(Washington Post)   An investigation into the toilet paper shortage reveals most Americans aren't that charmin and are flush with greed, not the angel soft paragons of humanity one would expect from the northern hemisphere, hoping to get away scott-free iwth avarice   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
62
HairyNevus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could someone not on a mobile device and gets passed the paywall copy and paste the story?
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Final misspelling on headline takes off 5 points. Still, a near perfect score.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People suck. This is not news.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still can't find toilet paper anywhere.
Guess I need to start using a wet rag.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame the Koch brother.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crewmannumber6: People suck. This is not news.


This is Fark.com!
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My co-workers mocked me for buying a costco TO package a few weeks back when all this was ramping up.  Now they're wiping their asses with newspaper.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cute, subby. Not a fan of long, wordy headlines, but nice job.

/still not clicking on TFA
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WAPO Paywall.

Fark you, subby.....
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've all got to start taking cleaner bowel movements, FFS.

I'm not sure what makes the difference, but yesterday I wiped and it was so clean that I barely even needed to.  Other times, it takes half a roll of toilet paper and a long shower to clear the mud butt out.

Clearly Trump needs to fund shiat that doesn't require as much wiping
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 510x595]


Ween - Don't Shit Where You Eat
Youtube n47C09VU7rE

//Also Cracker Barrel.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem, like the virus that spawned it, is global. In Australia, a cafe began accepting rolls of TP as payment - a cup of coffee will run you three rolls

That's crazy.
I would not pay more then 3/4's of a roll for a cup of coffee.

And that would be single ply.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Headline was just ok. It felt forced. 7/10.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: WAPO Paywall.

Fark you, subby.....


If you are using Firefox, click the link, and then quickly click on reader view before the paywall shows up.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Still can't find toilet paper anywhere.
Guess I need to start using a wet rag.


Dollar Tree had a bunch. Best of luck to your fingers trying to wipe with a 1 dollar 4 pack though.

Also try Big Lots or other discount stores. Mexican and Asian grocery stores are another place to look.

I haven't seen any in the Kroger near me in 3 weeks, but I did snag the last pack from the commissary on the nearby military base last week.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Still can't find toilet paper anywhere.Guess I need to start using a wet rag.


born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was lucky to find a pack at my store last week.  Theyve since run out again.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrerRobot: Also Cracker Barrel.


No thanks. Last time I had the country fried steak, I lost about 10lbs.

and that was before I got to the bathroom....
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Could someone not on a mobile device and gets passed the paywall copy and paste the story?


Open tab in private for the win.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KidKorporate: My co-workers mocked me for buying a costco TO package a few weeks back when all this was ramping up.  Now they're wiping their asses with newspaper.


"It sure was funny when you joked about me buying 128 rolls of TP, wasn't it Bob? Sure I still have 126 rolls sitting around, but you know what's funny now Bob? You with an asshole that's black with newsprint. Sure I won't use this much TP for the next year and a half, and I *could* share, but actions have consequences Bob. Actions have consequences."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My Sober Alt: We've all got to start taking cleaner bowel movements, FFS.

I'm not sure what makes the difference, but yesterday I wiped and it was so clean that I barely even needed to.  Other times, it takes half a roll of toilet paper and a long shower to clear the mud butt out.


Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

probesport: Crewmannumber6: People suck. This is not news.

This is Fark.com!


MBooda
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
So subby, where do I find iwth brand bum wad?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If only I didn't give a shiat, then I wouldn't give a shiat about the toilet paper shortage.
 
someonelse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So, the upshot of this story is that there are two separate TP markets: retail and commercial. Retail demand has jumped because we are all pooping at home now every day. Why can't the commercial market shift to retail temporarily? It's not like there's a demand for TP in offices and restaurants right now.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Asswipes.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have plenty of TP because natural buying practices somehow lined up prior to the run. Unfortunalety, I am getting low on paper towels. All the time at home to cook things combined with wasteful paper towel use practices.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've been telling you farkers to get yourself a bidet for years, but do you ever listen to me?

