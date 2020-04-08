 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Quarantined in your apartment? Just go fishing   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
forteblast [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
static1.millenium.us.orgView Full Size

rdr2 for the big fish
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
and now for the graceful release
 
Gemini6Ice [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wait, I thought everything in Dubai was 100 floors up. He can reach the water?!
 
adj_m [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gemini6Ice: Wait, I thought everything in Dubai was 100 floors up. He can reach the water?!


Even Dubai (wait, especially Dubai) needs an underclass. Dude probably only makes 120k a year.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Huh, I thought alcohol was forbidden.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"I suddenly realised after a bottle of wine over a lovely dinner that I knew there was an inherent reason for choosing to live here,'
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I could do that from my balcony. I'd catch more people on the bike path than fish, but I could do it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Man, the only thing I'm gonna catch from my pad is a school of silverfish.
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Drugs and Fishing
Youtube DldPhgsWBtc
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was expecting fish jokes.

This place just skates by these days.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
For all of ya'll stuck in NYC, you know you could go fishing for rats. Use a chicken neck for bait.

B.A.R.F., Baltimore Area Rat Fishing explores the strange world of a group of rat fishermen holding their annual rat fishing tournament hosted at the Yellow Rose bar in Baltimore. Just 45 miles away in a dirty alley in Adams Morgan, Washington D.C., Eric the host of this video attempts a little rat
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I was expecting fish jokes.

This place just skates by these days.


It's lost it's sole.
 
