous lifeforms there.

static.rogerebert.comView Full Size
 
Andric
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Goddammit subby, don't you know... THIS IS CETI ALPHA V!!!
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Corona has a way of separating the Khan dos from the Khan don'ts
 
Mock26
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have a coworker with the last name Khan. It has been a very rough 2 years now not calling him across the room, "Khaaaaan!" And the funny part is that he is a big Trek fan and knows that I am a big Trek fan. There seems to be an unspoken game going on, as we both see how long I can last before giving in to the quote.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
increasing signs of disagreement between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the establishment in Pakistan.

Yeah, that's why they voted for him.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: [media.giphy.com image 392x163] [View Full Size image _x_]


It would be great if someone made a mashup of that with Ian Botham instead of Shatner. Not obscure at all.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I miss when Khan would call in to the stern show and go by his nickname "Hanzi".
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I miss when Khan would call in to the stern show and go by his nickname "Hanzi".


They even had a song about him
Hanzi Song 2014 - Howard Stern Show Imran Khan (Lives With His Dad and Mom)
Youtube g50N_XbGVmA
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Eh its pakistan, Al-Qaeda/ISIS/Taliban HQ.

Fark em.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: [media.giphy.com image 392x163] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
