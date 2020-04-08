 Skip to content
(Stat News)   Ventilators may be overused for COVID-19 patients with low oxygen levels. Slight problem: noninvasive CPAP and BIPAP machines risk spewing virus all over the place   (statnews.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that really a real problem?  I mean, if you're on a machine to help you breathe, you're almost certainly in a medical facility, and if you're in a medical facility because you've got Winnie the Flu, you should be isolated from patients that don't have it, and the medical staff should be taking all possible precautions and wearing protective gear.

Setting aside, of course, whether or not a CPAP or BIPAP machine is effective or not.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The problem is that the exhaled air from a CPAP blows out via holes in the mask basicly turning any virus airborne. This is fine for people at home cause everyone in the same house is gonna end up getting it at about the same time, catching it from each other before symptoms appear. For hospital use however, the medical staff aren't typically using respirators or gas masks when attending patients. This essentially guarantees that the medical personnel get infected.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

But isn't the protocol for treating COVID-19 isolation and full protective gear (where available)?


But isn't the protocol for treating COVID-19 isolation and full protective gear (where available)?

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/hcp/infection-control-recommendati​ons.html

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/hcp/ppe-strategy/index.html
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
put them in a negative pressure room
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

That is difficult to do when the feds keep hijacking shippments of PPE destined for hospitals.

But isn't the protocol for treating COVID-19 isolation and full protective gear (where available)?

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-n​cov/hcp/infection-control-recommendati​ons.html

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-n​cov/hcp/ppe-strategy/index.html


That is difficult to do when the feds keep hijacking shippments of PPE destined for hospitals.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: put them in a negative pressure room


That keeps the bug in the room, doesn't help the medical personnel in the room with them.

(But yes, do put them in a neg-pressure room lest you infect the whole floor!)
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What's driving this reassessment is a baffling observation about Covid-19: Many patients have blood oxygen levels so low they should be dead. But they're not gasping for air, their hearts aren't racing, and their brains show no signs of blinking off from lack of oxygen.

Many.  But not all.

Sounds like they need to address their measurement problem before they attempt to change the treatment protocol.  Why are low blood oxygen measurements not matching up with expected symptoms?

As for "spewing" - isn't it assumed the virus is everywhere in the ward, already?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

And then distributing said PPE to pizza companies and big box stores whose CEOs donated a lot of cash to Trump.  I have a part time job for a certain pizza company.  My child's mom works in the ER.  My work got a delivery of a bunch of surgical mask and gloves to protect our drivers somehow.  Hers is still waiting.  It is farked up.

But isn't the protocol for treating COVID-19 isolation and full protective gear (where available)?

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-n​cov/hcp/infection-control-recommendati​ons.html

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-n​cov/hcp/ppe-strategy/index.html

That is difficult to do when the feds keep hijacking shippments of PPE destined for hospitals.


And then distributing said PPE to pizza companies and big box stores whose CEOs donated a lot of cash to Trump.  I have a part time job for a certain pizza company.  My child's mom works in the ER.  My work got a delivery of a bunch of surgical mask and gloves to protect our drivers somehow.  Hers is still waiting.  It is farked up.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bughunter: What's driving this reassessment is a baffling observation about Covid-19: Many patients have blood oxygen levels so low they should be dead. But they're not gasping for air, their hearts aren't racing, and their brains show no signs of blinking off from lack of oxygen.

Many.  But not all.

Sounds like they need to address their measurement problem before they attempt to change the treatment protocol.  Why are low blood oxygen measurements not matching up with expected symptoms?

As for "spewing" - isn't it assumed the virus is everywhere in the ward, already?


They explained that in the article.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Someone please to be explaining how capitalism isn't an inhumane and dehumanizing enterprise. This right here is one example among uncountable others that greed is NOT good if you have any desire for a government that lasts longer than, say, half a generation.

But isn't the protocol for treating COVID-19 isolation and full protective gear (where available)?

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-n​cov/hcp/infection-control-recommendati​ons.html

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-n​cov/hcp/ppe-strategy/index.html

That is difficult to do when the feds keep hijacking shippments of PPE destined for hospitals.

And then distributing said PPE to pizza companies and big box stores whose CEOs donated a lot of cash to Trump.  I have a part time job for a certain pizza company.  My child's mom works in the ER.  My work got a delivery of a bunch of surgical mask and gloves to protect our drivers somehow.  Hers is still waiting.  It is farked up.


Someone please to be explaining how capitalism isn't an inhumane and dehumanizing enterprise. This right here is one example among uncountable others that greed is NOT good if you have any desire for a government that lasts longer than, say, half a generation.
 
orbister
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There was an article on the BBC news website earlier today about CPAP use. I can't find it now,but the machines are referred to at https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-520​3​6948.

Snark free, I am incredibly impressed at the speed with which companies have shifted to making medical equipment. Mercedes-AMG-PPP (High Performance Powertrains) made 600 CPAP machine on Monday and are ramping up to 1,000 per day.
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, at this late date, it would be politically convenient to mount a narrative that we don't really need those dumb old ventilators anyway.
 
