(Fox 46 Charlotte)   If we weren't on edge enough being locked down, the power company will set off the nuclear disaster sirens this morning   (fox46charlotte.com) divider line
    Scary, North Carolina, Duke Energy plans, nuclear power plant sirens, Charlotte, North Carolina, CATAWBA COUNTY, Catawba County, North Carolina, York County, South Carolina, Mecklenburg County, North Carolina  
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Duke suc....AAAAHHHHHHH GET TO THE BASEMENT!!!!
 
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meh, they do it here with our tornado sirens every Wednesday at 11:00 AM sharp. The one in my neighborhood is only about a block away and can be quite loud when it rotates in my direction. I get some interesting reactions if it happens when I'm on the phone with someone from out of town.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The scary part is I'm about 15 miles from the plant and I didn't hear anything.   They boxcars unloading coal at the Marshall Steam Plant seem to make more noise.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we nuke the virus like a hurricane ?

I know we can rock like one
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer to call them "Trump Disaster Sirens", along with a decided preference for Trump Market Crash, Trump Depression, Trump Plague and Trump Dictatorship.

In fact, when I speak or write of normal traditional governments, I say the name of the country:  Germany, the UK, Italy, Canada, and when I speak or write of the Trump Regime, I just say Trump. Because it is accurate and also a metonymy of the Part for the Whole, in this case, the tiny orange mushroom for the Hole.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least the building isn't on fire.

Gremlins 2, fire alarm scene
Youtube fxGgx3YCCAA
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: Can we nuke the virus like a hurricane ?

I know we can rock like one


No, but Trump has drawn a big Sharpie arrow around Alabama so the virus will skip it and go directly from Florida to NOLA, Louisiana. Trump doesn't care about black people,you know, and doesn't care for them either.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Well at least the building isn't on fire.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/fxGgx3YC​CAA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I see Sirius Corp is dabbling in fire alarms now.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: The scary part is I'm about 15 miles from the plant and I didn't hear anything.   They boxcars unloading coal at the Marshall Steam Plant seem to make more noise.


Don't worry about it. Alarms are for Democrats Only. Trump will preserve the Righteous Right-Wingers from all harm and Demonrat Deviltry. You just have to have faith and sleep peacefully until Trump warns you of nuclear disaster by denying it has anything to do with him and by saying the nuclear establishment is doing a great job.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So lomg as the did a proper job of alerting people about the test ahead of time it should be fine.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A warning on what that was would have been nice.

Now I feel bad for what happened with the neighbors.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: Can we nuke the virus like a hurricane ?


Fark user imageView Full Size

What could possibly go wrong?
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a goddamn alarm test. Chill.

/booga booga booga
 
Gleeman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
caljar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I prefer to call them "Trump Disaster Sirens", along with a decided preference for Trump Market Crash, Trump Depression, Trump Plague and Trump Dictatorship.

In fact, when I speak or write of normal traditional governments, I say the name of the country:  Germany, the UK, Italy, Canada, and when I speak or write of the Trump Regime, I just say Trump. Because it is accurate and also a metonymy of the Part for the Whole, in this case, the tiny orange mushroom for the Hole.


You have got TDS so bad you have turned into a blithering idiot.  So, what did you call the exact same sirens when Obama was president?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

