I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As many of you know, Fark has been fundraising recently - Drew explains it all in the most recent NotNewsletter.

So I'm throwing a GIF party thread! Post your favorite funny or amazing gifs, and I'll be sponsoring 50 one-month TotalFark and 50 one-month BareFark subscriptions for my favorite ones.

Here's a description of the perks of TF/BF. So for this thread, if you have (or get) TF, make sure you go to your myFark preferences tab, and under "Comment preferences" click the "automatically play gif" button:

Fark user image

And if you already have TF/BF? Excellent! Thanks for supporting Fark, and bring your best gifs too!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
3rd Burglar [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
carkiller [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schrepjm [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Woo gif party! Light switch rave!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
carkiller [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
f67
 
calbert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Please celebrate Holy Week responsibly:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
carkiller [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Officer Collins [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

You are the man, keep on keeping on buddy.
I don't need one right now, but have some gif anyways.
 
carkiller [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dick Gozinya [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why y'all not dancing
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm like a moth to a flame.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Dick Gozinya [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MightyMerkin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crooked Ref
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asymptonic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Thanks for what should be an epic thread and the barefark, totally not Bo!
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yay,
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markus5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
