(Manchester Evening News)   34th-floor barbecue ignites major call to fire department, who advise occupier that it is never a good time, and especially not now, to light up a 34th-floor barbecue   (manchestereveningnews.co.uk) divider line
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Advice issued to residents in high-rise buildings back then by GMFRS made it clear that barbecues should not be used on balconies 'under any circumstances'.

I can't say I've ever really been in a high-rise building, but I wouldn't think they'd even have balconies that high up.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReapTheChaos: Advice issued to residents in high-rise buildings back then by GMFRS made it clear that barbecues should not be used on balconies 'under any circumstances'.

I can't say I've ever really been in a high-rise building, but I wouldn't think they'd even have balconies that high up.


Four Seasons Hotel and condos building in Miami is 70 stories tall land it has balconies all the way up.

upload.wikimedia.org
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an unused electric grill, that I never got to use because I setup the portable table  inside the apartment and loaded it with crap related to my business. I tried to donate it, but the thrifts were closed.
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I am going to assume that it was a charcoal barbecue. Those will kick out a lot of smoke when you light them, especially if you use a chimney starter. Gas grills, not so much unless you burn the food.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

robodog: ReapTheChaos: Advice issued to residents in high-rise buildings back then by GMFRS made it clear that barbecues should not be used on balconies 'under any circumstances'.

I can't say I've ever really been in a high-rise building, but I wouldn't think they'd even have balconies that high up.

Four Seasons Hotel and condos building in Miami is 70 stories tall land it has balconies all the way up.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1133]


Well, a hotel I could see, it's temporary lodging. Have you ever seen the balconies at apartment complexes? People keep a lot of crap on them. It seems to me the risk of things getting knocked off and falling that far would be a bit of a hazard.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: robodog: ReapTheChaos: Advice issued to residents in high-rise buildings back then by GMFRS made it clear that barbecues should not be used on balconies 'under any circumstances'.

I can't say I've ever really been in a high-rise building, but I wouldn't think they'd even have balconies that high up.

Four Seasons Hotel and condos building in Miami is 70 stories tall land it has balconies all the way up.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1133]

Well, a hotel I could see, it's temporary lodging. Have you ever seen the balconies at apartment complexes? People keep a lot of crap on them. It seems to me the risk of things getting knocked off and falling that far would be a bit of a hazard.


Floors 40-70 are condos.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Also known as a code OMGWTFBBQ
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It takes some extra special failure for this to become a problem.

Even if someone sets their shiat on fire and then goes inside to take a nap, then the entire thing combusts, it's still a contained fire.   I guess if their siding was highly flammable there might be an issue.  Is this just someone who failed and didn't know their failure was accounted for by corporate to avoid lawsuits?
 
SirMadness
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good thing they caught it.

If they had burned it down, it would have caused hundreds of millions of pounds worth of improvements to the Manchester skyline.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Here is a photo of the building -- it apparently has balconies on all the floors above a certain level.

Fark user image
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A high rise fire in Britain? What's the worst that could happen?

/too soon?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sardonicobserver: Here is a photo of the building -- it apparently has balconies on all the floors above a certain level.

[Fark user image image 850x850]


Was Robert Pattinson's Good Time filmed there???
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tourney3p0: It takes some extra special failure for this to become a problem.

Even if someone sets their shiat on fire and then goes inside to take a nap, then the entire thing combusts, it's still a contained fire.   I guess if their siding was highly flammable there might be an issue.  Is this just someone who failed and didn't know their failure was accounted for by corporate to avoid lawsuits?


Fark user image


Depending on the cladding, something like Grenfell Tower
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

John Hopoate: Tourney3p0: It takes some extra special failure for this to become a problem.

Even if someone sets their shiat on fire and then goes inside to take a nap, then the entire thing combusts, it's still a contained fire.   I guess if their siding was highly flammable there might be an issue.  Is this just someone who failed and didn't know their failure was accounted for by corporate to avoid lawsuits?

[Fark user image 275x183]

Depending on the cladding, something like Grenfell Tower


So you're saying the internal insulation might be a problem?  That rules out the barbecue.  Got anything else?
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: sardonicobserver: Here is a photo of the building -- it apparently has balconies on all the floors above a certain level.

[Fark user image image 850x850]

Was Robert Pattinson's Good Time filmed there???


"Good Time" was set in NYC and probably was shot in the U.S., but it's possible that Paul Simon's "One man's ceiling is another man's floor" was written there.

I heard a racket in the hall
And I thought 1 heard a fall
But I never opened up my door
It's just apartment house sense
It's like apartment rents
Remember : one man's ceiling
is another man's floor
Remember: one man's ceiling
is another man's floor
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tourney3p0: John Hopoate: Tourney3p0: It takes some extra special failure for this to become a problem.

Even if someone sets their shiat on fire and then goes inside to take a nap, then the entire thing combusts, it's still a contained fire.   I guess if their siding was highly flammable there might be an issue.  Is this just someone who failed and didn't know their failure was accounted for by corporate to avoid lawsuits?

[Fark user image 275x183]

Depending on the cladding, something like Grenfell Tower

So you're saying the internal insulation might be a problem?  That rules out the barbecue.  Got anything else?


Just clarified my understanding of cladding, and you're right.  But like I said, if a siding is highly flammable then there might be an issue.  If anything is highly flammable then there might be an issue.  I'd like to think that code ensures that a house isn't made of highly flammable material, but I guess that's not always true.

When I bought a house and removed the shiatty "wood paneling" to replace the interior walls, the insulation on the exterior walls said "HIGHLY FLAMMABLE" in approximately size 128 font.  I'm sure it'll be fine though.
 
