Coronavirus brings out the truth at last
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I hate to break it to everyone, but the municipal traffic management team has the ability to program how intersections work, including whether or not sensors or buttons do anything.
These intersections are probably linked to the central management computer via fiber optic network.
 
TheCharmerUnderMe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

TWX: I hate to break it to everyone, but the municipal traffic management team has the ability to program how intersections work, including whether or not sensors or buttons do anything.
These intersections are probably linked to the central management computer via fiber optic network.


And those engineers spend all day laughing at us as we hit that little button over and over...
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So you are saying that when my wife hits the elevator button after I already did and it is already lit--she actually isn't doing anything other than irritating me.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: So you are saying that when my wife hits the elevator button after I already did and it is already lit--she actually isn't doing anything other than irritating me.


You didn't press it hard enough.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
SOME intersections are like this. In bigger cities.

It's easy enough to test. Don't press the button, watch the light cycle
 
calbert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Walk Button- Key and Peele
Youtube nIcCsVpCTY8
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Around here you don't get a walk signal at all unless you press the button. Pressing it multiple times doesn't make it cycle any faster, but if I am ever in a position to program one of those systems I guarantee I'll build in some sort of a cheat code to do that.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I see we've already begun the explanations. It's a joke.

But I guess if you're part of the conspiracy I can see why you'd be so adamant in defending such a benign thing.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The real crime is those of you that push the walk button even though you'll just cross at your convenience.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.orgView Full Size
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: [pbs.org image 200x116]


Yeah, but it works eventually.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of Rich Hall's "sniglets" called it the nutton button.
 
erik-k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCharmerUnderMe: TWX: I hate to break it to everyone, but the municipal traffic management team has the ability to program how intersections work, including whether or not sensors or buttons do anything.
These intersections are probably linked to the central management computer via fiber optic network.

And those engineers spend all day laughing at us as we hit that little button over and over...


CSB time:

I discovered an amusing error by the folks who programmed a light I cross regularly tonight. The inductive sensor for cars also picks up bikes. No traffic so fark it I just roll.

Turns out? It polls it once to determine whether to insert "change this way" into the timer (there's nobody there so this was immediate). But not until AFTER the cross street is red, does it poll the sensor again to decide whether to give my direction a green.

So for a moment, there I was in the center of the street, every single light red.

/As opposed to the next light down... whoever programmed the -bike- button to summon a -30 second walk sign- ought to be beaten with a whiffle bat
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: So you are saying that when my wife hits the elevator button after I already did and it is already lit--she actually isn't doing anything other than irritating me.


she doesn't mind when I hit the button.
 
breadman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is absolutely 100% not true in all cases, and in fact might only be true in very old systems. Most intersections are traffic driven (sit on the pad under the left turn lane and the left turn light will go green). You have to interact with the intersection by pressing the button or it will never change and the walk will never come on.

Even if the traffic light in your direction turns green the walk light will not come on where I live unless you press the button.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Around here you don't get a walk signal at all unless you press the button. Pressing it multiple times doesn't make it cycle any faster, but if I am ever in a position to program one of those systems I guarantee I'll build in some sort of a cheat code to do that.


I press it multiple times anyway, because I know somewhere a geeky engineer put in a back door that changes the light faster if you press the button to indicate 42 in binary.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The following tweet was better:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


PUSH IT!
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just paint the button cyan. It's the exact chromatic opposite of red, and since painting the button red would cause people to push it, painting it the opposite of red will cause people not to push it.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha! I KNEW it.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: The real crime is those of you that push the walk button even though you'll just cross at your convenience.


Real crime is a genre. Call a spade a digging tool as until you abandon the comfort of a dashboard to address what's a joke, you're selling shovels to the darkest gold rush in a century.

Support ad experiences on Fark because subscription is a rapidly descending league to batting on the Titanic.
 
chucknasty
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dyhchong: The following tweet was better:
[Fark user image 640x767]


now I want two identical cats.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pressing the crossing buttons drops a peanut into the engineer's paddock.
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Whoever posted that is not a regular pedestrian.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Around here you don't get a walk signal at all unless you press the button. Pressing it multiple times doesn't make it cycle any faster, but if I am ever in a position to program one of those systems I guarantee I'll build in some sort of a cheat code to do that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Foxxinnia
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A big intersection near me got the buttons installed for some reason. It's busy enough they're unnecessary by even layperson observation. They don't do anything yet except say "Enter. New. Password."
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: Whoever posted that is not a regular pedestrian.


You'd think an irregular one wouldn't waste time taking pictures since they'd want to stay close to a bathroom.
 
Salmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

chucknasty: dyhchong: The following tweet was better:
[Fark user image 640x767]

now I want two identical cats.


just drink more.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Like any pedestrians in Cambridge GAF whether it's their turm to cross or not.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Ivo Shandor: Around here you don't get a walk signal at all unless you press the button. Pressing it multiple times doesn't make it cycle any faster, but if I am ever in a position to program one of those systems I guarantee I'll build in some sort of a cheat code to do that.

