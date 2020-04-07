 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Truckload of Jack Daniels stolen in southeast Atlanta   (ajc.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Meh, they're welcome to it.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Daniel's - not Daniels
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If the boys are thirsty in Atlanta, there's beer in Texarkana
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope nobody looks in my recycle bin.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Naido: If the boys are thirsty in Atlanta, there's beer in Texarkana


The city so nice they named it twice?
 
mononymous
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Damn kids.  Bet they'll turn it into sanitiser. Buncha 'Tiserheads, probly...
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I would like to point out I am all the way up in north east Atlanta and have been home all day so it was definitely not me.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I would like to point out I am all the way up in north east Atlanta and have been home all day so it was definitely not me.


Username checks out
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not my favorite thing to drink but it'll get you drunk.  I do have a bottle on my kitchen table I use to make Long Island's
 
