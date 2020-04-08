 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Florida residents show us why there's a Florida tag, risk getting coronavirus by lining up real tight to get paper applications for unemployment benefits as the state tries to fix problems with online filing   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if the repeated failures of the government are making people desperate.
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are the same people who vote in droves for Marco "Little Putz" Rubio.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they should have their unemployment sent to a hospital?
Gezzz.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God's waiting room and his petri dish. Dude sure knows how to consolidate.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What choice do they have? The on-line system keeps going off-line. They've been trying to apply for weeks. The phone lines keep going down. They need money.

The thing they all know, as well, is  that the system was designed to suck so bad that people would avoid unemployment and hurry back to getting a next job. Guess which "brilliant" ex-governor specifically designed it so suck so bad?
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm curious where the 25 million they just spent on upgrades really went. Link
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: It's almost as if the repeated failures of the government are making people desperate.


failure?  florida specifically designed unemployment benefits to be a clusterfark
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ahem

FORK FORMER GOVERNOR RICK SCOTT

FORK THE REPUBLICANS WHO DESIGNED THE ONLINE SYSTEM TO DO EXACTLY THIS

ahem
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The masks give a false sense of safety, and people are desperate for money. It's a perfect storm for panic and risk taking. I feel sorry for these people. Whoever is running that show should be out telling people to back up, or they should have put chalk marks for standing. There's blame all way round on this.
 
anfrind
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

wademh: What choice do they have? The on-line system keeps going off-line. They've been trying to apply for weeks. The phone lines keep going down. They need money.

The thing they all know, as well, is  that the system was designed to suck so bad that people would avoid unemployment and hurry back to getting a next job. Guess which "brilliant" ex-governor specifically designed it so suck so bad?


They could still maintain six feet of separation between each other.  The line would appear much longer, but people would be less likely to get sick.
 
stuffy
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The Government you wanted. The Government you deserve.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So are these folks not yet counted in the 10 million job losses yet because they haven't been able to apply?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Target Builder: So are these folks not yet counted in the 10 million job losses yet because they haven't been able to apply?


That's exactly right.
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good luck meeting the requirement where you have to get five interviews a week to stay on unemployment!
 
Cardinal Ximenez [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wademh: What choice do they have? The on-line system keeps going off-line. They've been trying to apply for weeks. The phone lines keep going down. They need money.

The thing they all know, as well, is  that the system was designed to suck so bad that people would avoid unemployment and hurry back to getting a next job. Guess which "brilliant" ex-governor specifically designed it so suck so bad?


My brother finally talked to someone in Tallahassee the other day who said the backup servers they had, that were in place for years, weren't even connected to the network.   That's some fine plannin there.

He got the max for two weeks worth of unemployment which was $550. I know it was designed that way but that's just absurdly low considering what rent/ mortgage, utilities, let alone food, gas, etc. cost.
 
meerclarschild [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Limeyluv: The masks give a false sense of safety, and people are desperate for money. It's a perfect storm for panic and risk taking. I feel sorry for these people. Whoever is running that show should be out telling people to back up, or they should have put chalk marks for standing. There's blame all way round on this.


It's Florida. If you leave a foot and a half between you, someone's going to cut into that space. Have you ever driven there?
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Mugato: It's almost as if the repeated failures of the government are making people desperate.
failure?  florida specifically designed unemployment benefits to be a clusterfark


I'm trying to draw out of wyoming.  They put in a new system where they would call you.  So yesterday they called me, gave me info to reset my account.  I used it--4 times.  3 error messages and then the account was locked.  Again.
I can try calling again, even though it's been a busy signal for three weeks.

That was their fix.  These people do not operate in good faith.  Wyoming, like Florida, is highly dependent on tourist jobs and they are going to go bankrupt if they have to honor all those claims.

They aren't going to.  I think this is another little joke of our society--that unemployment is here for us.  I've been dealing with them for years, and I can assure everybody that in the last 10 years or so, it isn't.  There are so many ways they can turn you down, or since most UI claimants are legit, they just do it like this--fark everything up so badly, and are so inaccessible, that you just give up.  They're swamped now, but it's been like this for years.

