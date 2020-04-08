 Skip to content
(NPR)   The U.S. postal service is normally a money-sink in good times. The pandemic has seen its business volume drop 60%, and it is a complete clusterf*ck now   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Obvious, United States Postal Service, U.S. Postal Service, Mail, Debt, Postal Service, The Postal Service, Bill Clinton, United States Congress  
774 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2020 at 9:20 AM



Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Remove the Republican restrictions foisted on the USPS to make it look bad.

2. Close all post offices in red counties. They want less government anyway, right?  Good, they can pay extra to ship their crap via UPS or FedEx. No more blue state money paying for their post offices.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoever first suggested that the Postal Service, alone among government agencies, should be viewed as unsuccessful if it is not profitable should be drawn, quartered, and mailed via standard post to the four farthest parts of the country.
 
lowlandr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you take the time to read the truth, you realize that his is just a pile of mule fritters.
They want it privatized period.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh subby. The USPS is probably the most efficient and well run part of the entire US government.

And if someone tells you that they are losing money, it's because they have had to fully fund, up front, 75 years of pension obligations. In a move which was 100% designed to make it look like they were losing money so that idiots could write articles like this one.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Whoever first suggested that the Postal Service, alone among government agencies, should be viewed as unsuccessful if it is not profitable should be drawn, quartered, and mailed via standard post to the four farthest parts of the country.


No.  They should be mailed postage due as well
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Postmaster General is the only cabinet level person specifically mentioned in the Constitution.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Whoever first suggested that the Postal Service, alone among government agencies, should be viewed as unsuccessful if it is not profitable should be drawn, quartered, and mailed via standard post to the four farthest parts of the country.


Umm, the Post Office has always been required to make a profit - but a very narrow profit.  That is why stamp prices were always such farky amounts - they were calculated to just cover expenses plus a little extra for possible expansion.  Making them nice round numbers would be too successful.  The main problem in the last few years is that Congress made the USPS fully cover now all pensions for the next 75 years - so, socking away enough money to pay for retirees that haven't even been born yet.  For comparison, many companies with pensions only have to cover a year or two ahead and the federal government only covers the next three.  But the USPS was requited to just stockpile gobs of cash for no reason (well, the reason was to create a slush fund for whomever it was sold to after "contributions" to GOP Senators.  It has also been forbidden to engage in the main activity of most other developed nations' postal services, banking for the poor.  Because then payday lenders can't gouge them.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: 1. Remove the Republican restrictions foisted on the USPS to make it look bad.

2. Close all post offices in red counties. They want less government anyway, right?  Good, they can pay extra to ship their crap via UPS or FedEx. No more blue state money paying for their post offices.


1) Yes
2) As a Blue in a Red: FARK THAT.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans think the USPS should be successful without government money, but think rich people and successful businesses need more and more government money.

Imagine the pretzel logic needed to live as a republican.
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. repeal the pension fund requirement, which was done to cripple it
2. make post offices into banks
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmph I would have expected volume to be up.  Since Amazon is shipping essentials first, I figured everyone was going to ebay to buy the stupid crap they want and having it sent USPS.

USPS has had their stuff together for the last few years in my experience.  Fast easy and cheap for most things.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Republicans think the USPS should be successful without government money, but think rich people and successful businesses need more and more government money.

Imagine the pretzel logic needed to live as a republican.


With hate, all things are possible.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
In the Republicans wet dreams: all American citizens charged for every delivery of mail to their house, whether it's crucial mail or frivolous ads, by a privatized, ruthless corp.

Your W2? That'll be $20.
Weekend deals at Lowes? That'll be $15.

Every single day. Until the poors can't afford it and go bankrupt. Then the Republicans fist-bump and chalk another tally in their "we won" column.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Let's also not forget that the current private carriers are cherry picking the plumpest profitable areas and products, leaving the USPS to deal with everything else that they can't make a profit from.

Dense downtown core of a big city?  No problem brown and co have you covered.  Remote farm in fly-over territory?  Too hard, make the USPS do that one.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Junk mail has been keeping the post office afloat? Then maybe it's not that important of a service anymore.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Step 1- Register to vote as a republican
Step 2- Receive surveys from the NRA and the Heritage Foundation
Step 3- fill postage paid envelopes full of fish tank gravel and send them back.

Helps the USPS bottom line hurts the bottom line of the knuckle heads
 
12349876
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

damndirtyape: Hmph I would have expected volume to be up.  Since Amazon is shipping essentials first, I figured everyone was going to ebay to buy the stupid crap they want and having it sent USPS.

USPS has had their stuff together for the last few years in my experience.  Fast easy and cheap for most things.


Junk mail per item far outweighs eBay.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There seems to be some confusion here, like Republicans being for smaller government, which hasn't been true for 60 years or so, and the idea that the USPS is a government service, which hasn't been exactly true for at least 40 years. I do understand that I'm on FARK, so...
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

phalamir: Pocket Ninja: Whoever first suggested that the Postal Service, alone among government agencies, should be viewed as unsuccessful if it is not profitable should be drawn, quartered, and mailed via standard post to the four farthest parts of the country.

