(Reason Magazine)   Border towns in New Jersey and West Virginia have been crowded with Pennsylvania residents leaving their state to buy liquor   (reason.com) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in my part of Pennsylvania people are driving to villages in Maryland with liquor stores. Should be interesting to see if the pa state troopers star waiting for people to come back and start fining for tax/ travel issues.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
alechemist

A common pattern around the country is police are only making traffic stops for things they consider important. You're not likely to get pulled over for 70 in a 55 unless that's a pretext for something else. I think police are going to resist orders to start searching residents coming back from shopping trips just to bust them for liquor law violations.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maryland thanks you for the additional business.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

alechemist: And in my part of Pennsylvania people are driving to villages in Maryland with liquor stores. Should be interesting to see if the pa state troopers star waiting for people to come back and start fining for tax/ travel issues.


I have to cross into PA and back every Saturday and I was worried about that this past Saturday. But it's on a back road and there were no cops to be seen.
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

alechemist: And in my part of Pennsylvania people are driving to villages in Maryland with liquor stores. Should be interesting to see if the pa state troopers star waiting for people to come back and start fining for tax/ travel issues.


come on, get your urban legends right. this is for massachusetts people who go to new hampshire to buy fireworks
 
sleze [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: alechemist: And in my part of Pennsylvania people are driving to villages in Maryland with liquor stores. Should be interesting to see if the pa state troopers star waiting for people to come back and start fining for tax/ travel issues.

come on, get your urban legends right. this is for massachusetts people who go to new hampshire to buy fireworks


It actually USED to happen a lot (in the 80s) until Delaware State Police started cracking down and interfering with the "watchers" in the parking lots.  But now, funny enough, its the Delaware State Police stopping PA residents from patronizing DE stores to limit covid spread.

https://www.inquirer.com/news/delawar​e​-travel-ban-police-liquor-stores-open-​pennsylvania-alcohol-sales-20200403.ht​ml
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ha and people from NJ go to Philly to buy weed
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And PA border towns are full of New Jersey and New York residents leaving their states to spread coronavirus.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Easy fix.

Card them. If they have PA ID, triple the price.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In my county the booze stores are considered essential and are to remain open.

But enough about booze. What about the legal pot stores? Are they open?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
West Virginia just banned non-residents from buying liquor here.


Penn State sucks but Pitt swallows.
 
