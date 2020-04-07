 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Nola.com)   Coronavirus deaths (582) in Louisiana (pop. 4.6 million) now outnumber coronavirus deaths (430) in California (pop. 39 million)   (nola.com) divider line
42
    More: Obvious, Total number of people, Real number, Total number of patients, United States, Official, Case, State, Parish  
•       •       •

446 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2020 at 9:36 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
14 days ago there was around 58k people with Covid-19 in Louisiana. So today there is at least 200k people infected in Louisiana.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEDUUUUUUMB!!!
 
Angry Manatee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The whole state has about 2200 ICU beds.  Los Angeles has over 1000.

I wonder if enough of them will die that Louisiana will become purple?
 
SpecialSnowFlake [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is a Democratic state on CV-19.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is a Republican state on CV-19.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Any questions?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
LIEBERUL HOAX
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It is actually worse than that.

Think about how many people from out of state traveled to Mardi Gras (Feb 16) got sick and then went home to spread
This virus to other communities.

At the early stage of pandemic, but after the facts were quite clear, not only did Louisiana  decided not to help the situation, they actively made it worse at a National level, at a time when every day counted.

I don't mind if Louisiana wants to get stupid, as long as stays in Louisiana.

The only thing more mindbogglingly stupid was Florida's ( and the idiots who showed up) handling of Spring Break. They have absolutely no excuse for that blatant bit of greed and stupidity.
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Louisiana's like the perfect storm for Coronavirus.

* Large-scale public gatherings, just as the outbreak is starting to spread?  Check.

* High rates of obesity and diabetes, both underlying conditions making death more likely?  Check.

* Lack of health resources to treat the people who do come down with the virus?  Check.

* Petrochemical companies reducing air quality and making complications from respiratory ailments far more likely?  Check.

* Stay at home not implemented until there were already 1,000 confirmed cases in a small state?  Check.
 
corgic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

blender61: It is actually worse than that.

Think about how many people from out of state traveled to Mardi Gras (Feb 16) got sick and then went home to spread
This virus to other communities.

At the early stage of pandemic, but after the facts were quite clear, not only did Louisiana  decided not to help the situation, they actively made it worse at a National level, at a time when every day counted.

I don't mind if Louisiana wants to get stupid, as long as stays in Louisiana.

The only thing more mindbogglingly stupid was Florida's ( and the idiots who showed up) handling of Spring Break. They have absolutely no excuse for that blatant bit of greed and stupidity.


We didn't have anything like enough information to cancel Mardi Gras. Without clear guidance from the feds, which obviously didn't happen, we couldn't stop Mardi Gras. It is the single biggest money maker we have. New Orleans proper was shut down the 14th. Of March. The rest if the state sure is slow but cases in New Orleans appear to be slowing.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

corgic: blender61: It is actually worse than that.

Think about how many people from out of state traveled to Mardi Gras (Feb 16) got sick and then went home to spread
This virus to other communities.

At the early stage of pandemic, but after the facts were quite clear, not only did Louisiana  decided not to help the situation, they actively made it worse at a National level, at a time when every day counted.

I don't mind if Louisiana wants to get stupid, as long as stays in Louisiana.

The only thing more mindbogglingly stupid was Florida's ( and the idiots who showed up) handling of Spring Break. They have absolutely no excuse for that blatant bit of greed and stupidity.

We didn't have anything like enough information to cancel Mardi Gras. Without clear guidance from the feds, which obviously didn't happen, we couldn't stop Mardi Gras. It is the single biggest money maker we have. New Orleans proper was shut down the 14th. Of March. The rest if the state sure is slow but cases in New Orleans appear to be slowing.


Why wasn't John Bel Edwards given better information? Because he was a Democrat?
"U.S. governors were briefed February 9 at the National Governors Association Winter Meeting by members of Donald Trump's coronavirus task force on the growing threat of the respiratory virus."
This was the same task force that triggered multiple GOP senators to dump their stocks 2 weeks earlier.
 
corgic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: corgic: blender61: It is actually worse than that.

Think about how many people from out of state traveled to Mardi Gras (Feb 16) got sick and then went home to spread
This virus to other communities.

At the early stage of pandemic, but after the facts were quite clear, not only did Louisiana  decided not to help the situation, they actively made it worse at a National level, at a time when every day counted.

I don't mind if Louisiana wants to get stupid, as long as stays in Louisiana.

The only thing more mindbogglingly stupid was Florida's ( and the idiots who showed up) handling of Spring Break. They have absolutely no excuse for that blatant bit of greed and stupidity.

