 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   "What's really important is that people don't turn these early signs of hope into releasing from the 30 days to stop the spread. If people start going out again and socially interacting, we could see a very acute second wave very early"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
42
    More: Interesting, United States, Sociology, New Jersey, Dr. Deborah Birx, New York City, New York, Washington, NBC News  
•       •       •

466 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2020 at 9:35 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people who are going to start going out again are Trumpanzees, conspiracy nuts, libertarians, and Boomer males suffering from "economic anxiety".

There's a lot of overlap with those four groups.

They also all tend to vote Republican, so if you socioeconomic losers want to risk your lives f*cking off somewhere, go right ahead.

We'll miss you!

/ we won't tho
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, our great leaders will think about the economy before the needs of the people.
 
someonelse
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How awesome that Republicans forced in-person voting in my state yesterday!
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I need pictures before I can judge how acute she is.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They dont actually want you to stop these measures for about a year. They just need to blow smoke up the shareholders' asses to keep the market inflated.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's like a tsunami. After the first wave, the sea recedes and people say, "Hey, there goes the water again. Let's go check it out!"
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm certain we're going to see an explosion in cases about a week after Easter.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Psychohazard: I'm certain we're going to see an explosion in cases about a week after Easter.


Agreed.

We've canceled our family Easter dinner this year and I have plans on doing shelter-in-place for the following week just for this very reason.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So second wave then
 
H31N0US
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Was the Obvious tag waiting in line for a drive through test somewhere?
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Frau Ingraham is one of the loudest cheerleaders for everyone to get back out and die for the almighty dollar. All of Fox News will likely be on board with this as soon as Trump gives them official cover. I suspect as we get closer to the end of April, his daily shiatshow will still contain somber, pre-written-by-someone-else advice to stay inside, followed by his 2 hours of brain diarrhea where he'll pussyfoot around making meek statements about how maybe possibly it's OK to go back to normal. That's all his imp squad will need to start shoving their brainless army of fascists right back out into the thick of it.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm wondering if the situation is closer to:

"3.6 roentgen. Not great not terrible"

New cases nationwide slowed dramatically when we got to about 25-30k new cases a day, but unless we're doing something like 300k tests a day (maybe we are) the slower growth could just be that we don't have the testing capacity to track the actual cases anymore.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

steklo: Psychohazard: I'm certain we're going to see an explosion in cases about a week after Easter.

Agreed.

We've canceled our family Easter dinner this year and I have plans on doing shelter-in-place for the following week just for this very reason.


Here in the UK, it's a 4-day weekend, basically the British equivalent of Thanksgiving. Worse, the weather is going to be nice, so imagine people are going to be out en masse. Tons of people hopping in their cars to travel up and down the country to see family, visit second homes and the like, spreading disease along with them...Those who stay in London face the inevitable crush of people in the parts, and the stores are going to be entirely overloaded with the infected.

Fark all of that - we're hiding out at home the whole weekend. I have 24 half-litre bottles of weizen and a sunny garden out back.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: That's all his imp squad will need to start shoving their brainless army of fascists right back out into the thick of it.


The problem, of course, is all the people who are smart enough to not buy this, but will be forced to go to work anyway because it's that or lose your job in the face of a depression and a government who will absolutely not help you.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The people who are going to start going out again are Trumpanzees, conspiracy nuts, libertarians, and Boomer males suffering from "economic anxiety".

There's a lot of overlap with those four groups.

They also all tend to vote Republican, so if you socioeconomic losers want to risk your lives f*cking off somewhere, go right ahead.

We'll miss you!

/ we won't tho


Boomer male here. Over 65.  Engineer.

I am quite happy working from home.  Thankfully, my company is still paying my salary, and I am actually more productive in my basement office (nicely carpeted, lighted and with full speed wired networking) than I am in the noisy, cramped, highly trendy "open office", where you hear everyone moving their chairs on the bare concrete floor, and wearing headphones to block out the noise results in people standing next to your chair until you notice them or tapping you on the shoulder if you try to ignore them.

