 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   "Every secret of a writer's soul, every experience of his life, every quality of his mind, is written large in his works." -Virginia Woolf. I wonder what my Batman slash fic says about me. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, secrets revealed edition   (fark.com) divider line
1
    More: CSB, Boston Red Sox, Comment, Seventh-inning stretch, Fiction, Sports, Fark Writer's Thread, secret of a writer, little writing progress  
•       •       •

7 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 08 Apr 2020 at 1:25 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



1 Comment     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So I don't have any great secrets to reveal, sadly.  I also don't have any Batman slash fic.  I was going to go with 'shopping Batman with Bugs Bunny in drag' but you can only fit so much into a headline, and I guess you go to post with the characters you have, not the characters you want.  I did however write a story once about someone accidentally summoning an elder god by crapping on a religious shrine, which probably doesn't say anything good about me at all.

Very little writing progress to report this week: I've had my free time basically sucked up by trying to solve a work issue and haven't had time for much else.  I'm pretty sure I know where my short story for this year's anthology is going, though, which is a good thing.  As another famous literary mind once said, "Knowing is half the battle!"

Fark Fiction Anthology update!

We're still getting in a flow of submissions, although the first wave has slowed down a bit.  Usually in the first few weeks we get a bunch, things slow down for a while, and then right at the end we get a bunch all at once as people race the deadline.  We don't have enough in to say that any genre or category is overrepresented, so feel free to send in whatever you have!

The 2020 Fark Fiction Anthology Submissions page
 
Displayed 1 of 1 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.