Umm, the Post Office has always been required to make a profit - but a very narrow profit.  That is why stamp prices were always such farky amounts - they were calculated to just cover expenses plus a little extra for possible expansion.  Making them nice round numbers would be too successful.  The main problem in the last few years is that Congress made the USPS fully cover now all pensions for the next 75 years - so, socking away enough money to pay for retirees that haven't even been born yet.  For comparison, many companies with pensions only have to cover a year or two ahead and the federal government only covers the next three.  But the USPS was requited to just stockpile gobs of cash for no reason (well, the reason was to create a slush fund for whomever it was sold to after "contributions" to GOP Senators.  It has also been forbidden to engage in the main activity of most other developed nations' postal services, banking for the poor.  Because then payday lenders can't gouge them.


I have no idea about the financial mechanics of the post.
Just how does an entity that so closely monitors it's slim profits, as you mentioned, have enough at hand to squirrel away 75 years worth of pensions?

Unless this was orchestrated by the Holy Bank Of America* as a loan.

/* or another such holy entity
 
rewind2846 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The USPS, as outlined in the constitution, was never meant to be a profit center like FedEx or UPS. It's a service available to everyone in the country and to everywhere that has an address. That's one reason why other delivery services frequently use the USPS for their last mile deliveries. There's a not enough profit in delivering to Mooseballs, Wyoming route 12, so the USPS picks up the slack.

That's how it works, submitter. Not everything needs to generate a profit.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's only a money sink because UPS and FedEx have paid lobbyists to have Congress to make it that way.

The USPS can send a letter from Florida to Alaska for about 50 cents, and you expect them to make money?

Keep dreaming.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just for laughs, I asked a Fox News watching senior citizen I know about the USPS.  She spouted the party line about how the USPS is mismanaged, and should be shut down, blah blah blah.  And then immediately pointed out how she loves going to the post office and talking with Bob who works there.

This is why we are doomed as a nation.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've had an idea that the USPS should do email: (hear me out)

1. they could set up email addressed for every physical address, (i.e 123E­v­e­r­greenTr1234­5[nospam-﹫-backwards]s­psu*n­e­t) they could charge for spamming and business could physical locations (a one mile radius around your store). Users could opt out of the spam for a small fee.

2. Because its the Federal Email System, you could conduct official business through it, serving legal papers, voting, paying taxes, etc. and screwing with the Federal Email System would be the same crime as screwing w/ US mail, not just run-of-the-mill hacking.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, something is clearly awry with the postal service.  The pre funding pension idiocy needs to end.  Until then, there's no way to accurately measure the efficiency of the what it's managed.

My former brother in law's father was a career letter carrier (now retired) and used to start every story he told about the postal service with "You know why those guys go on shooting sprees all the time?".

He said the management was just awful.  They would hire kids just out of college with management degrees that knew nothing about how the postal service worked.  They were the bossiest task masters in the farking world (his words, not mine).  The line staff absolutely resented them.  They all usually left after a few years for jobs with better pay and advancement.

It's clear the USPS isn't squandering buckets of cash on expensive new vehicles with things like working heaters, or air conditioning.  And they sure aren't putting money into the facilities.

I do know that technology essentially ate their lunch, though.  I can't remember the last time I put an actual stamp on a letter and mailed it.  A bill either.  I've got a roll of "forever" stamps that I will (no shiet) probably have until I die.  Everything either comes via e-mail or a web portal as a PDF to be printed.  There's no one who could have anticipated this kind of change 50 years ago.

But changes someplace are needed.  You can't be business as usual and expect to keep up with THAT much change in needs and expectations....
 
ameeriklane
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

damndirtyape: Hmph I would have expected volume to be up.  Since Amazon is shipping essentials first, I figured everyone was going to ebay to buy the stupid crap they want and having it sent USPS.

USPS has had their stuff together for the last few years in my experience.  Fast easy and cheap for most things.


The potential increase in people ordering online is not offset by the general slowdown due to so many businesses being shut down. Advertising in general is down during this period (as Drew can probably attest -- same with online ads too, as many Instagram "influencers" and Youtubers are lamenting), and then the local ads USPS would deliver, like a flyer for your local restaurant.. well restaurants that are still open for takeout only are barely hanging by a thread and don't have money for marketing spend.

USPS should just get the gov't to pay their pension obligations the next 2 years, just like airlines are getting a bailout. USPS is a vital service for the economy, just like airlines. In the case of rural areas, it's not only for the people living there, but companies that are based there or need to deal with people there. Imagine the mess if Verizon Wireless had to have different systems in place to mail bills, depending on if it' a rural or urban address, and vary postage rates too.
 
cefm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The USPS does just fine. Republican Congress critters created laws that inflict ridiculous budget problems on it. It should be treated the same as every other service providing government agency.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I once saw a conservative claim that we give the USPS a multibillion dollar subsidy yearly.

