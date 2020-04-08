 Skip to content
(The Hill)   New Coronavirus models show "only" 60,000 will die by August   (thehill.com)
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Peak in August


So we are going to be in lock down until August?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So only 5 times worse results than Obama got for H1N1 instead of 15-20 times worse.

What a feather in Dotard's MAGA hat.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's a blessing. Right before the second wave of virus hits in the fall.

/back to the bunker
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: So only 5 times worse results than Obama got for H1N1 instead of 15-20 times worse.

What a feather in Dotard's MAGA hat.


And, that's assuming that we don't look at how  much better the model has become and loosen social distancing  early because of it, causing a re-spread? resurange? bad thing.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's only 15,000 Benghazi's. Which means we shouldn't have any more than 120,000 congressional hearings about the response to this.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Peak in August


So we are going to be in lock down until August?


Thanks China!
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At least
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
...when you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that's a pretty good job we've done.

Always remember: donnie considers his response to be good (10 out of 10, in his words). He is incapable of doing better.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
An unbelievable, unmatched, extraordinary success by D2S' projection.

200K would be a great job according to him
 
ac982000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
does this include all the deaths that are not being counted as part of covid because they were never tested?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah , well, let's talk about it in September.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Peak in August


So we are going to be in lock down until August?


No the peak isn't is August the peak of this wave is this month. His model only goes out to August so basically peak and then riding down the curve.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
WINNING!
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So all the MAGholes can now say "the scientists were wrong," even though it was scientists' social distancing guidelines which brought down the projected death numbers from 100,000 to 80,000 to now 60,000.
 
Opacity [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A key forecasting model used by the White House

...stopped reading right there
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, we had just shy of 2,000 die yesterday, just as things will start getting bad, so I guess that model... sorry, that model doesn't make any sense. There are already almost 13,000 deaths as of last night in the US. When more hospitals get overwhelmed, it will have a cascading effect on critical treatment for other things, as well.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yes, I'm already seeing the "he's a hero" posts on Facebook.

If they could a way to avoid counting any of the dead it would be a miracle.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Worth noting that IHME and UCL's epidemiology group (who's name I forget) have a large disagreement in model outcomes right now. They're both highly regarded, but this is kind of "two men say they're Jesus, one of them must be wrong!"

So, don't go planning those vacations.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

eKonk: ...when you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that's a pretty good job we've done.

Always remember: donnie considers his response to be good (10 out of 10, in his words). He is incapable of doing better.


Well at least part of that is true.  He is incapable of doing better...
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Opacity: A key forecasting model used by the White House

...stopped reading right there


It wasn't developed by the White House it was developed by the University of Washington and funded by Bill Gates. It was meant to advise states about their resource usage. It wasn't made at the request of the White House.
 
jayphat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: So all the MAGholes can now say "the scientists were wrong," even though it was scientists' social distancing guidelines which brought down the projected death numbers from 100,000 to 80,000 to now 60,000.


They never projected 100K. This particular group had also started out at 81K. They're now down to 60K.

If we go off the CDC model, we're now down 25% from their range (if you wanna apply that method), so 75K-150K. Problem is we don't know the data ranges behind both of these models, as the director behind the Washington model said on CNN last night. He hadn't seen the CDC model parameters so he couldn't speak to what they were using. I know the CDC director was saying their model was based off 50% stay at home and they feel like it will be less since we're at 90% stay at home. Newsflash: 90% of the population isn't staying home.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The IHME model makes a LOT of generous assumptions about social distancing and its effects/widespread use.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Worth noting that IHME and UCL's epidemiology group (who's name I forget) have a large disagreement in model outcomes right now. They're both highly regarded, but this is kind of "two men say they're Jesus, one of them must be wrong!"

So, don't go planning those vacations.


Obviously you've never read The Three Christs of Ypsilanti.  Enjoy!
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is it worse than the flu yet?
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ac982000: does this include all the deaths that are not being counted as part of covid because they were never tested?


No. No it does not. There will always be questions, and many families will never have answers about their loved ones.

My cousin in Chicago died on feb 28th. He was 33. That's in the window where COVID was likely widespread, but official numbers and overall panic were still quite low. He had symptoms, and doctors had no idea what was actually wrong. We will likely never know for sure what caused his death.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

doomjesse: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Worth noting that IHME and UCL's epidemiology group (who's name I forget) have a large disagreement in model outcomes right now. They're both highly regarded, but this is kind of "two men say they're Jesus, one of them must be wrong!"

So, don't go planning those vacations.

Obviously you've never read The Three Christs of Ypsilanti.  Enjoy!


I thought everyone in Ypsi said "Jesus Christ!" all the time.

\ Everytime they hit a pothole.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Boondock3806: ac982000: does this include all the deaths that are not being counted as part of covid because they were never tested?

No. No it does not. There will always be questions, and many families will never have answers about their loved ones.

My cousin in Chicago died on feb 28th. He was 33. That's in the window where COVID was likely widespread, but official numbers and overall panic were still quite low. He had symptoms, and doctors had no idea what was actually wrong. We will likely never know for sure what caused his death.


Sorry for your loss
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

eKonk: ...when you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that's a pretty good job we've done.

Always remember: donnie considers his response to be good (10 out of 10, in his words). He is incapable of doing better.


Seek help.
 
