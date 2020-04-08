 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   How adopting one of the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy's most important travel tips is helping Chinese factories fight off coronavirus   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
35
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At a TCL air-conditioner factory in coastal Jiujiang, workers were told to bring their own towels to dry their hands post-handwashing, according to an online notice.

I travel by car around the southeast for work (well, not so much right now). Many public restrooms have crappy low-velocity hand dryers. I keep a small supply of terry cloth towels and wash them after each trip.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You wanna get high?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now those are some hoopy froods who know where their towels are.

Given how a lot of these factories seem to operate, however, I hope portions of those towels are soaked in nutrients so they can survive their 18 hour workdays.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: I hope portions of those towels are soaked in nutrients so they can survive their 18 hour workdays.



If urine is a nutrient then I have good news!
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DON't PANIC!

Or was it "Thanks for all the fish?"
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Telephone sanitizers?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peril sensitive sunglasses?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stick a fish in your ear?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drink three pints of beer and eat a pack of peanuts before teleporting onto a ship?
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without reading TFA, I'm going to guess that it is either, "Don't Panic", or "Always know where your towel is".

Both of which are always good advice anyway.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so, everyone is trashing Trump, for everything related to COVID19 (and beyond, not saying its not all warented, but you guys sound like the GOP, circa 2009-2016). Even going as far as saying we knew about this since November, but are praising every absolute lie that's coming out of China.

Are you worried that your sweet, cheep ass retail items might dry up more in the future? Or, after sucking ChiCom dick, in 30 mins, your ready to gobble more?

Unifying North, Central and South America, is the only way to combat China's manufacturing power.

This will never happen, some folk are clinging to hope that a pee tape actually exists, while others are ignoring that their political actions and support over the last half century (give or take) are directly responsible for what is happening right now. In terms of the destruction of the once vaunted middle class, which stains both parties hands, blood red.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Japan.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay wall, so I'm guessing something something towel.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
drink 3 pints of bitter at lunch?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
triple breasted whores?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: drink 3 pints of bitter at lunch?


Time is an illusion. Lunchtime doubly so.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Not again'?
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alton Brown's handwashing demo includes a zip top bag of paper towels to carry with you
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustHereForThePics: Peril sensitive sunglasses?


No, Trump caused a run on those and you can't find them for love or money now. Why do you think Republicans and other cons are so optimistic about their Dark Lord and Saviour? They have ALL the perils sensitive sunglasses that automatically fade to black when peril is to be seen. Remember when the President of the Universe was George Bush The Smart One and George Bush the Fakey Android One?
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What about the paper bag?
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pan Galactic Gargle Blasters for everyone?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That series ended with everyone on Earth dying, so those factory workers are well on their way to emulating it.
 
Stone Meadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Okay, not having ever read that book, can Subby please answer the question posed in TFH?

KTHXBYE
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Galactic President Trump mixing up the cure for Covid19:
betterlivingthroughbeowulf.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Stone Meadow: Okay, not having ever read that book, can Subby please answer the question posed in TFH?

KTHXBYE


42.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Misch: Alton Brown's handwashing demo includes a zip top bag of paper towels to carry with you


I prefer zip side bags.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: That series ended with everyone on Earth dying, so those factory workers are well on their way to emulating it.


There was a 6th book released to fix the depressing ending
bookzangle.comView Full Size

With a different depressing ending
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

EVERYBODY DANCE NOW!
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Without reading TFA, I'm going to guess that it is either, "Don't Panic", or "Always know where your towel is".

Both of which are always good advice anyway.


THIS
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Remove the common sense particle from your own brain in order to carry tea and no tea at the same time?
 
Yaw String
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Vogon poetry
 
Nogale
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Always know where your towel is?
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

syzygy whizz: durbnpoisn: Without reading TFA, I'm going to guess that it is either, "Don't Panic", or "Always know where your towel is".

Both of which are always good advice anyway.

THIS


I cannot stress this enough...  Douglas Adams was a pure genius.  Many of the things that he wrote about in those books were SO true to life that I find myself constantly quoting from them.  Just the other day I was suggesting that it was time to build the arks to get rid of the useless 3rd of our population.

Also, I have towels everywhere.  Office, cars, etc...  You have no idea how many times something strange happened and I immediately solved the problem simply because I had a towel on hand.
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Yaw String: Vogon poetry


That would be a great Fark Contest: Vogon Poetry with a Coronaviris/COVID-19 theme.
 
