(ABC News)   United's special COVID-19 refund policy: Too bad, so sad, bye bye. Passengers in response: "Unleash the lawyers"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
7
Gig103 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Remember folks, United's CEO announced layoffs to occur as soon as the CARES Act allows them to.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/jeremybo​g​aisky/2020/03/27/united-airlines-to-wo​rkers-expect-layoffs-after-bailout-res​trictions-end/

And now they have to be sued for not following the law on refunds.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I know the COVID-19 shiat is serious, but this side bar shiat comedy gold https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/50-​p​opular-women-web-google-search-results​/story?id=10573331
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
when are, us, including me, Americans, going to realize that corporate America sees us as idiots to rip off that is the beginning and end of their logic and our situation
we are idiots to be ripped off. Read the contracts you're agreeing to read the terms of services you are agreeing to you are just an idiot to be taken advantage of
 
black_knight
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is the same airline that had the service dog put in an overhead compartment and beat the shiat out of a doctor for not giving up a seat he paid for
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: when are, us, including me, Americans, going to realize that corporate America sees us as idiots to rip off that is the beginning and end of their logic and our situation
we are idiots to be ripped off. Read the contracts you're agreeing to read the terms of services you are agreeing to you are just an idiot to be taken advantage of


Yep because the 57 page agreement written in 6 sized font and structured in legalese is exactly why it is the consumers fault. If everyone just had a law degree there wouldn't be a problem.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: when are, us, including me, Americans, going to realize that corporate America sees us as idiots to rip off that is the beginning and end of their logic and our situation
we are idiots to be ripped off. Read the contracts you're agreeing to read the terms of services you are agreeing to you are just an idiot to be taken advantage of


Your choices are to "agree" to these terms or not fly.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
United Breaks Guitars
Youtube 5YGc4zOqozo
 
