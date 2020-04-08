 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Doctors treating Boris Johnson vote that he Remain in ICU, still hopeful for coronavirus Crexit soon   (bbc.com) divider line
5
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

265 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2020 at 8:32 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Flincher
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bears repeating 
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Say what you will about the politics, this is one heck of a good headline.  NIce job 'Smitts.
 
wage0048
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hopefully Coronavirus is free from Boris soon.
 
LewDux
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fake,fake, fake. They read some farker wondering why no polititian cought coronavirus and staged one of them coughting coronavirus
 
Bondith
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LewDux: Fake,fake, fake. They read some farker wondering why no polititian cought coronavirus and staged one of them coughting coronavirus


I took it the other way.  I read that he was stable and doing fine and assumed he was already dead.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.