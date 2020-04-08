 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Hull Daily Mail)   Would everyone please stop ordering balloons?   (hulldailymail.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: Facepalm, Business, Prime minister, Apostrophe, government guidelines, Hull balloon business owner, Birthday, Want, number of people  
•       •       •

1033 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2020 at 6:50 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tell them "Sure!", take down the address, then have cops in hazmat suits come break up the parties.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I got some balloons in a coin-op machine in a gas station bathroom! Only 50 cents each for a 3-pack!

/they taste like spermicide, though
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Especially whichever clown keeps ordering single red balloons to be delivered to storm drains.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yes. Ordering balloons for "parties"... And not for the sweet release of asphyxiation...
 
07X18
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hullaballoon is the most clever business name I've heard since I started ordering my shoes from ShoeBacca!

/its a real company
 
TheMadMason
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My neighbor has a business and I ordered balloons and celebrated my sons 6th birthday that we held in our garage as our family drove by. They all parked and sang from their cars, it was hella sad but sweet. Even had a  sort of a drive up present drop off. I suspect many are having all-out bashes though.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I read the business name as Huffaballoon
Thought they might have been filled with nitrous.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ravage: Tell them "Sure!", take down the address, then have cops in hazmat suits come break up the parties.


The parties are probably families stuck in their house and celebrating a birthday.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I read the business name as Huffaballoon
Thought they might have been filled with nitrous.


Nitrous oxide balloons are just sad. They don't float. You can't get your victims into the sewer if your balloons don't float.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

07X18: Hullaballoon is the most clever business name I've heard since I started ordering my shoes from ShoeBacca!

/its a real company


Sorta near me is a BBQ joint that's next to a church.  The restaurant is named Praise the Lard
 
friendlytarget
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Angelica Huston is looking fantastic these days
 
invictus2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

King Something: I got some balloons in a coin-op machine in a gas station bathroom! Only 50 cents each for a 3-pack!

/they taste like spermicide, though


Coneheads Chewing Gum
Youtube f0Jx5W8JuVA
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But I have 30 people coming to the house, we have cake and ice cream, I need balloons!
 
camaroash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As if the Helium shortage wasn't enough of a reason?
 
Focks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

07X18: Hullaballoon is the most clever business name I've heard since I started ordering my shoes from ShoeBacca!


LOL. I buy some cable from Helukabel.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

King Something: I got some balloons in a coin-op machine in a gas station bathroom! Only 50 cents each for a 3-pack!

/they taste like spermicide, though


Why would you need to kill sperm in your mouth?
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's entirely possible that most of the people are ordering balloons to make their kid's otherwise crappy birthday a little more cheerful.
 
camaroash
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hullaballoon aka Pulpul from Bubble Bobble. Awesome game.
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

I wonder if that's where the name came from?
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Order the balloons, just leave the toilet paper on the shelf.
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: 07X18: Hullaballoon is the most clever business name I've heard since I started ordering my shoes from ShoeBacca!

/its a real company

Sorta near me is a BBQ joint that's next to a church.  The restaurant is named Praise the Lard


What the Pho?
 
EL EM
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
99 luftballoons, bitte.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Destructor: Nitrous oxide balloons are just sad. They don't float. You can't get your victims into the sewer if your balloons don't float.


Everything floats down here...
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.