 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Thoughts and prayers   (twitter.com) divider line
92
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

2264 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2020 at 7:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



92 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SpecialSnowFlake [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Well, let's all hope none of these former employees decide to return to their former place of work with a gun and a grudge...
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: Well, let's all hope none of these former employees decide to return to their former place of work with a gun and a grudge...


Hah...

You haven't been paying attention. They'll show up at a gay bar or a Black Church...because it's "those people" that where the real problem.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

optikeye: SpecialSnowFlake: Well, let's all hope none of these former employees decide to return to their former place of work with a gun and a grudge...

Hah...

You haven't been paying attention. They'll show up at a gay bar


And that's different from other weekend how...?

/oh yeah
//this time they'll be there to fire off a few rounds
///oh, wait
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
It's too soon to talk about hiring them elsewhere.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: It's too soon to talk about hiring them elsewhere.


The only way to stop a bad layoff is a good layoff

/This is a good layoff
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Womp womp
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

enry: Womp womp *BANG BANG*


Shot that for ya....
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If the modmins want to forestall the Twitter-hating whiners, here's an article version:

https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04​/​07/nra-coronavirus-lay-off-173465
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does this mean Wayne will have to reduce his wardrobe budget?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: Does this mean Wayne will have to reduce his wardrobe budget?


Now, now...he's taken enough personal "contributions" from corporate and Russian sources he won't have to do anything crazy. Not to mention, he's going to lose the peones to prevent exactly such an occurrence. His tailor is going to be taken care of, don't you worry. And the guy he has on eBay looking for those "specialty items" from "estate sales" is going to be OK too.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one is asking, "Are the guns ok?"... Won't someone PLEASE think of the guns...
And how are these people going to keep supporting their guns without their job?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: NeoCortex42: It's too soon to talk about hiring them elsewhere.

The only way to stop a bad layoff is a good layoff

/This is a good layoff


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Ain't we lucky we got 'em?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nelson ha ha dot jpg
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just the start of a fundraising drive, gotta milk the morons.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way to prevent layoffs at the NRA is for a good guy to get laid off at the NRA
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Tangent: Just the start of a fundraising drive, gotta milk the morons.


Normally i would agree with you, but right now would be a massively bad time to hit up people for donations. Anybody who would normally donate is currently scraping every last dollar to stock up on ammo & prepper buckets.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that sad? Gee that's so sad.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the guns ok?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun thread!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got this:

totallyfakenewshere.comView Full Size
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing like a humanitarian disaster to bring out the liberal hate mob.

These are mothers, fathers, grandparents. There are families that depend on them.

There is NO excuse for the petty, catty, childish even infantile behavior Fark seems to like to cast on misfortunes of those they happen to disagree with politically. You were taught better as children. Act your age.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Nothing like a humanitarian disaster to bring out the liberal hate mob.

These are mothers, fathers, grandparents. There are families that depend on them.

There is NO excuse for the petty, catty, childish even infantile behavior Fark seems to like to cast on misfortunes of those they happen to disagree with politically. You were taught better as children. Act your age.


So were their victims.

fark off, concern troll.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Are the guns ok?


actually, are they? The NRA museum in Fairfax, VA has a ton of rare and really neat firearms like the H&K G11 and a gyrojet.
Even if you don't support the NRA, if you appreciate antique, historical, and unique guns, it's worth stopping by if you're in the area.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Nothing like a humanitarian disaster to bring out the liberal hate mob.

These are mothers, fathers, grandparents. There are families that depend on them.

There is NO excuse for the petty, catty, childish even infantile behavior Fark seems to like to cast on misfortunes of those they happen to disagree with politically. You were taught better as children. Act your age.


I think your people came up with a phrase to describe what you can do with your feelings. I think they put it on a t-shirt. Maybe someone here can remind you.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Nothing like a humanitarian disaster to bring out the liberal hate mob.

These are mothers, fathers, grandparents. There are families that depend on them.

There is NO excuse for the petty, catty, childish even infantile behavior Fark seems to like to cast on misfortunes of those they happen to disagree with politically. You were taught better as children. Act your age.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And thus, the full scope of the plan hoax is revealed!
 
kayanlau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they can start a GoFundMe campaign.
 
Egoy3k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Nothing like a humanitarian disaster to bring out the liberal hate mob.

These are mothers, fathers, grandparents. There are families that depend on them.

There is NO excuse for the petty, catty, childish even infantile behavior Fark seems to like to cast on misfortunes of those they happen to disagree with politically. You were taught better as children. Act your age.


Layoffs at the NRA are not a humanitarian disaster.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: scottydoesntknow: NeoCortex42: It's too soon to talk about hiring them elsewhere.

The only way to stop a bad layoff is a good layoff

/This is a good layoff

[upload.wikimedia.org image 366x272]

Ain't we lucky we got 'em?


NRA assholes standin' in a chow line.  Good times.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: MythDragon: Are the guns ok?

actually, are they? The NRA museum in Fairfax, VA has a ton of rare and really neat firearms like the H&K G11 and a gyrojet.
Even if you don't support the NRA, if you appreciate antique, historical, and unique guns, it's worth stopping by if you're in the area.


"...Sorry...museum's closed. Wounded toddler out front should have told you..."
 
ktybear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Nothing like a humanitarian disaster to bring out the liberal hate mob.

These are mothers, fathers, grandparents. There are families that depend on them.

There is NO excuse for the petty, catty, childish even infantile behavior Fark seems to like to cast on misfortunes of those they happen to disagree with politically. You were taught better as children. Act your age.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: zgrizz: Nothing like a humanitarian disaster to bring out the liberal hate mob.

