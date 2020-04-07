 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   With nothing better to do, sexless couples on lock down rediscover the nasty. I'll be in my bunker   (nypost.com) divider line
11
    More: Obvious, Human sexuality, Human sexual behavior, Sexual intercourse, opposite work schedules, alone time, sexless couple, frequent sex, robust collection of sex toys  
•       •       •

468 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2020 at 5:34 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We hadn't had sex for almost two years," the 36-year-old Charlottesville, Virginia, resident tells The Post ... "We ended up having one of the best nights we've ever had in the bedroom," says Denise, who declined to share her last name for privacy reasons

It's a small town,Denise, we'll figure it out.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GRCooper: We hadn't had sex for almost two years," the 36-year-old Charlottesville, Virginia, resident tells The Post ... "We ended up having one of the best nights we've ever had in the bedroom," says Denise, who declined to share her last name for privacy reasons

It's a small town,Denise, we'll figure it out.


Can't get to her side piece?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"sexless" couples are still having sex, just not with each other.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There is going to be a whole new generation of Coronials starting in about nine months.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Conversely, my sex life has hit a brick wall. I've had and will continue to have contact with COVID-positive patients.  After considering living in the teardrop camper in the back yard, or her going to her parents' house, we decided on isolating/distancing at home.

I live in the guest room now. Woo. Hoo.
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
...unless you have small children at home.

And I'm sure it's totally unrelated, but on my walk today I saw several old mattresses on the curb for big trash day.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GRCooper: We hadn't had sex for almost two years," the 36-year-old Charlottesville, Virginia, resident tells The Post ... "We ended up having one of the best nights we've ever had in the bedroom," says Denise, who declined to share her last name for privacy reasons



How is that even possible?
 
hammettman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Then there's this guy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ya'll try to fark a little.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.