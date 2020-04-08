 Skip to content
(Vail Daily)   The goggles, they do nothing..oh wait   (vaildaily.com) divider line
true okie doke
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My goggles are several seasons old and I'll keep them for myself. I've donated three thousand new gloves from our shop, and have nothing else to donate to the hospitals that charge us out the ass for an Advil.
 
true okie doke
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Before I forget, I also donated six pairs of protective eye glasses, like you'd wear in the science lab. Seriously though, I'm upset that we're being asked to take our shiat to the hospital to help our friends that work there. WTF has the hospital been doing with all the money they charge? Taxes?
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's where I got my goggles from. Not skiing (my knees said NO to that years ago). I have friends in Alaska that have cabins on a lake that freezes solid enough to drive excavation equipment over.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Older photo, before I shaved. Can't find the newer one. Anyway, the goggles.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've worn my racquetball goggles for months because I cannot be bothered to get fresh glasses. They fog up under my inheritance of N95 masks, but I definitely don't touch my face. My work involves thrift stores, which are always full of mold. I'm going to wear a mask for the future because they'll never eliminate the mold.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
true okie doke
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'll meet y'all at the bottom for a beer
 
true okie doke
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I've worn my racquetball goggles for months because I cannot be bothered to get fresh glasses. They fog up under my inheritance of N95 masks, but I definitely don't touch my face. My work involves thrift stores, which are always full of mold. I'm going to wear a mask for the future because they'll never eliminate the mold.


Would they work for dodgeball? I'm hoping to play again in 2021
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

true okie doke: Before I forget, I also donated six pairs of protective eye glasses, like you'd wear in the science lab. Seriously though, I'm upset that we're being asked to take our shiat to the hospital to help our friends that work there. WTF has the hospital been doing with all the money they charge? Taxes?


Before I begin, I work construction and I just had this on hand because I usually buy in bulk.

Moral/ ethical question.I have a fitted mask with.like a couple years worth of filters. I have a 73 year old mother I am caring for. I have an open pack of paper N95 masks, 17 left. I have 3 sealed 20 packs of paper N95 masks.

Obviously, I save the loose 17 for my mother. I don't even know if hospitals would take them. What to do with the other 3 sealed boxes? My gut response is save one box for mom and donate the others.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I need advice.
 
