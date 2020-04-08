 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   'Stop, disperse, and go home' New Jersey city will use drones to yell at people not social distancing   (nj.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Time for some target practice. Unless the drones can strike back. I'm thinking of Luke's training scene from Star Wars.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wish they'd do this in the south so we get some cool YouTube videos of rednecks downing those drones.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Cease your actions at once, citizen!"

miro.medium.comView Full Size


/Obscure?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Will they also play ads for the off-world colonies?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mole Man
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Meanwhile in Detroit:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