Given the consequences of getting this bug for someone my age, I am perfectly happy to continue to self-isolate at home. Not in the least because I'm very reluctant to ride the commuter rail to work. And driving is even more expensive. No worries about this Boomer male going out and about before the end of June (except for a quiet walk with the wife in the woods surrounding our place)
 
p51d007
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well OF COURSE!
THIS is the "new normal"  They WANT everyone miserable, broke, demanding government
fix it, help them, provide for them.  It's their plan for the "new world order".
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Here in the UK, it's a 4-day weekend, basically the British equivalent of Thanksgiving. Worse, the weather is going to be nice, so imagine people are going to be out en masse. Tons of people hopping in their cars to travel up and down the country to see family, visit second homes and the like, spreading disease along with them...Those who stay in London face the inevitable crush of people in the parts, and the stores are going to be entirely overloaded with the infected.


I was supposed to get on a plane tonight for the UK.

\ Yeah, that's not happening.
 
flood222
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
People need to stop letting the media control them.
 
Bowen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It might be time for some honesty. There will be no gatherings of any kind until there's a vaccine. No concerts, no comedy shows, no nightclubs. Kids can probably go back to school, but there will need to be remote options in place so half the class is at home on any given day. You might have to go into the office once a week. International travel is over for people without demonstrated immunity.

We are very much up shiats creek without a paddle.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: I am quite happy working from home.  Thankfully, my company is still paying my salary, and I am actually more productive in my basement office (nicely carpeted, lighted and with full speed wired networking) than I am in the noisy, cramped, highly trendy "open office", where you hear everyone moving their chairs on the bare concrete floor, and wearing headphones to block out the noise results in people standing next to your chair until you notice them or tapping you on the shoulder if you try to ignore them.


What happens when Trump says go back to work and your company says "Ok, Trump says it's clear, get back into the office."

Got enough to retire? Or are you going to roll the dice to keep your job?

Now think of all the people making this choice who can't afford to retire yet.

That's the real danger. Most people can't say "No, this is a bad idea, I'm staying isolated." When their boss says get back into the office, they go back or lose their jobs.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Action Replay Nick: That's all his imp squad will need to start shoving their brainless army of fascists right back out into the thick of it.

The problem, of course, is all the people who are smart enough to not buy this, but will be forced to go to work anyway because it's that or lose your job in the face of a depression and a government who will absolutely not help you.


Yeah, I worry about that too. I think the top brass at my company hates Trump because most multinationals do, as they spend a huge amount of time and energy counteracting his racist bullshiat among their workforce. I suspect we'd go our own way based on whatever TOP MEN are saying to do, vs. Trump, Birx, and, sadly, probably at some point Fauci too. I like the guy but there will come a day when he's told to give the soft OK to people "who want to go back to normal" or some such dreck and he'll have to choose between that and his actual advice. I have hope he'll do the right thing and send a strong message by resigning when that day comes, but this global catastrophe has taught me a lot about the crippling lack of courage and principles among people we collectively put a lot of misplaced faith in.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The people who are going to start going out again are Trumpanzees, conspiracy nuts, libertarians, and Boomer males suffering from "economic anxiety".

There's a lot of overlap with those four groups.

They also all tend to vote Republican, so if you socioeconomic losers want to risk your lives f*cking off somewhere, go right ahead.

We'll miss you!

/ we won't tho


That's some of the dumbest shiat I've heard.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: That's some of the dumbest shiat I've heard.


Try visiting the politics tab sometime.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Truck Fump: I am quite happy working from home.  Thankfully, my company is still paying my salary, and I am actually more productive in my basement office (nicely carpeted, lighted and with full speed wired networking) than I am in the noisy, cramped, highly trendy "open office", where you hear everyone moving their chairs on the bare concrete floor, and wearing headphones to block out the noise results in people standing next to your chair until you notice them or tapping you on the shoulder if you try to ignore them.

What happens when Trump says go back to work and your company says "Ok, Trump says it's clear, get back into the office."

Got enough to retire? Or are you going to roll the dice to keep your job?

Now think of all the people making this choice who can't afford to retire yet.

That's the real danger. Most people can't say "No, this is a bad idea, I'm staying isolated." When their boss says get back into the office, they go back or lose their jobs.


