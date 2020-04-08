 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gothamist)   If you die at home in NYC from coronavirus, there's a good chance you won't be included in the official death toll, because of discrepancies in the reporting process   (champ.gothamist.com) divider line
20
    More: Strange, Death, New York City, official death toll, Ambulance, probable COVID-19 deaths, Certified first responder, Clinical death, Cardiac arrest  
•       •       •

223 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2020 at 12:48 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No test = "Not Corona"

Same thing happening all around the world. Can't trust the numbers for being anything beyond directionally correct.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not just at home. If you die in the hospital before being tested, you are also not counted in the stats.

We will never truly know how bad this is.  Not just in the US, but worldwide.
 
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read where people hear screams coming from the crematoriums in China and that pretty much says it all.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is happening everywhere. Bu-bub-ut New York!
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've decided to Bungee jump full-time. Since I was born because of broken rubber, I want to die the same way.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The federal government is tracking deaths from pneumonia so we can make a good guess when it's all over. https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But.... millions of free beautiful tests...

All of you are just so ungrateful.
 
AeAe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They should test the bodies for coronavirus infection to get an accurate count
 
drxym
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm sure if NYC keeps statistics of number and causes of death then they can make reasonable inferences after the fact by comparing figures to seasonal averages.
 
hawks9nkh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My parents have the virus, isolated at home. Father got it from one of his coworkers, half the staff got infected. They aren't ill enough to get tested so they don't go towards the official count.
Whatever the official count number, you can easily triple it if you want accurate figures.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AeAe: They should test the bodies for coronavirus infection to get an accurate count


Would it matter?

We estimate influenza from surveys. It's how we handle most things, really.

Go look at the hilariously wide estimates for the Spanish flu or H1N1.

H1N1: 18,449 (lab-confirmed deaths reported to WHO;[7] flu patients were generally not tested)
151,700-575,400 (CDC and WHO estimate)

Spanish flu: 17-50M.
 
thehellisthis [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AeAe: They should test the bodies for coronavirus infection to get an accurate count


Med farkers: are biopsies of individuals who died from flu-like symptoms being collected for later testing?
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That got updated quickly.

In a statement, Stephanie Buhle, a spokeswoman for New York City's Health Department, said the city would no longer report only those cases that were confirmed by a laboratory test.
"The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) and the NYC Health Department are working together to include into their reports deaths that may be linked to COVID but not lab confirmed that occur at home," she said.
She didn't say when the city would begin reporting suspected deaths along with the overall count. But the new protocol is likely to add thousands to the toll.
(read the article for more info)
 
Xander_CDN
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And this will be how Trump claims it's a huge success.

"See!?  Only 200,000 deaths.  That other 100,000 deaths in NYC and other cities?  No big deal.  They were losers who couldn't get out of bed and get this economy back on its feet."
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If I die in a combat zone,
Box me up and ship me home.
If I die and still come home,
Bury me where the rose is sown.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bingethinker: This is happening everywhere. Bu-bub-ut New York!


New York is statistically far enough away from other American locations to be notable as a significant problem area.  Add in New Jersey and you have roughly 50 percent of cases in the U.S. and 50 percent of deaths.

Further other locations are NOT overwhelmed, and so more likely to have reasonably accurate statistics.

So a sarcastic Bu-bub-it New York!incorrect, at least for the moment.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/country/us/

Having said this, this stuff is amazingly contagious, and so it will no doubt spread to other cities, unless we take this social distancing stuff seriously.

My friend in Tokyo just told me something that made the news there.  A patient in ICU with the Corona Virus, gave it to 5 doctors/nurses.  They could not figure out how it was possible because they were very, very strict with all protocols and (sadly, I know from visiting one) Japanese ICU protocols are much stricter than American ICUs have.

The finally figured out the source of the spread:  the hospital, like everywhere these days uses tablets to record patient data. However, you can't operate a touchscreen in gloves.... and no one thought to sterilize the screens.

Shait's amazingly contagious....
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At least respond to the Census before you gasp your last.

Government must have numbers. Get to it.
 
redonkulon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AeAe: They should test the bodies for coronavirus infection to get an accurate count


It would be appropriate to test the dead bodies, if there were enough tests for sick people, presumed sick people, and those that have been or were potentially exposed to sick people. Since we still have our heads up our asses on testing, this is going to be a running problem. Also, those models that are predicting lower body counts are sadly wrong. And this actually all plays to Trump's wanting (needing) the numbers to be lower. Just as he will blast millions of votes as being made by illegal immigrants giving him the popular vote total, he will just say that the presumed virus-positive patients don't count.
 
Lunakki
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hachitori: bingethinker: This is happening everywhere. Bu-bub-ut New York!

New York is statistically far enough away from other American locations to be notable as a significant problem area.  Add in New Jersey and you have roughly 50 percent of cases in the U.S. and 50 percent of deaths.

Further other locations are NOT overwhelmed, and so more likely to have reasonably accurate statistics.

So a sarcastic Bu-bub-it New York!incorrect, at least for the moment.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/country/us/

Having said this, this stuff is amazingly contagious, and so it will no doubt spread to other cities, unless we take this social distancing stuff seriously.

My friend in Tokyo just told me something that made the news there.  A patient in ICU with the Corona Virus, gave it to 5 doctors/nurses.  They could not figure out how it was possible because they were very, very strict with all protocols and (sadly, I know from visiting one) Japanese ICU protocols are much stricter than American ICUs have.

The finally figured out the source of the spread:  the hospital, like everywhere these days uses tablets to record patient data. However, you can't operate a touchscreen in gloves.... and no one thought to sterilize the screens.

Shait's amazingly contagious....


That's ridiculous, just get them a stylus, there's no reason to remove gloves to use a touchscreen. Easier to sanitize than an electronic device, too.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Xander_CDN: And this will be how Trump claims it's a huge success.

"See!?  Only 200,000 deaths.  That other 100,000 deaths in NYC and other cities?  No big deal.  They were losers who couldn't get out of bed and get this economy back on its feet."


JFC, it's Trump's fault that NY - city and state - is run by such incompetent assholes that they were actively encouraging gathering as late as mid-March, while claiming travel restrictions were racist?

What the fark is WITH you people? Are you so goddamn stupid, delusional, and idiotic that you can't let go of Orange Man Bad! for 5 farking minutes of your life?
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.