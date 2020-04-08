 Skip to content
(The National Interest)   Iran has Photoshopped one of the world's most bizarre air forces   (nationalinterest.org) divider line
    More: Interesting, Iran-Iraq War, Iran, Iraq War, Iraq, Su-22 Fitters of 1970s vintage, Iranian Revolution, bizarre air forces, Arab states of the Persian Gulf  
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Revolutionary Guard Militia Rust Squadron? *clicks* Yup. Brave pilot to climb into those rattle-traps.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
static3.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
zedster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Iranian domestic production be like
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
zamboni
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Fitters are a natural fit for the Iranian air force, which operates hundreds of old Soviet planes and is especially in need of long-range ground-attack planes to deter the forces of the U.S. and the Arab Gulf States.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
The best hope for the Iranian pilots would be to eject shortly after takeoff. (Don't wait too long.)

/ I mean there IS a reason all those Iraqi pilots fled to Iran rather than face the Allies... 30 YEARS AGO!!!
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

zedster: Iranian domestic production be like
[i.kym-cdn.com image 680x430]


i.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Reminds me of a 92' Jetta my buddy had with a coat hanger antenna and five bullet holes in the passenger side.
 
