Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been pretty disciplined.  No alcohol at all (and I'm on week 6).

I'm glad the survey didn't include krokodil, though.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When my supervisor asks if I'm brought a Bloody Mary in the meeting at 9 am...

Me:   Nope... Just a very fancy V8 juice. *scans face for assurance*
 
M-G [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why would I stop drinking just because I'm working from home?
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dude, if you cant wait until five you have a problem.

Do you think I could operate my child sex ring if I was drunk all day?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: When my supervisor asks if I'm brought a Bloody Mary in the meeting at 9 am...

Me:   Nope... Just a very fancy V8 juice. *scans face for assurance*


Holy shiat!! haven't seen you around in a minute.
Welcome back.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: cowgirl toffee: When my supervisor asks if I'm brought a Bloody Mary in the meeting at 9 am...

Me:   Nope... Just a very fancy V8 juice. *scans face for assurance*

Holy shiat!! haven't seen you around in a minute.
Welcome back.


Thanks.  Been sick.  (  ._.)
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Aaaaaand now I know why I have to come into work, everyday.
(I do a bit of drinking with the bosses and they know me)
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Jelly Bean Raider: cowgirl toffee: When my supervisor asks if I'm brought a Bloody Mary in the meeting at 9 am...

Me:   Nope... Just a very fancy V8 juice. *scans face for assurance*

Holy shiat!! haven't seen you around in a minute.
Welcome back.

Thanks.  Been sick.  (  ._.)


Hope you are doing better or over it!

Miss your posts around here.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'd like to see a survey on taking meetings from the toilet. You just have to make sure that your mute works before you flush.
 
mdarius [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You're stressing if you have a job, are worried about still having a job, or don't have a job. You're stressing about all the illness and death around you. You're stressed about not being able to go anywhere and relax.

I'm not surprised in the least.
 
aaronx [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ha ha. "Working."
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.