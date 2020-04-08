 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   Your stimulus check could arrive this week, so give a heads up to your virtual hookers and blow suppliers   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
Destructor
2 hours ago  
Soon for some, August for others.

This is the government working as fast as possible.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


AROOOOO!
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
1 hour ago  
That's an odd way to refer to Farker's mothers and fathers
 
Declassify Issue
1 hour ago  
If I donate the money to a government anti-corruption charity, will this be anti-stimulus?
 
dothemath
1 hour ago  
$1200 farking dollars?

After those wall street dick sack faces cratered the whole farking economy we gave them, what, 17 trillion or some crazy shiat?
And I get $1200? I didn't even farking do anything.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
1 hour ago  
FTFA: And while most people will get payments, questions linger whether many others will receive them. How do divorced parents qualify? Newborns? College students?

Babies don't need checks, you silly billies.
 
ImpendingCynic
1 hour ago  
There's no way to know how many people are going to get them? I thought we had those electronical doohickeys that stored information and could answer questions like that.

It seems like a mistake to base the payments entirely on last year's tax returns. Making $95k or whatever in San Francisco means you're just scraping by and if you're now laid off, you need help immediately.

Claw the money back next year if you have to, but get it out now.
 
Subtonic
1 hour ago  
So is this free and clear or a payday loan on next year's return? I can't get a straight answer.
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
1 hour ago  
No. None of the checks will be arriving. Direct deposits, maybe. Let's not start using "checks" the way we "tape" a video with our phones.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
1 hour ago  
Woo, a high interest payday loan on money I don't even need.
 
Rent Party
1 hour ago  

Destructor: Soon for some, August for others.

This is the government working as fast as possible.


None at all for me.

Im not complaining.  I believe in means testing and progressive taxation.
 
Frank N Stein
1 hour ago  

A_Listless_Wanderer: No. None of the checks will be arriving. Direct deposits, maybe. Let's not start using "checks" the way we "tape" a video with our phones.


What an odd thing to be annoyed by
 
toraque
59 minutes ago  

dothemath: $1200 farking dollars?

After those wall street dick sack faces cratered the whole farking economy we gave them, what, 17 trillion or some crazy shiat?
And I get $1200? I didn't even farking do anything.


Obviously, you should have wasted a bunch of taxpayer dollars if you wanted anything.
 
mrmopar5287
57 minutes ago  

Destructor: Soon for some, August for others.

This is the government working as fast as possible.


It really does demonstrate government priorities.

If you owed the government $1,200 they'd have it yanked out of your bank account in about 10 minutes and you'd only find out the money was missing when you went to the bank to get it from your account.

If the government owes you $1,200 they'll get it to you by August, maybe, or you can get it April 2021 when you file your taxes (and then wait a while longer for them to send it to you then).
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
56 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: A_Listless_Wanderer: No. None of the checks will be arriving. Direct deposits, maybe. Let's not start using "checks" the way we "tape" a video with our phones.

What an odd thing to be annoyed by


Articles like this will make old geezers think they will be getting their money now instead of in August. I'm not trying to be the guy biatching about "ATM Machine." Words do matter sometimes.
 
mrmopar5287
55 minutes ago  

Subtonic: So is this free and clear or a payday loan on next year's return? I can't get a straight answer.


It seems that they created a $1,200 refundable tax credit for the 2020 tax year (file in 2021). Refundable means you get it even if you owe nothing. The checks mailed now are just an advance on that credit.
 
KungFuJunkie
55 minutes ago  

dothemath: $1200 farking dollars?

After those wall street dick sack faces cratered the whole farking economy we gave them, what, 17 trillion or some crazy shiat?
And I get $1200? I didn't even farking do anything.


It seems you do the math though.
 
madgonad
54 minutes ago  

Subtonic: So is this free and clear or a payday loan on next year's return? I can't get a straight answer.


It is free and clear.

The $300 from Bush was an advance on the following year's taxes.

This payout if 100% deficit.
 
mrmopar5287
52 minutes ago  

A_Listless_Wanderer: Articles like this will make old geezers think they will be getting their money now instead of in August.


Everyone (or almost everyone) getting Social Security gets direct deposit. A while back SS eliminated paper checks for all but a few hundred thousand people who had specific needs, and I think they might have even eliminated it to those hangers-on who needed paper in their mailbox for [insert stupid reason].

If they're processing it through direct deposit, 100% of SS recipients could get it this week with a few computer keystrokes. It will take time to process through all the various computers, but it will be quick.

For people getting a check, the figure I heard was the IRS can mail 20 million checks a month (5 million each week). That's amazing considering they have to have the check paper stock printed (maybe by Bureau of Engraving and Printing), then they have to print the checks and get them into envelopes to hand off to USPS. I can only imagine what 5 million checks looks like when handed over to USPS. It's got to be pallets of mail shoved in a semi and trucked off somewhere for USPS to dump into the sort.
 
mrmopar5287
50 minutes ago  

madgonad: This payout if 100% deficit.


So it's not really "free and clear." Yes, technically correct, etc.

Someone at my job asked if we have to pay this back. I told them "Oh, sweet child, you'll be paying this back for the rest of your life..."
 
akula
49 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Subtonic: So is this free and clear or a payday loan on next year's return? I can't get a straight answer.

It seems that they created a $1,200 refundable tax credit for the 2020 tax year (file in 2021). Refundable means you get it even if you owe nothing. The checks mailed now are just an advance on that credit.


That's how they did it back in 2001.
 
