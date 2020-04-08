 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   400,000 (confirmed) COVID-19 cases and daily death tolls at 6/11s per day   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
8
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

535 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2020 at 11:34 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
6/11s?  That's more than five .10s.  And that's terrible!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: 6/11s?  That's more than five .10s.  And that's terrible!


Meh, only a little more than 2/3 of a 9/11, and no buildings were destroyed either.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
death toll of "6/11s per day"...six per 11 seconds is 7854 die per day? Pretty soon, COVID-19 will be more dangerous than living in Baltimore.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Dork Gently: 6/11s?  That's more than five .10s.  And that's terrible!

Meh, only a little more than 2/3 of a 9/11, and no buildings were destroyed either.


Yeah and it's mostly not Manhattan banksters so double meh
 
Opacity [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: death toll of "6/11s per day"...six per 11 seconds is 7854 die per day? Pretty soon, COVID-19 will be more dangerous than living in Baltimore.


I'll believe it when B'More police start determining someone died from COVID-19 instead of suicide by way of falling off of the roof of a 7 story building after being chased by eight cops while carrying three kilos, $20,000 $12,500 $1,138, and a broken gun.
 
WillofJ2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Too many people are deemed essential, until it is locked down better this will continue
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Too many people are deemed essential, until it is locked down better this will continue


Malthus, is that you?

/kidding
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Dork Gently: 6/11s?  That's more than five .10s.  And that's terrible!

Meh, only a little more than 2/3 of a 9/11, and no buildings were destroyed either.


Yeah! And remember - everybody dies, eventually!
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.