/Just trying to help
//Spray wash
///Slashies
 
Huracan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Walker: Still can't find toilet paper anywhere.
Guess I need to start using a wet rag.


Assuming you have a shower wand, rinse your butt in the shower.

Cleaner and you save money (trees, environment).

Really a win win.
 
varmitydog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We had about 50 rolls, and Mrs varmitydog went out and got 300 more.  For the two of us.  I thought it was ridiculous and told her to take some back. A suggestion that was met with a wee bit of hostility.

Then school was cancelled up north and we got the 4 grandchildren.  So now we're using a couple of rolls a day and my wife
 
varmitydog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
/misses no opportunity to tell me I told you so.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Most Americans have got an elevated sense of importance.

Well, you try fitting Cottonelle in a sentence
 
Abox
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In civilian life I would buy four-packs because i live in a smallish condo and too much of anything becomes clutter.
Yesterday I ghosted work (look at me using words) around 9:30am to do an early store run as an experiment and found several 12-packs on the shelf.  That's all they had, no smaller increments.  I almost felt bad buying all that TP at once.  Almost.
 
Abox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

varmitydog: So now we're using a couple of rolls a day and my wife


That's a good way to conserve.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Abox: I almost felt bad buying all that TP at once. Almost.


Use the extra to decorate your neighbors house or something...

macadamnut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I woke up this morning to the distinctive rotten cabbage smell of the Great Northern paper mill making toilet paper again after being offline for years. Of course it was bought by a Chinese company in the interim. If only Americans could make stuff.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Meh. Headline was just ok. It felt forced. 7/10.


Consider the talent...

; ]

/headlines are free
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's why the stock market will come back. Greed.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

varmitydog: We had about 50 rolls, and Mrs varmitydog went out and got 300 more.  For the two of us.  I thought it was ridiculous and told her to take some back. A suggestion that was met with a wee bit of hostility.

Then school was cancelled up north and we got the 4 grandchildren.  So now we're using a couple of rolls a day and my wife


Hey everyone has their kink. While not my scene, more power to you.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: cman: Could someone not on a mobile device and gets passed the paywall copy and paste the story?

Open tab in private for the win.


Thanks.
100 roles of TP to you kind Farker.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cheeznrice that stupid article is long enough to wipe with.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I had a dream Monday night I went into a grocery store and the toilet paper aisle was FULL of toilet paper. Not one package was missing. They even had various colors, like the 70's, when they had green toilet paper, blue toilet paper, pink toilet paper, etc. I was so shocked the store had toilet paper I pulled out my phone and recorded a video. When I woke up it wasn't there though.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Where my boyfriend and I live, toilet paper has been scarce since about the second week of March. Fortunately - fortunately - we always buy a little 4-pack when we do the grocery shopping, even if we don't need any, just so we have some in reserve in the event of shortages, inclement weather, stuff like that. So, we've been doing fine on that front. Paper towels and napkins we've been able to pick up when necessary without a problem, same with paper plates/bowls.

The Germans have a word for everything, and they have a word for this - hamsterkauf. You know how a hamster will jam as much food in its jowls as possible, then scurry off to bury it for another time? Yeah. That. That's what people are doing with toilet paper, bread, bottled water, meat...it's insane. We've had to go shopping sometimes two towns over from where we live just to pick up some essentials, not anything frivolous. I thought after the initial panic died down, people would start relaxing on that, but apparently I was wrong.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MBooda: So subby, where do I find iwth brand bum wad?


Tell us, do you sense the aroma of burnt toast?
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: I've been telling you farkers to get yourself a bidet for years, but do you ever listen to me?

/Just trying to help
//Spray wash
///Slashies


This. These uncultured savages fighting over farking toilet paper is ridiculous. I'll take a heated seat, with heated, oscillating spray and a heated air dry any day. My ass feels like it went to the spa every time I need to take a dump.
 
bluenovaman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MBooda: So subby, where do I find iwth brand bum wad?


Are you some sort of a Snob?