Gotta keep those numbers down somehow.  Especially if you're in a red state.
 
meerclarschild [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

anfrind: wademh: What choice do they have? The on-line system keeps going off-line. They've been trying to apply for weeks. The phone lines keep going down. They need money.

The thing they all know, as well, is  that the system was designed to suck so bad that people would avoid unemployment and hurry back to getting a next job. Guess which "brilliant" ex-governor specifically designed it so suck so bad?

They could still maintain six feet of separation between each other.  The line would appear much longer, but people would be less likely to get sick.


I doubt they could. The number of crowd control officials you'd need to maintain that spacing without people cutting in line would be far more than the number on hand.
 
meerclarschild [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

stuffy: The Government you wanted. The Government you deserve.


You realize that not everyone who lives in a place voted for the winners, right? Not every American voted for Trump.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Target Builder: So are these folks not yet counted in the 10 million job losses yet because they haven't been able to apply?
That's exactly right.


Oh yes.  I was told yesterday, by the gal who called me, that it was still impossible to get through on the phone.  And she works there.

When I asked her how the online was doing, she said, well, it's working--as well as it's ever worked.

They don't care.  They get people to answer the phones, who often would sincerely like to help you, but it's out of their power.  They'll sign you up, if you can manage to reach them.  But for REASONS, you aren't getting paid.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

stuffy: The Government you wanted. The Government you deserve.


People are so goddam stupid. "Hey, let's try this thing again what turned out so horribly last time!" *same shiat happens* "Huurr how could we have known it was the wrong decision durr". Our inability to learn lessons from the past is what's going to drive us to extinction.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Queef Wellington: I'm curious where the 25 million they just spent on upgrades really went. Link


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

meerclarschild: anfrind: wademh: What choice do they have? The on-line system keeps going off-line. They've been trying to apply for weeks. The phone lines keep going down. They need money.

The thing they all know, as well, is  that the system was designed to suck so bad that people would avoid unemployment and hurry back to getting a next job. Guess which "brilliant" ex-governor specifically designed it so suck so bad?

They could still maintain six feet of separation between each other.  The line would appear much longer, but people would be less likely to get sick.

I doubt they could. The number of crowd control officials you'd need to maintain that spacing without people cutting in line would be far more than the number on hand.


Not necessarily.  At grocery stores here in the SF bay area, the staff have been limiting the number of customers who can enter at a time, and those waiting outside have been pretty good about forming a line with proper spacing, without the need for crowd control.

Admittedly, it's not exactly the same situation, as the shoppers here are probably less desperate than Floridians looking for unemployment benefits, and our state and local governments have done a much better job of responding to the crisis and communicating with citizens.
 
Opacity [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The old standby images of the depression are getting updated
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wademh: What choice do they have? The on-line system keeps going off-line. They've been trying to apply for weeks. The phone lines keep going down. They need money.

The thing they all know, as well, is  that the system was designed to suck so bad that people would avoid unemployment and hurry back to getting a next job. Guess which "brilliant" ex-governor specifically designed it so suck so bad?


Happening in NY also, you have to sign up online then actually speak to someone on the phone for the benefits to kick in. I've known a few people who have spent the past few weeks doing nothing but trying to get someone on the phone with no luck.

It would be great if they could recognize this and bypass the phone step, but getting money to the people who just lost their job isn't a priority for our government.
 
PunGent
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sigh.

It'd be nice to live in a first-world country for a change.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is Margery, she is the UI claims processor for all 50 states. She is very professional and is looking forward to helping you by processing your claim and answering any questions you may have. We have given Marg the finest in modern state of the art office machines that improve her ability to handle your claims quickly and accurately. Please be patient if you cannot get through to Marg right away, she is working hard to get you as quickly as she can.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
G. Tarrant [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wademh: What choice do they have? The on-line system keeps going off-line. They've been trying to apply for weeks. The phone lines keep going down. They need money.

The thing they all know, as well, is  that the system was designed to suck so bad that people would avoid unemployment and hurry back to getting a next job. Guess which "brilliant" ex-governor specifically designed it so suck so bad?


Not only was it specifically designed to suck so badly, the contract to design a system that works so poorly was worth something like $70 million. That's just the system itself, not the people or operation of said system. Talk about a gift of a contract that likely saw $50 million of that flowing directly into some rich donor's pocket.
 
