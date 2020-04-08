 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Unfortunately not news: Person breaks Coronavirus lockdown for selfish reasons. Fark: Perp is a 101 year-old woman in a German old people's home   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so she was trying to kill her old daughter too
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was she marching to the East?
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the version that gets greenlit?

Subby's headline sucks, and lacks a single reference to escaping to a South American country.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nursing home residents making a break for it is nothing new.  This is why they put combination locks on the doors.  Last thing the staff needs is to chase after some poor soul with Alzheimers wandering off and getting lost.  My grandfather did that one time, fortunately he only made it about three blocks before they found him.  Could've ended in tragedy.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she was going to stay with her daughter, fine.
But if she intended on returning then that's putting a lot of old folk at risk.

/trying to imagine, 101 means she was in her 20s during World War II. That's a long life.
 
FoopytheMoose
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: If she was going to stay with her daughter, fine.
But if she intended on returning then that's putting a lot of old folk at risk.


I was going to say that if she's 101 & wants to risk it, go ahead.  But that does require staying where she's going rather than going back to the home.

/making the assumption that daughter isn't in another home elsewhere, if she is though ... no she can't go
//timely story as it's my daughter's birthday - not going to see her though as she's across the country
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Resident Muslim: If she was going to stay with her daughter, fine.
But if she intended on returning then that's putting a lot of old folk at risk.

I was going to say that if she's 101 & wants to risk it, go ahead.  But that does require staying where she's going rather than going back to the home.

/making the assumption that daughter isn't in another home elsewhere, if she is though ... no she can't go
//timely story as it's my daughter's birthday - not going to see her though as she's across the country


Yup.  I can cut 101 year olds a break.  Do WTF you want.  Risk your health, live a little if that's what you want.  Just don't return to the Pflegeheim and give all your roomies the plague.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
OK, TWO data points.
 
