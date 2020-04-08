 Skip to content
(CNBC) NewsFlash Larry David loses steady gig
353
SpecialSnowFlake [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wonder if Bernie will formally endorse or if he'll just take his toys and go home?

My money is on the latter.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: Wonder if Bernie will formally endorse or if he'll just take his toys and go home?

My money is on the latter.


He'll back Joe just like he did for Hillary in '16.

Don't be daft.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's it. I'm voting chaos.

BLOOD FOR THE BLOO...wait. This isn't Khorne, this is Nurgle.

PUS FOR THE PUS GOD! PHLEGM FOR THE PHLEGM THRONE!
 
Marine1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Working-class white and African-American voters in southern primaries surprised to find out they're the DNC establishment.
 
Magnus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Didn't see this coming.
 
Generation_D
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If Bernie were a Democrat, he'd endorse Biden.
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Man, when I saw this headline I was scared Larry David had passed away.  :/
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So does this mean everyone is happy now? This thread will be sunshine and rainbows?
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Now we can focus on the ultimate goal of putting 45* out of office instead of infighting - which only helps 45*.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm sure the people of Wisconsin appreciate his timing.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Let's remember what's important here. It's about beating Trump in November.

Now is not the time for petty attacks on Democrats.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Better things simply are not possible in the US. Maybe in another century or so.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ah the democratic party. Where we will bash rich, old, white dudes.

Also the democratic party. Where we only elect rich, old, white dudes.
 
PunGent
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: SpecialSnowFlake: Wonder if Bernie will formally endorse or if he'll just take his toys and go home?

My money is on the latter.

He'll back Joe just like he did for Hillary in '16.


That'd be my bet.

/sigh
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This should be an interesting, calm, reasoned thread.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: Wonder if Bernie will formally endorse or if he'll just take his toys and go home?

My money is on the latter.


Hmm.

Bernie Sanders Endorses Hillary Clinton
Youtube kdPtpXw3zaY
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just vote for Biden in November.

Trump has gotta go.
 
kliq
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
b0rg9
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bernie's run has been taken off the ventilator.
 
anfrind
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: SpecialSnowFlake: Wonder if Bernie will formally endorse or if he'll just take his toys and go home?

My money is on the latter.

He'll back Joe just like he did for Hillary in '16.

Don't be daft.


And his base will pretend the endorsement never happened, just like they did in 2016.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: Wonder if Bernie will formally endorse or if he'll just take his toys and go home?

My money is on the latter.


Wow I was going to ask how long it would take for the anti-Bernie set to figure out why this is wrong too. One post in.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Feel the burn.
 
Suflig
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Alright, so what now?
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Magnus: Didn't see this coming.


I didn't either, to be honest. I expected him to contest all the way to the convention.
 
greenboy [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Finally. Now go support Biden. Tell your supporters to support Biden.
 
Laptopia
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I saw this and briefly had a panic attack that Larry David had died from COVID.  Nice one, submitter.

Look forward to the rational discussion here to follow.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: SpecialSnowFlake: Wonder if Bernie will formally endorse or if he'll just take his toys and go home?

My money is on the latter.

He'll back Joe just like he did for Hillary in '16.

Don't be daft.


Bernie's followers won't accept that. Had many of them pile on me on Twitter last week because one claimed Biden winning the nomination would be the greatest political tragedy in history and I asked if she was in a coma for the past 3 years. They'd rather vote for Trump than anyone other than Bernie (thanks Rogen).

They're essentially Bernie or BurnUS
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ilikewherethisisheading.jpg
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Suflig: Alright, so what now?


Now we do nothing.
 
Uter82
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, that's PROBABLY his last run, guess we can look forward to him yelling at clouds next time he runs
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I didn't expect him to drop out of the race until at least the convention.

He's still about 3 weeks late.
 
Ubisoft is ISIS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Great. Now I have to vote for a f*cking rapist who spend his career compromising with segregationists and worked so nakedly for banks and credit cards he was called "the Senator from Mastercard". And then Fark.com will cheer to vote for the rapist, because he is not the mean old man who wants everyone to have healthcare. Sad times indeed
 
Barnacles! [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
imagizer.imageshack.comView Full Size
 
rudemix
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Ah the democratic party. Where we will bash rich, old, white dudes.

Also the democratic party. Where we only elect rich, old, white dudes.


Except for the black guy you're totally right.
 
udhq [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Farewell, sweet prince. You were too beautiful for this world.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Now let's focus on getting Trump out and rebuilding the soon to be shattered (the rest of the way) economy to work for all of us instead of just the 1%.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Honestly with everything going on I kinda forgot he was still running
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

anfrind: HedlessChickn: SpecialSnowFlake: Wonder if Bernie will formally endorse or if he'll just take his toys and go home?

My money is on the latter.

He'll back Joe just like he did for Hillary in '16.

Don't be daft.

And his base Democrats will pretend the endorsement never happened, just like they did in 2016 - 2020.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
'Bout damn time
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Ah the democratic party. Where we will bash rich, old, white dudes.

Also the democratic party. Where we only elect rich, old, white dudes.


Remind me again about how you feel about Colin Kaepernick.  I'll wait.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Finally.  Now hopefully he can convince his supporters to actually show up at the polls this time.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Better things simply are not possible in the US. Maybe in another century or so.


I'm sorry for your lots.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Generation_D: If Bernie were a Democrat, he'd endorse Biden.


Let's see if Obama endorses him.
 
slobberbone
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Farking Sub. I was worried at first read David had Corona Flu. But then tab, thought about it, etc.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: HedlessChickn: SpecialSnowFlake: Wonder if Bernie will formally endorse or if he'll just take his toys and go home?

My money is on the latter.

He'll back Joe just like he did for Hillary in '16.

Don't be daft.

Bernie's followers won't accept that. Had many of them pile on me on Twitter last week because one claimed Biden winning the nomination would be the greatest political tragedy in history and I asked if she was in a coma for the past 3 years. They'd rather vote for Trump than anyone other than Bernie (thanks Rogen).

They're essentially Bernie or BurnUS


Anecdotes are anecdotal.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Guess I can put up the Biden sign I kept from the NH Democratic Convention last year.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Finally.  Now hopefully he can convince his supporters to actually show up at the polls this time.


It's Biden's job to earn their support. Let's see him work to do that.
 
