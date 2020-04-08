 Skip to content
(NPR)   Closed borders don't stop COVID-19 from spreading. But they do stop medical supplies from getting to the people who need them. So that's, like, half a success, right?   (npr.org) divider line
    Stupid, International trade, Trade, company 3M, White House, essential medical supplies, U.S. of seizing, United States, supply chains  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be spun as such.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Closed borders" tend to really only affect poor foreigners. They do nothing to stop the people who actually spread this disease internationally: rich holidaymakers who go abroad, catch whatever's over there, then come home and hang out with a bunch of similarly-mobile people.
 
limboslam
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Open borders really is the answer to stopping Covid-19.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

limboslam: Open borders really is the answer to stopping Covid-19.


You're literally the only person saying that.

Boy, you have a really dumb opinion. Why do you believe that anyway?
 
70Ford
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Closed borders didnt stop COVID19 because they werent closed in time and werent really closed since 40 000 people came from China after supposed Trump's fake ban.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Our brilliant state health department STILL has 'have you traveled' on the questionnaire you must complete in order for them to consider, possibly, maybe giving you a Covid test.

Because it's not running rampant HERE. You must have got it somewhere else
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Subby you may want to tell that to the various states and counties across the country that are advising to stay-at-home and not travel so you don't spread the virus.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pkjun: "Closed borders" tend to really only affect poor foreigners. They do nothing to stop the people who actually spread this disease internationally: rich holidaymakers who go abroad, catch whatever's over there, then come home and hang out with a bunch of similarly-mobile people.


I read this in this voice:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Panatheist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
just more pro globalist propaganda
we should be making things here, it strikes me as one of the most monumentally dumb things that we have to import medical supplies from china. China the country that's notorious for putting lead and other poisons in damn near everything, China the country that produces fakes of everything, they even sell fake eggs, and of course China being the source of covid 19. Is their quality control suddenly so much better? I get it, at the moment we can't make enough here, but if the 1% can't learn from this and bring factories back here we won't have a country anymore.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The success in containing the virus was making the rounds ealier this week and they closed their borders,

Australia and New Zealand closing borders to all non-residents

A lot of the countries that have had the most success in containing the virus are islands or defacto islands that are able to tightly control how comes and goes.

But acknowledging that is difficult for a lot of liberals as they would have to admit something good can come from border restrictions.
 
gar1013
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: Subby you may want to tell that to the various states and counties across the country that are advising to stay-at-home and not travel so you don't spread the virus.


Well, THOSE borders are fine.

But the ones that keep people from sneaking into the country to work at wages below what a citizen or legal resident would ask for are bad.
 
seniorgato
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just like speed bumps slow ambulances and fire trucks from reaching people in dire need.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DrewCurtisJr: The success in containing the virus was making the rounds ealier this week and they closed their borders,

Australia and New Zealand closing borders to all non-residents

A lot of the countries that have had the most success in containing the virus are islands or defacto islands that are able to tightly control how comes and goes.

But acknowledging that is difficult for a lot of liberals as they would have to admit something good can come from border restrictions.


"New Zealand screening is so tight neutrinos have trouble getting through."

-old USAP saying

There is no doubt that a complete lockdown would work. But you have to lock everything. No food, no TP, no medicine, no rich people, no animals carrying it in their fur, etc.  New Zealand is one of the largest places that I would guess could manage that.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Those foreign ventilators are taking the domestic ventilators jobs!!!!!

And they're probably just rapists and criminals and rapists collecting my gub'rnmint tax money.  Some, I'm sure ain't all bad.
 
Loren
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pkjun: "Closed borders" tend to really only affect poor foreigners. They do nothing to stop the people who actually spread this disease internationally: rich holidaymakers who go abroad, catch whatever's over there, then come home and hang out with a bunch of similarly-mobile people.


You don't have to be rich to travel internationally.  We're middle class--but have relatives overseas.

lolmao500: Closed borders didnt stop COVID19 because they werent closed in time and werent really closed since 40 000 people came from China after supposed Trump's fake ban.


Yup.  There isn't really any value to closed borders, anyway.  You don't need closed borders, you need a quarantine of all new arrivals (although there should be a modified quarantine for crew--they are quarantined like everyone else, but can get back on their vessel and leave without having completed quarantine.)
 