We didn't have anything like enough information to cancel Mardi Gras. Without clear guidance from the feds, which obviously didn't happen, we couldn't stop Mardi Gras. It is the single biggest money maker we have. New Orleans proper was shut down the 14th. Of March. The rest if the state sure is slow but cases in New Orleans appear to be slowing.

Why wasn't John Bel Edwards given better information? Because he was a Democrat?
"U.S. governors were briefed February 9 at the National Governors Association Winter Meeting by members of Donald Trump's coronavirus task force on the growing threat of the respiratory virus."
This was the same task force that triggered multiple GOP senators to dump their stocks 2 weeks earlier.


Yes, because he was a Democrat. He has to ne very careful what he says to and about the president. He is barely a Democrat but he has handled this reasonably well
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They must be REALLY gay in Louisiana.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Only the liberal sections of the South.
 
you are a puppet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They're probably not going to church enough
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What can I say, Nurgle loves a party.
 
12349876
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Angry Manatee: The whole state has about 2200 ICU beds.  Los Angeles has over 1000.

I wonder if enough of them will die that Louisiana will become purple?


I'm not going to try to find the article, but it'shiatting black people really hard in Louisiana.  It's not a trend everywhere, but it is in several places, probably a combination of poverty and preexisting conditions (like diabetes).
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah, but my cows are doing great!
*Sign of the Gypsy Queen*
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: They must be REALLY gay in Louisiana.


Well Mardi Gras is pretty fabulous.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oops/.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-can​a​da-52157824
 
chrismurphy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lord works in mysterious ways.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lovvvve that chokin' from Covid!
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
*looks at Michigan's 845, Detroit's 222*

*sobs*

It's a perfect storm. Busy international airport. Busy international crossing. Large low-socioeconomic status population. Lots of comorbid conditions.
 
chapman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: Any questions?


When did NOLA become red?  What is happening there is the terrible convergence of high population density and a major event (that should have been cancelled).  Meanwhile, Houston has 420 ish cases and it stayed lower because they cancelled their major event as soon as it became clear they needed to. Both are blue cities in red states and the results have been fairly divergent.
 
King Something
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: Any questions?


Would you eat the moon if it was made out of barbecue spare ribs?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
[Meanwhile, in New Zealand, population 4.7 million]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is there something screwey going on with the death rate for this?

Current US confirmed cases are 400k with almost 13k deaths. So a little over 3% death rate. But it's around a week from diagnosis to death, so we should compare to confirmed cases a week ago. But there were only 200k cases then, so that gives about a 6% fatality rate.

But then there's weirdness with the new cases vs new deaths. About a week ago we were at 25k new cases a day, taking about week from diagnosis to death and 2k deaths from them today gives up to 8% fatality rate.

Either:

1. We're MASSIVELY undercounting the number of cases because testing has lost pace with the rate of infections.
And/or
2. The fatality rate is a LOT higher than the 2-3% initially reported.
 
Linkster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's almost as if someone wanted to control the population a bit, by getting rid of the undesirable.

How do you feel about that Mr. Undesirable?
 
Linkster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Target Builder: 2. The fatality rate is a LOT higher than the 2-3% initially reported.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: This is a Democratic state on CV-19.

[Fark user image 850x850]

This is a Republican state on CV-19.

[Fark user image 750x500]

Any questions?


Do squirrels like barbecue grills?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: This is a Democratic state on CV-19.

[Fark user image image 850x850]

This is a Republican state on CV-19.

[Fark user image image 750x500]

Any questions?


To be fair I'm sure tourism played a bigger part
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Tired of winning?
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Linkster: It's almost as if someone wanted to control the population a bit, by getting rid of the undesirable.

How do you feel about that Mr. Undesirable?


Meds, get back on them
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

corgic: blender61: It is actually worse than that.

Think about how many people from out of state traveled to Mardi Gras (Feb 16) got sick and then went home to spread
This virus to other communities.

At the early stage of pandemic, but after the facts were quite clear, not only did Louisiana  decided not to help the situation, they actively made it worse at a National level, at a time when every day counted.

I don't mind if Louisiana wants to get stupid, as long as stays in Louisiana.

The only thing more mindbogglingly stupid was Florida's ( and the idiots who showed up) handling of Spring Break. They have absolutely no excuse for that blatant bit of greed and stupidity.

We didn't have anything like enough information to cancel Mardi Gras. Without clear guidance from the feds, which obviously didn't happen, we couldn't stop Mardi Gras. It is the single biggest money maker we have. New Orleans proper was shut down the 14th. Of March. The rest if the state sure is slow but cases in New Orleans appear to be slowing.


Entire countries were shut down.

How much more information do you need fard wad?

A signed letter from farking God?
 
