 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   "A small but important subset of people with the coronavirus also really hate puppies. That's what I keep thinking to myself as I see story after story linking various, so-called surprising symptoms to COVID-19"   (slate.com) divider line
11
    More: Strange, Neurology, Pearson product-moment correlation coefficient, Evidence, Upper respiratory tract infection, Symptoms, Common cold, Symptom, Correlation and dependence  
•       •       •

1243 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2020 at 12:07 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What I think to myself is that maybe coronavirus is intelligently targeting people who deserve it. Really hate puppies? Fark off, sociopath.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A month ago, there was a conspiracy theory that black people couldn't catch COVID-19. You'll never guess which cohort now has the highest morbidity and mortality rate of COVID-19.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that was 20 seconds of my life wasted.
/I like puppies.
//And old dogs.
///And watermelon wine.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crying can make your eyes hurt.
Stress headaches can make your eyes hurt.
Very dry (like enclosed indoor) air can make your eyes hurt.
Dehydration (lack of water or excess of alcohol) can make your eyes hurt.
Smoke (pot or cigs) can make your eyes hurt.

Just off the top of my head. All better explanations than a respiratory infection frequently affecting eyeballs.
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are some truly strange and underreported symptoms. A lot of people report sudden loss of bowel control. Like shiatting the bed and couch sudden. The pink rimmed eyes and bleeding eyes and then there's the mental confusion and fog. It's just fevers and cough. The survivors all seem to say, "It's the weirdest sickness I've ever had."
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The pink rimmed eyes and bleeding eyes and then there's the mental confusion and fog.

A coworker of my brother had Covid-19 after going to New Orleans.  He was in terrible shape, even coughing up blood, and as it cleared he got "pink eye".  The classical pink eye is a bacterial infection that effects the white part of the eyeball.  His doctor explained that his pinkness was caused by inflamed/bloody nasal tissues leaking around the eye.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: What I think to myself is that maybe coronavirus is intelligently targeting people who deserve it. Really hate puppies? Fark off, sociopath.


I see trees of green, red roses too
I see them bloom, for me and you
And I think to myself
maybe coronavirus is intelligently targeting people who deserve it.
 
Gollie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Almea Tarrant: Crying can make your eyes hurt.
Stress headaches can make your eyes hurt.
Very dry (like enclosed indoor) air can make your eyes hurt.
Dehydration (lack of water or excess of alcohol) can make your eyes hurt.
Smoke (pot or cigs) can make your eyes hurt.

Just off the top of my head. All better explanations than a respiratory infection frequently affecting eyeballs.


I'm just recovering from the Covid virus - one of the symptoms was eye pain.

Now - i've suffered eye pain before for various reasons, (monitor eyestrain, stress headaches etc.) but these were absolutely nothing like the anything i've encountered before. It wasn't very noticeable during the day, but when i closed my eyes and relaxed, i could could feel it.

It felt like a hand gripping my eyeballs from behind and lightly squeezing them.

Even notice the numbness, tingling and exhaustion you might have an arm/leg muscles when working out? It also felt like that with the eyeball as they rotated in my socket.

However, the eye issue was altogether very minor compared to everything else.

I also had the loss of sense of smell (still hasn't returned fully yet) along with weaker taste.

The chills combined with the sweats were disconcerting, and the fever dreams were mindblowing but i actually can't remember them once i woke up.

I had an extremely mild reaction to it, and i'd judge it as a 2.0 on my flu-o-meter (im very prone to the normal influenzea virus, and actually had a dose about 2 months prior over Christmas)
 
Marcos P
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My eyes are red and I've been staring off into space but it's not from the corona virus.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Almea Tarrant: Crying can make your eyes hurt.
Stress headaches can make your eyes hurt.
Very dry (like enclosed indoor) air can make your eyes hurt.
Dehydration (lack of water or excess of alcohol) can make your eyes hurt.
Smoke (pot or cigs) can make your eyes hurt.

Just off the top of my head. All better explanations than a respiratory infection frequently affecting eyeballs.


Pepper spray
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gollie: Almea Tarrant: Crying can make your eyes hurt.
Stress headaches can make your eyes hurt.
Very dry (like enclosed indoor) air can make your eyes hurt.
Dehydration (lack of water or excess of alcohol) can make your eyes hurt.
Smoke (pot or cigs) can make your eyes hurt.

Just off the top of my head. All better explanations than a respiratory infection frequently affecting eyeballs.

I'm just recovering from the Covid virus - one of the symptoms was eye pain.

Now - i've suffered eye pain before for various reasons, (monitor eyestrain, stress headaches etc.) but these were absolutely nothing like the anything i've encountered before. It wasn't very noticeable during the day, but when i closed my eyes and relaxed, i could could feel it.

It felt like a hand gripping my eyeballs from behind and lightly squeezing them.

Even notice the numbness, tingling and exhaustion you might have an arm/leg muscles when working out? It also felt like that with the eyeball as they rotated in my socket.

However, the eye issue was altogether very minor compared to everything else.

I also had the loss of sense of smell (still hasn't returned fully yet) along with weaker taste.

The chills combined with the sweats were disconcerting, and the fever dreams were mindblowing but i actually can't remember them once i woke up.

I had an extremely mild reaction to it, and i'd judge it as a 2.0 on my flu-o-meter (im very prone to the normal influenzea virus, and actually had a dose about 2 months prior over Christmas)


I listed stuff off the top of my pointy head, but after a quick bit of reading, sore eyes can indeed be associated with (amongst other things) fever and infections like flu and the common cold. It makes sense that it could be a symptom of COVID-19.

I formally retract my snark and thank you for your post. Learning is fun!
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.