Jack Dorsey to throw $1 billion into the Coronavirus fight
18
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The stump footed guy with the record field goal? Didn't he just die from COVID-19?
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark Jack.

Yeah. I said it.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
If he wants to help, he'll kick the Russian bots off spreading fake news and disinformation about this, and every post Trump sends from the can would not be posted until it is fact checked, and if there is false information in it, it would clearly be labelled as such.

That would help as much as his billion dollars.  But he won't do that, because it's all about keeping up that all-important number of users.
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yeah, but I bet he *still* won't fight Jack Johnson
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
After encouraging Trump and the bot farms for years? fark that guy.
 
Gig103 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's his platform we have to thank for this administration. Russian and Chinese disinformation and Trump himself telling blatant lies and violating Twitter rules that any of us would be banned over.

So how about all your billions, farker.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Way to be ahead of the curve there.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
His magical misinformation machine is disgusting. But if he gives the money to some scientists and making sure the research is all published in open source places, and the patents all end up public, then great, this is good!!! I don't trust him to understand philanthropy, though. The world needs another Banting, not another James Watson.
 
Pert
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And everything I do is funky like Jack Dorsey.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did I read it correctly that he wants to also promote universal basic income?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I kid you not, yesterday I saw a comment on this story on Fox News whining about how Jack Dorsey just bought a $25 million home and he was only donating a billion dollars to help people - and somehow it's all a tax write off.

Doing some back of the napkin math if I donated 40 times what my home cost me me....

Look at it this way:  If you just donated a MILLION dollars and then splurged on a $25,000 home just how greedy are you?  And I bet you got a tax write off on that $25,000 home you greedy bastard!

I have no love for Jack Dorsey, but I have no hate for him either.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Less than 3 comments in, and people are complaining.

/Stay classy Fark
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
1 billion? He must have seen all the Farkers and tweets that complain "but that's only .000003% of Jeff Bezos' wealth!" etc
 
bentleypm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Thanks, Jack.  But anyone who has a billion dollars to give is not a hero.
 
adj_m [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A quarter of his net worth? You can argue about twitter policies and if he's a dick or not, but that's what an actual donation looks like.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
donating $1bn of Square shares
 
philotech
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: 1 billion? He must have seen all the Farkers and tweets that complain "but that's only .000003% of Jeff Bezos' wealth!" etc


People are still complaining about Jack... So... I don't think the size of the donation matters...
 
jgilb
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is this the same guy who won't shut down Trump's twitter account even when it violates their policy ?

Sorry, but he's a POS to the core and has most likely figured out a away to make money from his "donation".
 
