(Reuters)   Because there's nothing creepy about a group of clowns showing up outside your nursing home window
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't hate clowns.  I'm not frightened of clowns.  I simply don't "get" clowns.  Never once in my life have I seen or heard something from a clown that made me laugh.  I think that's what they're supposed to do though.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are clowns even still a thing? Who is paying these creepers?
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember this question from QI
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Killer Klowns From Outer Space...
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in a nursing home. If a clown shows up here, I'll do something funny.
 
brenteverett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least these clowns did not show up after dark. And if they did, there are too many bodies piling up to do autopsies anyway.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: I don't hate clowns.  I'm not frightened of clowns.  I simply don't "get" clowns.  Never once in my life have I seen or heard something from a clown that made me laugh.  I think that's what they're supposed to do though.


Read some Discworld.

Clowns aren't there to be funny.  Ever joke, every slapstick act is tuned and rehersed until it is completely devoid of humour.

They exist to remind people what real humour is.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: I don't hate clowns.  I'm not frightened of clowns.  I simply don't "get" clowns.  Never once in my life have I seen or heard something from a clown that made me laugh.  I think that's what they're supposed to do though.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
No, you're right. There's not. Unless you have the vocabulary of millennial.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Those clowns looked healthy and happy to me. I guess creepy sad clowns must be a US thing.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"It's a traveling syphilitic side show! Diseased animals and hermaphroditic clowns throwing anthrax spores at children."  -- Jay Leno

/RIP, time when Leno was funny
//He was a hilarious comedian in his stand-up days
///Five (Three, sir)
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wait, did we just go back to that year where murderous clowns were everywhere? Oh thank goodness, someone reloaded back from the last save point. Hey, this time can we maybe not elect Trump, and also tell the Chinese to put down the bat soup? I want to try a different path.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Warning! No clowns on my lawn ever!

I am armed, and now you have been warned!
 
suid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hall of Claims: Three-Ring Fender Bender
Youtube FsUnTXBh0sA
 