Yeah, that's a good question. I'm pretty much able to retire, but that sweet, sweet paycheck is keeping me at work. But, if it comes to a question of risking my health or going into town, back to work, I would fist ask my management if I could continue to work from home, given my increased risk (there's a reasonable chance they would allow this), or bite the bullet and retire. Maybe come back as a consultant because they're in the middle of a long project and could really use my talents for at least another year.

But I do take your point.  I'm lucky to be able to retire without too much risk, because we have planned for it. Others aren't so lucky. Hopefully the vaccine/treatment development effort will pay off sooner rather than later and we'll all be safer. But with the Trump administration running things the way they are, I'm pessimistic. Very pessimistic.

What a clusterf*ck.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Target Builder: I'm wondering if the situation is closer to:

"3.6 roentgen. Not great not terrible"

New cases nationwide slowed dramatically when we got to about 25-30k new cases a day, but unless we're doing something like 300k tests a day (maybe we are) the slower growth could just be that we don't have the testing capacity to track the actual cases anymore.


Why look at new cases when New York City isn't even testing hundreds of people who died at home from Covid-19?

The reported daily death toll in the US just spiked hard. Georgia increased their total death count by 50% yesterday.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Human Nature

We all know what's going to happen.

It'll be bad, very, very bad
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

flood222: People need to stop letting the media control them.


Believe me - when the media reports on the madness spewing out of Trump's cock-hole, I ignore it completely.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Georgia increased their total death count by 50% yesterday.


...and Governor Kemp just extended GA's state of emergency to May 13th.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jso2897: madness spewing out of Trump's cock-hole, I ignore it completely.


I wonder if he uses the curtains for that in the oval office...
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The people who are going to start going out again are Trumpanzees, conspiracy nuts, libertarians, and Boomer males suffering from "economic anxiety".

There's a lot of overlap with those four groups.

They also all tend to vote Republican, so if you socioeconomic losers want to risk your lives f*cking off somewhere, go right ahead.

We'll miss you!

/ we won't tho


Is it just me or do farkers seem a lot more unhinged than usual?
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: So second wave then


Yes, history books will call it "the stupid wave" or "the avoidable wave", but it'll happen. It'll be happening as the wave really starts to gain momentum in rural areas, depriving them of any assistance from the more populated areas, so we'll have that going for us though.
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The people who are going to start going out again are Trumpanzees, conspiracy nuts, libertarians, and Boomer males suffering from "economic anxiety".

There's a lot of overlap with those four groups.

They also all tend to vote Republican, so if you socioeconomic losers want to risk your lives f*cking off somewhere, go right ahead.

We'll miss you!

/ we won't tho

Is it just me or do farkers seem a lot more unhinged than usual?


It's just you.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Tautology is true.  This will be the case any time until we have a vaccine, or until enough people have been infected and have recovered that the virus stops spreading.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Action Replay Nick: That's all his imp squad will need to start shoving their brainless army of fascists right back out into the thick of it.

The problem, of course, is all the people who are smart enough to not buy this, but will be forced to go to work anyway because it's that or lose your job in the face of a depression and a government who will absolutely not help you.



Kafkaesque deaths for capitalism! The stupidest timeline.
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: steklo: Psychohazard: I'm certain we're going to see an explosion in cases about a week after Easter.

Agreed.

We've canceled our family Easter dinner this year and I have plans on doing shelter-in-place for the following week just for this very reason.

Here in the UK, it's a 4-day weekend, basically the British equivalent of Thanksgiving. Worse, the weather is going to be nice, so imagine people are going to be out en masse. Tons of people hopping in their cars to travel up and down the country to see family, visit second homes and the like, spreading disease along with them...Those who stay in London face the inevitable crush of people in the parts, and the stores are going to be entirely overloaded with the infected.

Fark all of that - we're hiding out at home the whole weekend. I have 24 half-litre bottles of weizen and a sunny garden out back.


I'm calling shenanigans.  It's never sunny, and is always raining in the UK.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The people who are going to start going out again are Trumpanzees, conspiracy nuts, libertarians, and Boomer males suffering from "economic anxiety".

There's a lot of overlap with those four groups.

They also all tend to vote Republican, so if you socioeconomic losers want to risk your lives f*cking off somewhere, go right ahead.

We'll miss you!

