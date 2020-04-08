 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   "World's steepest street" loses title after rethink by Guinness, meaning the award now goes to Baldwin Street, which is the worst Baldwin street   (bbc.com) divider line
    Followup, Slope, Gradient, Guinness World Records, Road, Welsh street, Differential calculus, Baldwin Street, Twin Galaxies  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Measurements now follow a road's centre line - and the Harlech street has been downgraded to a gradient of just 28.6%.

..
Zulu (1964) Men of Harlech
Youtube XSEU5zHgcTc


they might not take it well

just need some maori doing the haka in place of the zulu warriors
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're both wrong. Canton Avenue in the Beechview neighborhood of Pittsburgh has a maximum gradient of 37% for 21 feet at its centerline.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Guinness people got another all-expenses paid trip to deliver the certificate. Which is nice
 
fzumrk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Ensenada Toll Road has them all beat.
cdn.24.co.zaView Full Size
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: They're both wrong. Canton Avenue in the Beechview neighborhood of Pittsburgh has a maximum gradient of 37% for 21 feet at its centerline.


21 feet doesn't qualify as a driveway, much less a street.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There are streets in Carmel that are dizzying. If there are steeper, that's insane.
 
Pert
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I drove Hardknott Pass in the Lake District last year (England's steepest road at 1:3). At one point the road was blocked by sheep and we had to stop. I could smell my clutch burning out as we tried to restart, so we reversed back down and took a rolling start (2007 Toyota Avensis Tourer). My wife had to run ahead shooing cows and sheep off the road. Seriously steep in places.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: They're both wrong. Canton Avenue in the Beechview neighborhood of Pittsburgh has a maximum gradient of 37% for 21 feet at its centerline.


Is that the one they have bike races on/up? For some reason, that one always stuck in my head as steepest.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Adolf Oliver Nipples: They're both wrong. Canton Avenue in the Beechview neighborhood of Pittsburgh has a maximum gradient of 37% for 21 feet at its centerline.

21 feet doesn't qualify as a driveway, much less a street.


That's just the maximum.

I've driven up it. The whole way up you feel like your car is going to flip over backwards. The sidewalks are actually steps. When the snow falls the people who live on the street park somewhere else, and the "adventuresome" (read: idiots) try to drive their brodozers up the hill. They almost never make it, and it's like sports for the people who live there.

You get things like this when someone decides to overlay a grid without consideration for topography, which is why Beechview is crazy with streets no sane person would want to walk on. Mount Washington has a few like that as well, though they were a little better about the layout.

In any case, by Guinness's criteria there's your record. It could be 10 feet or a thousand, it is what it is.
 
