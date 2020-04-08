 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPTV)   Baby alligator found with drugs, guns in Florida arrest. The grow up so fast these days   (wptv.com) divider line
9
    More: Florida, Orlando, Florida, Greater Orlando, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma, Drug addiction, Sheriff, Florida authorities, Lake Mary, Florida, Seminole County, Florida  
•       •       •

155 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2020 at 8:20 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real question is how a baby gator even expected to use the handgun without any thumbs.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
dupe

/do I pay more attention than the mods?
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He doesn't even have pockets!
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
 Wow, it happened again? Baby alligators these days, sheesh.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: Wow, it happened again? Baby alligators these days, sheesh.


Well its Florida, so because of the three strikes laws, we won't see this article more than once more.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dittybopper: The real question is how a baby gator even expected to use the handgun without any thumbs.


The same way it brushes its teeth with no toothbrush?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I dunno....he looks pretty out of it. He needs to lay off the drugs...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm just wondering how a cop was able to put handcuffs on the alligator.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No ma'am I'm not selling encyclopedias.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.