These are mothers, fathers, grandparents. There are families that depend on them.

There is NO excuse for the petty, catty, childish even infantile behavior Fark seems to like to cast on misfortunes of those they happen to disagree with politically. You were taught better as children. Act your age.

So were their victims.

fark off, concern troll.


Also, apparently a mass layoff at the NRA constitutes a "humanitarian disaster" to him.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Nothing like a humanitarian disaster to bring out the liberal hate mob.

These are mothers, fathers, grandparents. There are families that depend on them.

There is NO excuse for the petty, catty, childish even infantile behavior Fark seems to like to cast on misfortunes of those they happen to disagree with politically. You were taught better as children. Act your age.


Your feelings, fark them.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: SpecialSnowFlake: Well, let's all hope none of these former employees decide to return to their former place of work with a gun and a grudge...

Hah...

You haven't been paying attention. They'll show up at a gay bar or a Black Church...because it's "those people" that where the real problem.


Why not both?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Layoffs don't cause loss of jobs. It's how people use the layoffs that cause loss of jobs. Honestly if everyone were laid off, if there more layoffs, then acksyually, fewer people would lose jobs. It's true! The real problem is people who want to restrict the rights of people to lay others off.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: SpecialSnowFlake: Well, let's all hope none of these former employees decide to return to their former place of work with a gun and a grudge...

Hah...

You haven't been paying attention. They'll show up at a gay bar or a Black Church...because it's "those people" that where the real problem.


I'm more concerned that with the current rhetoric coming from the government that Asian people will be at greater risk.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Nothing like a humanitarian disaster to bring out the liberal hate mob.

These are mothers, fathers, grandparents. There are families that depend on them.

There is NO excuse for the petty, catty, childish even infantile behavior Fark seems to like to cast on misfortunes of those they happen to disagree with politically. You were taught better as children. Act your age.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

NЯA, when the layoffs came.
zgrizz, his panties in a wad.
PCoC, his laughter out loud.
Gun nuts, theirs tears shed.
 
Hipjoint
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Nothing like a humanitarian disaster to bring out the liberal hate mob.

These are mothers, fathers, grandparents. There are families that depend on them.

There is NO excuse for the petty, catty, childish even infantile behavior Fark seems to like to cast on misfortunes of those they happen to disagree with politically. You were taught better as children. Act your age.


Hmm they worked for an evil empire, they knew the risks.

  Fark them.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Nothing like a humanitarian disaster to bring out the liberal hate mob.

These are mothers, fathers, grandparents. There are families that depend on them.

There is NO excuse for the petty, catty, childish even infantile behavior Fark seems to like to cast on misfortunes of those they happen to disagree with politically. You were taught better as children. Act your age.


Except that the NRA is a vile organization that, through concerted campaigns of disinformation, is a primary and knowing contributor to the gun violence in the USA, as well as having a time-honoured tradition of racism, and it would be a great thing if it winked out of existence.  Sure, you can try to spin the gulf between real human beings and the "who would Jesus shoot" gang as mere political disagreement, but that is specious and hollow.   It is true that one must feel for those innocent families of people who can no longer bring home the fruits of their labour for this evil organization, but as to the organization itself and its ideological boosters:  good riddance.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
All this time it wasn't Obama trying to take your guns away...it was COVID19...
 
hot toddy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Nothing like a humanitarian disaster to bring out the liberal hate mob.

These are mothers, fathers, grandparents. There are families that depend on them.

There is NO excuse for the petty, catty, childish even infantile behavior Fark seems to like to cast on misfortunes of those they happen to disagree with politically. You were taught better as children. Act your age.


Why the long face? Don't you realize these gun lovin' folks will pick themselves up by their bootstraps?
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I hope the NRA and GOP catch a fatal dose of covid19.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Nothing like a humanitarian disaster to bring out the liberal hate mob.

These are mothers, fathers, grandparents. There are families that depend on them.

There is NO excuse for the petty, catty, childish even infantile behavior Fark seems to like to cast on misfortunes of those they happen to disagree with politically. You were taught better as children. Act your age.


Ah, the "Republican High RoadTM", never gets old.
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Nothing like a humanitarian disaster to bring out the liberal hate mob.

These are mothers, fathers, grandparents. There are families that depend on them.

There is NO excuse for the petty, catty, childish even infantile behavior Fark seems to like to cast on misfortunes of those they happen to disagree with politically. You were taught better as children. Act your age.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So, you were with the NRA?  That must have been exciting.
Yes.  I was there for 15 years.  They gave me a silver revolver for all those years of service.  5 more years and I would have gotten the golden gatling gun.
I see.  And what did you do there?
I sent out letters to members asking them for donations and reminding them that we are the people who defended the second amendment for them.
Did you get a lot of donations?
Oh yes!  I was very successful.  Recently, it was mostly rubles but we found a bank that would take them.
So, I have to ask.  Why do you thing the NRA went under?
Republicans.
Republicans?
Yeah.  They became the ardent defenders of the 2nd Amendment.  People didn't need us anymore.  They sure didn't like our high gloss magazine either.  That cost a fortune to produce and mail.
And now you want to work here at Planned Parenthood?
It's a natural fit for me!  You need someone who can bring in the donations and you use guns to kill the babies!
Please leave.
 
No Line For Beer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

zgrizz: These are mothers, fathers, grandparents. There are families that depend on them.


So are the people needlessly killed by gun violence every year because some people harbor a fantasy that they're going to hold off the US Military with a hunting rifle. (But they also can't wait to tell you how much they support the troops.  I mean, not the extent of providing them witb post-service mental health servicces, but you know, parades.)
 
Displayed 50 of 92 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.