The world goes round a little sadder now. Rest in power, John Prine
23
    Sad  
23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
swankywanky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
John Prine - When I Get To Heaven (Lyric Video)
Youtube l0EiV423j0M
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You are what you are, and you ain't what you ain't
 
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
John Prine and Iris DeMent - In Spite of Ourselves (Live From Sessions at West 54th)
Youtube P8tTwXv4glY
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
well damn it
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well....shiat.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Heh.  He was from Maywood.  I did not know that.
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Damn.

Mad Bowl Hoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

robertus: You are what you are, and you ain't what you ain't


Unfortunately, he ain't alive anymore.

R.I.P. excellent songwriter
 
bloop287 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dammit
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Second song at my wedding.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thats a bummer, man.
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Second song at my wedding.


What was the first?
 
olddancingmonkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One of the greats. RIP
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well fark.

:(
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
pmcdeadline2.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

RIP John Prine
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Another fave

Bonnie Raitt& John Prine - Angel From Montgomery
Youtube 1T5NuI6Ai-o
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Baruch dayan ha'emet," "Blessed is the true judge."
 
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Stephen Colbert and John Prine perform 'That's the Way That the World Goes 'Round'
Youtube wvY02SSj450
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

What was the first?


At last, Etta James.
 
dugitman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Heh.  He was from Maywood.  I did not know that.


He had a funny interview I saw quite a few years ago talking about how he was a musical guest on some damn show and they wanted him to look more country with a cowboy hat or boots or something. He said he was totally confused cause he was from a poorer part of Chicago and mostly hung out with black blues musicians. The show producers just thought he was a nutball or something
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Heh.  He was from Maywood.  I did not know that.


Most people from there keep it a secret.
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

At last, Etta James.


Don't suppose you live near Canada... You sound like you'd be fun to hit a skeezy blues or folk pub with.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Goddammit. RIP, beautiful man. Here's my contribution.
Your Flag Decal Won't Get You Into Heaven Anymore-John Prine
Youtube H1GsSrNoCp8
 