T-Boy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Listen, I'm here in Louisiana and I have a doubles tennis match tomorrow. I'll ask around the club to see how everyone is feeling and I'll get back with you.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Is there something screwey going on with the death rate for this?

Current US confirmed cases are 400k with almost 13k deaths. So a little over 3% death rate. But it's around a week from diagnosis to death, so we should compare to confirmed cases a week ago. But there were only 200k cases then, so that gives about a 6% fatality rate.

But then there's weirdness with the new cases vs new deaths. About a week ago we were at 25k new cases a day, taking about week from diagnosis to death and 2k deaths from them today gives up to 8% fatality rate.

Either:

1. We're MASSIVELY undercounting the number of cases because testing has lost pace with the rate of infections.
And/or
2. The fatality rate is a LOT higher than the 2-3% initially reported.


Door #1. Very few countries are testing enough people for the confirmed infection rate to be meaningful.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The death toll is always going to be higher in third world countries.  We may need to build a fence along the Mason-Dixon line if we are going to contain this thing.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chapman: SpecialSnowFlake: Any questions?

When did NOLA become red?  What is happening there is the terrible convergence of high population density and a major event (that should have been cancelled).  Meanwhile, Houston has 420 ish cases and it stayed lower because they cancelled their major event as soon as it became clear they needed to. Both are blue cities in red states and the results have been fairly divergent.


Because they can only test at best 1000 people per day in a metro area of over 4 million.  And that has only been going on for a bit better than a week.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Is there something screwey going on with the death rate for this?

Current US confirmed cases are 400k with almost 13k deaths. So a little over 3% death rate. But it's around a week from diagnosis to death, so we should compare to confirmed cases a week ago. But there were only 200k cases then, so that gives about a 6% fatality rate.

But then there's weirdness with the new cases vs new deaths. About a week ago we were at 25k new cases a day, taking about week from diagnosis to death and 2k deaths from them today gives up to 8% fatality rate.

Either:

1. We're MASSIVELY undercounting the number of cases because testing has lost pace with the rate of infections.
And/or
2. The fatality rate is a LOT higher than the 2-3% initially reported.


Probably that. There was some confusion about "what is a confirmed case" on my Facebook page the other day. And also, the reported cases I saw the other day included some "extrapolated" cases which it should not have done.

Let's face it, there's just no way to know for sure: how many people are ACTUALLY infected; how many people are sick with mild cases; how many people are seriously ill but not in the hospital; how many people are in the hospital with COVID; how many people have COVID with comorbid pneumonia and related illness; how many people died of COVID alone; and how many people died WITH COVID but died of underlying causes. And we won't know that until after the statistics are shaken out in about two or three years.

After all, part of the reason Italy's stats were so godawful high is believed to be because a large number of old people contracted COVID and then died...of being old, but also of having COVID. But since we are barely testing "who has COVID" we're in no position to split out who is dying FROM COVID and who is dying WITH COVID.
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Is there something screwey going on with the death rate for this?

Current US confirmed cases are 400k with almost 13k deaths. So a little over 3% death rate. But it's around a week from diagnosis to death, so we should compare to confirmed cases a week ago. But there were only 200k cases then, so that gives about a 6% fatality rate.

But then there's weirdness with the new cases vs new deaths. About a week ago we were at 25k new cases a day, taking about week from diagnosis to death and 2k deaths from them today gives up to 8% fatality rate.

Either:

1. We're MASSIVELY undercounting the number of cases because testing has lost pace with the rate of infections.
And/or
2. The fatality rate is a LOT higher than the 2-3% initially reported.


Both.
 
T-Boy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Also, it's crawfish season. Have you ever tried to eat an entire crawfish boil with fewer than 10 people? By the third drop you'd be so full you would go into a shellfish and sodium shock. And those five cases of beer aren't going to drink themselves.
 
corgic [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chapman: SpecialSnowFlake: Any questions?

When did NOLA become red?  What is happening there is the terrible convergence of high population density and a major event (that should have been cancelled).  Meanwhile, Houston has 420 ish cases and it stayed lower because they cancelled their major event as soon as it became clear they needed to. Both are blue cities in red states and the results have been fairly divergent.


NOLA is poorer than Houston, and our poorest residents, who are mostly in crowded, family living situations also have underlying health problems. Notably high blood pressure, hypertension and diabetes. We also had our first cases in nursing homes, where it spread pretty quickly.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

T-Boy: And those five cases of beer aren't going to drink themselves


Ibetcha abita itwilla
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Target Builder: 1. We're MASSIVELY undercounting the number of cases because testing has lost pace with the rate of infections.


This one. Number of cases reported is running 1-2 weeks behind.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.