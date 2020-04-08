 Skip to content
(Omaha World Herald) Weeners "Naked man arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure." I guess the third time really is the charm   (omaha.com) divider line
5
205 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2020 at 4:24 AM



LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Terminator Vs Jesus HD The Greatest Action Story Ever Told Mad Tv 1996
Youtube dIeuBPDUzB0
 
GuruSarx [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"A naked man strolling around Lincoln in the area of 84th Street and Old Cheney Road was arrested Monday on suspicion of indecent exposure."

Pretty sure once you get caught it is no longer "suspicion of..."
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Ballad Of Naked Man
Youtube 8G7tkQlwL-c
 
Dakai
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Which Lincoln Farker is this?

/it ain't me
//must be the other one
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GuruSarx: "A naked man strolling around Lincoln in the area of 84th Street and Old Cheney Road was arrested Monday on suspicion of indecent exposure."

Pretty sure once you get caught it is no longer "suspicion of..."


Perhaps there was still a possibility that it was decent exposure?

I mean, like, perhaps he was kinda handsome... but in a non-threatening sort of way.  Like James Garner or John Cusack.
 
