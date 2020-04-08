 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bleacher Report)   No wonder the New England Patriots were so good at deflating balls   (bleacherreport.com) divider line
6
    More: Giggity, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady, Howard Stern Show, Matt Cassel, Howard Stern, Wednesday morning, Testicular torsion, personal life  
•       •       •

1161 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 08 Apr 2020 at 5:35 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Animatronik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
TMI TMI out
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Scrotum, not testicle.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unless some massive cheating scheme is uncovered no one can ever take that Superb Owl away from TB. Whatever my opinions are of the rest of that guys life I simply cannot fathom how anything less than greatness led to that comeback.
 
Remarkable_Anus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So deflategate happened because the training room misunderstood which balls to deflate? Got it.....

/Why didn't he use THAT argument?
 
geggy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/didn't click
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.