When pressed they couldn't answer how but that particular line of bullshiat comes from the fact that...get this "The USPS is the only entity allowed to put mail in mailboxes so that gives them a multibillion dollar subsidy!"

Yep.
 
mikebellman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Can't we change delivery to just a couple times a week?  Especially in rural areas.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Here's an article about legislation concerning Postal Service pensions and healthcare.
It's from "Reason" magazine, so take it with a grain of salt.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Whoever first suggested that the Postal Service, alone among government agencies, should be viewed as unsuccessful if it is not profitable should be drawn, quartered, and mailed via standard post to the four farthest parts of the country.


Thank you this. Read the Postman by Brin. It has an underlying necessary foundational role in our civilization. Post in France doubles as the government bank (a great farking idea). The  idea that post needs to be profitable is as absurd as asking the US Navy to be profitable. As dangerous as asking for a for-pay fire Dept.

Fund USPS to the point where they don't need to deliver junk mail and STFU already.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: 1. Remove the Republican restrictions foisted on the USPS to make it look bad.

2. Close all post offices in red counties. They want less government anyway, right?  Good, they can pay extra to ship their crap via UPS or FedEx. No more blue state money paying for their post offices.


Never has done in one seemed so apt.

I would, however, leave one, single window post office open in the most inaccessible location in each group of red counties.   Much like how republicans force minority voters to travel long distances and stand in line to vote, make these bozos do the same to mail their water bills.
 
craiguyver
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Republicans think the USPS should be successful without government money, but think rich people and successful businesses need more and more government money.

Imagine the pretzel logic needed to live as a republican.



People can also vote by mail in many places. And we can't have the poors voting.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: I can't remember the last time I put an actual stamp on a letter and mailed it.  A bill either.



Last week, for me.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The postal service is not a money sink. Shame on you.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

browntimmy: Junk mail has been keeping the post office afloat? Then maybe it's not that important of a service anymore.


Other than voting by mail, I see the USPS helps the rural & elderly far more than anyone else.

If rural areas like Republicans so much, they'll understand if the USPS discontinues service to unprofitable areas.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lowlandr: They want it privatized


Lots of other countries have privatized post offices. Why the holdout in the USA to stop this from happening?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
GOVERNMENT SERVICES SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS BUSINESS VENTURES!
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'd like to cancel my mail
Youtube Hox-ni8geIw


/oblig
// taking a 3 hour break
/// three slashies, postal employee newman?
 
shaggai
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rewind2846: That's how it works, submitter. Not everything needs to generate a profit.


Shhh....you can't say this in a capitalist country.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The workers are over paid.
 
stevenboof [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: lowlandr: They want it privatized

Lots of other countries have privatized post offices. Why the holdout in the USA to stop this from happening?


Since there are "lots", I'm sure you can give me the names of ten countries right now off the top of your head.  I'm sure you'll reply immediately to show you aren't full of shiat.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Much of the country's economic success derives from a secure mail system.  Don't believe it?  Try spending a few months doing business in a third or second world nation.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: lowlandr: They want it privatized

Lots of other countries have privatized post offices. Why the holdout in the USA to stop this from happening?



A big barrier to that happening has been the GOP.
They love meddling with the postal service, and they would lose all their control and influence over it if it went private.
UPS and Fed-Ex also want to make sure it never goes private because they don't want the competition. They need the postal service as it is to handle a lot of their unprofitable deliveries.
Amazon doesn't want it to go private either, because they would lose their sweetheart deal.
 
jimjays
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mikebellman: Can't we change delivery to just a couple times a week?  Especially in rural areas.


It'd be OK by me at this rural IN. address. What I don't get is why my bank statement and doctor bills, each from a few blocks away, have to go through Indianapolis that they take a week to get here and I have to think at considerably more cost.

It is nice, though, that they pick up my outgoing mail from a box at the shopping plaza a few blocks away, just shorter than the trip to the P.O., that I don't have to bring it to the P.O.

(I'd be happy to do all my banking and bill-paying on line, but not when the gov. can't keep Russians, Chinese, Iranian...trolls off my computer screen, when half our government shows little interest in keeping them out of our elections, condemns me every day for not trusting in the current president and his supporting cast...)
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: The workers are over paid.


$10 Per hour plus mileage is a lot to you?
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Volume is down by 60% and most of that loss is junk mail.  Not sure I see a problem here ... aside from cash flow of course.
 
SecondaryControl
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So is the Military.  Now---which one will take a pice of paper across the country (or around the world!) for 55 cents for me?

The Military?  They're too busy protecting my creditors from the ravening hordes.

The Post Office will.  My Post Office.  Employer and provider of pensioned jobs in my community.

The Republicans believe that the government should be run like a business (at least, that's what they tell me).  The problem is, you see: If a business could do the things the government does and make a profit then they would already be doing them.

The Government, you see, exists to spend money.  Not to make it.  The entire goal is to spend money.  Now, you have to ask yourself, do you want that money spent in your community...or do you want it bundled off to be burned in a desert?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What do you mean now?
 