/ we won't tho

Is it just me or do farkers seem a lot more unhinged than usual?


Didn't you get the memo?  Much like if a headline asks a question the answer is no, fark wisdom is if a problem is presented, the solution is to blame republicans.  Look at republican strongholds like Chicago.  They had to shut down the lake and take down basketball hoops because people couldn't stay home.  Now the mayor is thinking about making liquor stores close early because those damn white republicans are hanging out around them.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Action Replay Nick: That's all his imp squad will need to start shoving their brainless army of fascists right back out into the thick of it.

The problem, of course, is all the people who are smart enough to not buy this, but will be forced to go to work anyway because it's that or lose your job in the face of a depression and a government who will absolutely not help you.

Yeah, I worry about that too. I think the top brass at my company hates Trump because most multinationals do, as they spend a huge amount of time and energy counteracting his racist bullshiat among their workforce. I suspect we'd go our own way based on whatever TOP MEN are saying to do, vs. Trump, Birx, and, sadly, probably at some point Fauci too. I like the guy but there will come a day when he's told to give the soft OK to people "who want to go back to normal" or some such dreck and he'll have to choose between that and his actual advice. I have hope he'll do the right thing and send a strong message by resigning when that day comes, but this global catastrophe has taught me a lot about the crippling lack of courage and principles among people we collectively put a lot of misplaced faith in.


I wasn't impressed with him in some of the early, now daily press conferences. I think it was the first one, he waffled several times. He's pretty good most of the time, but I don't have a lot of faith that he's going to do the right thing every time. It's probably just the Hobbesian choice of standing by his principles and getting kicked out early, or trying to stick with it as long as he can to try and minimize the damage, but it's a dangerous game. I don't envy him.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Truck Fump: I am quite happy working from home.  Thankfully, my company is still paying my salary, and I am actually more productive in my basement office (nicely carpeted, lighted and with full speed wired networking) than I am in the noisy, cramped, highly trendy "open office", where you hear everyone moving their chairs on the bare concrete floor, and wearing headphones to block out the noise results in people standing next to your chair until you notice them or tapping you on the shoulder if you try to ignore them.

What happens when Trump says go back to work and your company says "Ok, Trump says it's clear, get back into the office."

Got enough to retire? Or are you going to roll the dice to keep your job?

Now think of all the people making this choice who can't afford to retire yet.

That's the real danger. Most people can't say "No, this is a bad idea, I'm staying isolated." When their boss says get back into the office, they go back or lose their jobs.

Yeah, that's a good question. I'm pretty much able to retire, but that sweet, sweet paycheck is keeping me at work. But, if it comes to a question of risking my health or going into town, back to work, I would fist ask my management if I could continue to work from home, given my increased risk (there's a reasonable chance they would allow this), or bite the bullet and retire. Maybe come back as a consultant because they're in the middle of a long project and could really use my talents for at least another year.

But I do take your point.  I'm lucky to be able to retire without too much risk, because we have planned for it. Others aren't so lucky. Hopefully the vaccine/treatment development effort will pay off sooner rather than later and we'll all be safer. But with the Trump administration running things the way they are, I'm pessimistic. Very pessimistic.

What a clusterf*ck.


I'll be real impressed if there's enough vaccine available, delivered, and administered within 18 months.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Armyrec1: It's never sunny, and is always raining in the UK.



Nope. I was in the UK during April and May of 2001 and I was there for two weeks in the southern parts.

It rained once during those two weeks. I was a bit disappointed I was carrying an umbrella around when I didn't have to.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I suppose this means I'll have to postpone my Chickenpox party again.
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Until we get vaccinated, a safe anti-viral drug is found or catch the damn thing and survive, I'm keeping my kids on a short leashes, wiping down the containers of things I buy at the store and packages we get in the mail and avoid large gatherings so probably no big vacations this summer, I live in the UP so lots of things of cool things see and do that doesn't involve large number of people.   I'll probably stop wearing a mask to the stores when things calm down though.

The real problem I would run into is if the school still wants to hold a graduation ceremony for my 2020 HS graduate in June.   I'll have a hard time convince my wife it's not a good idea...but then again it's still 2 months away so I may change my mind.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.