I press it multiple times anyway, because I know somewhere a geeky engineer put in a back door that changes the light faster if you press the button to indicate 42 in binary.


How do you enter a "0" with a push button?
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TWX: I hate to break it to everyone, but the municipal traffic management team has the ability to program how intersections work, including whether or not sensors or buttons do anything.
These intersections are probably linked to the central management computer via fiber optic network.


Here is the deal. I always kinda knew that, but it made me feel better to push the button. I never wanted confirmation of my suspicion, but there it is. Booooooo.

Another one. Peltier cooling. I get the math, but it's weird.

I am not a scientist. I build cabinets and love sci-fi. I would prefer that some things remain "machine magic".
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Those buttons do change the traffic patterns where I live. It'll extend a ten second green light to 40+ seconds. I've seen pedestrians forget to push the button, realize the light is green but there's no walk signal, and then get trapped halfway across the intersection. LOL.
 
parrellel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sometimes they don't matter.  Sometimes they do.  Sometimes they change the traffic timing or suspend left turn signals.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

erik-k: TheCharmerUnderMe: TWX: I hate to break it to everyone, but the municipal traffic management team has the ability to program how intersections work, including whether or not sensors or buttons do anything.
These intersections are probably linked to the central management computer via fiber optic network.

And those engineers spend all day laughing at us as we hit that little button over and over...

CSB time:

I discovered an amusing error by the folks who programmed a light I cross regularly tonight. The inductive sensor for cars also picks up bikes. No traffic so fark it I just roll.

Turns out? It polls it once to determine whether to insert "change this way" into the timer (there's nobody there so this was immediate). But not until AFTER the cross street is red, does it poll the sensor again to decide whether to give my direction a green.

So for a moment, there I was in the center of the street, every single light red.

/As opposed to the next light down... whoever programmed the -bike- button to summon a -30 second walk sign- ought to be beaten with a whiffle bat


Nice glitch. I used to beta test games
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dyhchong: The following tweet was better:
[Fark user image 640x767]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dyhchong: The following tweet was better:
[Fark user image 640x767]


A glitch in the Matrix?

Somethings changed!
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ZMugg: ImpendingCynic: Ivo Shandor: Around here you don't get a walk signal at all unless you press the button. Pressing it multiple times doesn't make it cycle any faster, but if I am ever in a position to program one of those systems I guarantee I'll build in some sort of a cheat code to do that.

I press it multiple times anyway, because I know somewhere a geeky engineer put in a back door that changes the light faster if you press the button to indicate 42 in binary.

How do you enter a "0" with a push button?


Morse, 5 dashes.
 
FlameDuck
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Finally a subject I'd like to hear about a trumpian deep state theory. But of course he never walks.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FlameDuck: Finally a subject I'd like to hear about a trumpian deep state theory. But of course he never walks.


Politics in a crosswalk signal thread, really?
 
mononymous
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dyhchong: The following tweet was better:
[Fark user image 640x767]


Glitch in The Matrix. The two cats out front shoulda told ya.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm active on /pol, but this is ridiculous.
 
Fano
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

breadman: This is absolutely 100% not true in all cases, and in fact might only be true in very old systems. Most intersections are traffic driven (sit on the pad under the left turn lane and the left turn light will go green). You have to interact with the intersection by pressing the button or it will never change and the walk will never come on.

Even if the traffic light in your direction turns green the walk light will not come on where I live unless you press the button.


Good thing the wall light doesn't give you right of way or anything
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mononymous: dyhchong: The following tweet was better:
[Fark user image 640x767]

Glitch in The Matrix. The two cats out front shoulda told ya.


That was actually a pretty solid hard sci-fi movie.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Prestige, iirc.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

chucknasty: dyhchong: The following tweet was better:
[Fark user image 640x767]

now I want two identical cats.


I just love the idea that one of the cats was like, "Hey, what are you doing? Where are you taking me" but is such a porker he was cool with it the moment the tin was opened and this was his new home now.

And his actual porker cat would have thought it weird...until the tin was opened, then it was what it was.

My cat has a panic attack if someone walks up to her, let alone picks her up and takes her home.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dyhchong: chucknasty: dyhchong: The following tweet was better:
[Fark user image 640x767]

now I want two identical cats.

I just love the idea that one of the cats was like, "Hey, what are you doing? Where are you taking me" but is such a porker he was cool with it the moment the tin was opened and this was his new home now.

And his actual porker cat would have thought it weird...until the tin was opened, then it was what it was.

My cat has a panic attack if someone walks up to her, let alone picks her up and takes her home.


Have you seen the movie?
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Right. Found the movie. The Prestige.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FlameDuck: Finally a subject I'd like to hear about a trumpian deep state theory. But of course he never walks.


To be fair, Trump is correct about the toilet bowls. The 💩 doesn't even get covered by water.
AOC2024.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: FlameDuck: Finally a subject I'd like to hear about a trumpian deep state theory. But of course he never walks.

To be fair, Trump is correct about the toilet bowls. The 💩 doesn't even get covered by water.
AOC2024.


Really? You are not helping.
 