Eat The Placenta
49 minutes ago  
Primate meat can be prepared in variety of ways. Think I'll use my stimulus money to formulate a dehydrated human bean.
 
Declassify Issue
49 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Subtonic: So is this free and clear or a payday loan on next year's return? I can't get a straight answer.

It seems that they created a $1,200 refundable tax credit for the 2020 tax year (file in 2021). Refundable means you get it even if you owe nothing. The checks mailed now are just an advance on that credit.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sec. 6428 for you tax nerds out there.
 
bluejeansonfire
47 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Destructor: Soon for some, August for others.

This is the government working as fast as possible.

None at all for me.

Im not complaining.  I believe in means testing and progressive taxation.


"A social safety net is just free stuff," eh?
 
Frank N Stein
47 minutes ago  
I'll be stashing it in a CD until tax time next year.
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
45 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: A_Listless_Wanderer: Articles like this will make old geezers think they will be getting their money now instead of in August.

Everyone (or almost everyone) getting Social Security gets direct deposit. A while back SS eliminated paper checks for all but a few hundred thousand people who had specific needs, and I think they might have even eliminated it to those hangers-on who needed paper in their mailbox for [insert stupid reason].

If they're processing it through direct deposit, 100% of SS recipients could get it this week with a few computer keystrokes. It will take time to process through all the various computers, but it will be quick.

For people getting a check, the figure I heard was the IRS can mail 20 million checks a month (5 million each week). That's amazing considering they have to have the check paper stock printed (maybe by Bureau of Engraving and Printing), then they have to print the checks and get them into envelopes to hand off to USPS. I can only imagine what 5 million checks looks like when handed over to USPS. It's got to be pallets of mail shoved in a semi and trucked off somewhere for USPS to dump into the sort.


This has nothing to do with SS, and a lot of older people don't get taxes deposited. Every article I've seen has said they won't be sending physical stimulus checks for several months.
 
mrmopar5287
44 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: I'll be stashing it in a CD until tax time next year.


I'm shoving the cash into a coinstar machine to buy BitCoin. Might as well blow it on something and see what happens in future years.
 
Frank N Stein
43 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Frank N Stein: I'll be stashing it in a CD until tax time next year.

I'm shoving the cash into a coinstar machine to buy BitCoin. Might as well blow it on something and see what happens in future years.


Nice. That plan's got balls. I like balls.
 
AuralArgument
39 minutes ago  
Ween - Bananas & Blow
Youtube 6Gd87JmkAkE
 
mrmopar5287
36 minutes ago  

A_Listless_Wanderer: This has nothing to do with SS


It has lots to do with SS.

When the program was first rolled out there are lots of seniors and other people who have only income from SS. They don't have enough income to be required to file a tax return, so the question was "How do these people get their check if they haven't filed a return with the IRS?"

The first blundering response was to tell all these people to file a 2019 return (even if not required to do so) and the IRS would then mail a check based on that return. LOTS of people complained about how SS can have direct deposit information on file for literally millions of people, but the government can't use that already-existing account information to get these millions of people a $1,200 deposit?! They were rightfully angry at the incompetence.

The Treasury Secretary promptly backtracked and said they would use SS information to get the direct deposits going out quickly.
 
Alwysadydrmr
30 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Woo, a high interest payday loan on money I don't even need.


I'll take yours if you don't need it. :-P
 
NeoCortex42
21 minutes ago  
So I guess they just didn't bother setting up that website to get direct deposit info that they were talking about a couple weeks ago?
 
mrmopar5287
19 minutes ago  

A_Listless_Wanderer: Every article I've seen has said they won't be sending physical stimulus checks for several months.


That's probably accurate. The IRS was right in the middle of tax season, meaning they were processing returns and have their check printing department set up to print and mail out checks to all the people who don't want direct deposit for whatever reason. That department is sized to handle an average amount of checks printed each tax season.

Now, Congress throws something out there to where almost everyone is going to get an advance payment on a tax credit. THIS IS A PROBLEM FOR THE IRS. They don't have anything set up to do this and they have to physically create the computer mechanism to go through all the 2019 and 2018 tax returns and calculate a payment from $5 to $1,200 (in $5 increments), and direct deposit those who have information in file. Then the computer has to print letters to mail to people explaining the payment. Then, for people without direct deposit, they have to print all the physical checks to drop them in the mail AND print the letters to mail explaining the checks.

This is really an indirect subsidy for the post office. They'll get a good amount of business to deliver a letter to everyone, and checks to lots of people.
 
mrmopar5287
18 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: So I guess they just didn't bother setting up that website to get direct deposit info that they were talking about a couple weeks ago?


They still might do that. It would be a better idea than mailing millions of checks.
 
OK So Amuse Me
7 minutes ago  
As incompetent as this administration is I won't believe this is actually real until I see the money show up. I'm not holding my breath.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kendelrio
3 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: So I guess they just didn't bother setting up that website to get direct deposit info that they were talking about a couple weeks ago?


I've actually been authorized and deputized by the IRS to collect everyone's direct deposits info, so if you all will be kind enough to send your bank account, routing number and SSN to sho­w*me*the­*mon­e­y[nospam-﹫-backwards]macsato­n­y­lla­to­t*co­m, that would be great!

/TIA
//You'll get your money after a small processing fee
///pinky promise
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
3 minutes ago  

Subtonic: So is this free and clear or a payday loan on next year's return? I can't get a straight answer.


AFAIK, that $1200 you're getting is just a payday loan on your tax refund that you'll have to pay back next year.

You didn't think you got free money, did you? What do you think you are? A Billionaire?
 
